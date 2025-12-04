Since yesterday there have been multiple reports that Russia is ignoring Trump’s “closed air space” over Venezuela—regularly scheduled flights from Russia are continuing. Here’s Will Schryver:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ ￼ Russia Defies US No-Fly Zone Over Venezuela Trump’s declared “no-fly zone” over Venezuela is not being observed by the Russians. Russian flights to and from Venezuela continue unaltered by the American imperial decree. This is a very revealing development. . For those who regard Grok as an authoritative source:

Are Russian flights to Venezuela not affected by the “no-fly zone” recently declared by the Americans? Yes, Russian flights to Venezuela continue to operate without interruption despite the U.S. declaration of a “no-fly zone” over the country on November 29, 2025. The U.S. announcement—made unilaterally by President Trump via Truth Social without congressional or UN approval—lacks legal authority under international law to enforce a no-fly zone over Venezuelan airspace, which remains under Venezuela’s sovereign control. While it has prompted widespread cancellations by Western and regional airlines (e.g., Iberia, Avianca, LATAM, and others) due to FAA warnings about GPS interference, military activity, and safety risks, Russian charter and commercial flights have defied the decree and maintained their schedules. Key Details: Ongoing Russian Operations: According to Russia’s Association of Tour Operators (ATOR), flights from Moscow to Venezuelan destinations like Margarita Island are proceeding as normal, with only one minor tour operator suspending services until February 2026 due to perceived risks. No broader restrictions apply to Russian carriers. Defiance as Geopolitical Signal: Real-time tracking and reports confirm Russian aircraft continue transiting Venezuelan airspace, viewing the U.S. order as an invalid “imperial decree.” This aligns with Russia’s strategic alliance with Venezuela, including military and economic ties, and serves as a direct challenge to U.S. pressure tactics. Broader Impact on Aviation: The declaration has created a de facto avoidance zone for most international carriers, reducing overflights by up to 77% in some reports, but it relies on voluntary compliance rather than enforcement. Venezuela has condemned it as a “colonialist threat” and revoked rights for non-compliant foreign airlines. In summary, the “no-fly zone” is largely symbolic and unenforceable against non-U.S. allies like Russia, allowing their flights to proceed unaffected. This escalation highlights deepening U.S.-Venezuela tensions amid accusations of drug trafficking and regional military buildup, but it has not isolated Caracas from its key partners.

More bad economic news:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: US employers made 71,321 new layoff announcements in November, officially bringing the 2025 total up to 1.17 million layoffs. This now marks the FIRST year with 1.1+ million job cuts since the pandemic lockdowns in 2020. American consumers are in trouble.

More signs of Trump’s growing desperation. Yesterday we discussed what happened with the flight to Moscow by Trump’s insiders. Today, we learn more about Trump’s bended knee plea to China to buy some of our stuff:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 13h￼ BREAKING: President Trump is preparing to hold high-level talks with China to decide whether to allow Nvidia, $NVDA, to sell H200 chips to the country, per FT. . BREAKING: The US is halting plans to impose sanctions on China’s Ministry of State Security [MSS] in an effort to keep trade talks progressing. President Trump is also reportedly no longer imposing new export controls on China.

That first tweet is a bit of a hoot. In reality, as has already been reported, it’s Trump approaching China and offering to let them buy our Nvidia stuff—Trump’s, in effect, asking them to buy the stuff, not China asking to buy it.

Regarding the MSS, that’s China’s pretty much all-embracing civilian intelligence agency—national security within China but also foreign intel gathering around the world:

The Ministry of State Security[a] (MSS) is the principal civilian intelligence and security service of the People’s Republic of China, responsible for foreign intelligence, counterintelligence, and political security of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). One of the largest and most secretive intelligence organizations in the world, it maintains powerful semi-autonomous branches at the provincial, city, municipality and township levels throughout China. The ministry’s headquarters, Yidongyuan, is a large compound in Beijing‘s Haidian district.

By analogy to the old KGB, the MSS is the sword and shield of the “Chicoms.” All this is sure a far cry from the Trumpian bravado of April 8. China and Russia have totally faced Trump down. They are the ones who are—for the most part always politely—applying the pressure.

OK, a breaking update on this story. Again, this is a far cry from the export controls on AI chips being sent to China. Our chip makers desperately need access to the Chinese market, and Trump is desperate to bring in some money. China will be happy to learn from these chip imports, but they’re not the ones coming hat in hand—they won’t be beholden to Trump.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 35m￼ BREAKING: AMD, $AMD, CEO Lisa Su announces that the company will pay a 15% tax on MI308 chip exports to China. Last night, reports emerged that President Trump is considering allowing Nvidia to sell their H200 chip to China. This is beginning to sound a lot like the Nvidia and AMD deal with President Trump which was rumored on August 10th. Under the August 10th rumored deal, Nvidia and AMD could export certain AI chips to China for a 15% tariff. If the US AI chip market even partially reopens to China, it could be the market’s biggest catalyst of the year. Especially as Nvidia has almost entirely written off their China business in recent guidance. AI chip policy could change very soon.

On a tangential note, this could prove interesting:￼

Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley￼ Fox is reporting the arrest of a DNC bomber suspect after five years. https://foxnews.com/politics/police-arrest-suspect-dc-pipe-bomb-case-after-5-year-investigation… We may finally have some answers to one of the most puzzling mysteries from Jan. 6th. FBI arrests suspect in DC pipe bomb case after 5-year investigation 7:59 AM · Dec 4, 2025

From the Fox article:

A suspect who allegedly planted pipe bombs blocks from the U.S. Capitol on January 5, 2021, is now in federal custody after a nearly five-year investigation, law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital on Thursday. The FBI arrested the suspect, a male living in Virginia, early Thursday morning, the sources said. The man in custody is 30-year-old Brian Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, two sources said. Authorities discovered the two pipe bombs near the Republican and Democratic National Committees’ headquarters around the same time that thousands of protesters a few blocks away began to descend on the Capitol over the 2020 election results.

