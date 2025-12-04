Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
1h

From photos of the gathering in Moscow, Putin looked like the cat toying with two mice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
1hEdited

The world has become divided between BRICS and the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire. The difference is that BRICS revolves around two world powers--Russia and China--where the banking system is controlled by the government. The Empire, on the other hand, has governments which have to go to the bankers to beg the money for them to function. The BRICS nations have a commitment to take care of their populations. The Empire is trying to genocide their populations (the "jab" etc.) as a cost-cutting measure. Which side do we think will win?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Wauck
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture