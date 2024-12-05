Yesterday Jerome Powell stated that the US economy is in “remarkably good shape”—in itself a remarkable rebuke to those Americans who voted for Trump based on the economy. What did he mean? I think two pictures pretty much tell the story. You’ll find Powell’s statement convincing if you think the US economy = Wall Street. Most Americans know better by now.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ A decade ago the US economy was 16.6% of the world economy. Today it is 15.5%. Yet the stock market has grown in relative terms by a large amount. This is not a win. It is a country that is being hollowed out by late-stage imperial financialisation. ￼ 3:40 AM · Dec 5, 2024 Also it appears that China, Taiwan are the only two with gains in shares, albeit very minute, among the biggest markets. The rest except the US all lost shares.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Dollar neurosis looks set to be a constant theme for the next four years. There is an option here if the US doesn’t want this to become a giant mess.

This makes one wonder who runs the West:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Looks like someone - or perhaps, some institution - put a large buy order on the French stock market the day after the government collapsed. Maybe the “emergency measures” are being wheeled out?

Moving on, Larry Johnson provides a State Department chart explaining who commits terror acts—very revealing for any knuckleheads who still believe Zionist pap about Iran being a terror state, rather than the target of Ango-Zionist sponsored terror:

The record of international terrorism in the first quarter of the 21st Century is quite clear — the vast majority of terrorist attacks are carried out by groups OPPOSED by Iran. Here is the latest list from the US State Department’s Bureau of Counter Terrorism:

None of these are supported or funded by Iran. Not a single one.

#9 on that list is the ISIS/Al Qaeda group HTS that the US/Turkey/Israel are currently supporting to terrorize non-jihadis, Christians, etc. in Syria. Ever wonder why the US seems so down with killing Middle East Christians? Because it sure seems that way.

More snipe hunting fun. The hunt for Norks in Russia continues—the most elusive prey in the world, it seems. So elusive that photos have to be created via AI to be published in captive media. But it’s backfiring:

ADAM @AdameMedia Why did the Daily Mail post a fake AI picture of North Koreans in Ukraine?

It really does make you wonder, how stupid actually are the editors at the Daily Mail?

Daily Mail Apologizes After Publishing Photoshopped Image of ‘North Korean Women’ Fighting in Ukraine The Daily Mail apologized on Wednesday for publishing a fake photo which purported to show two “North Korean women” fighting for Russia against Ukraine. “In an article published on 4 December, since deleted from MailOnline, we stated that Kim Jong Un had ‘sent Korean women to fight as cannon fodder for Putin in Ukraine,’” wrote the Daily Mail in a correction notice. “This had been based on imagery provided to us by a trusted freelance reporter.”

Like, what kind of “trusted freelance reporter” could have come up with a photo like that one? Really? Maybe an MI6 “trusted freelance reporter”, and the DM just did what they were told to do?

And yet this nonsense continues in the MSM.

BTW, I’m listening to Joe Rogan Experience #2237 - Mike Benz. Got 2-3/4 hours to spare? It’s a great listen so far (I’m 26 minutes in). He provides (up to where I am now) a compelling view of how the Deep State reacted to the initial Trump/populist movements in the US and other countries, and how the narrative changed from targeting “Russian meddling”—quickly revealed as another Deep State and MSM directed snipe hunt—to targeting “demogoguery” and “misinformation” at home. The little people getting above themselves and sharing real information on the internet.