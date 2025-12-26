Nigeria is a huge, complicated country inhabited by over 236 million people. You read that right—over 236 million people. Trump claims that he chose to attack targets in Nigeria on Christmas Day—targets that appear to be far distant from the main areas of violence in Nigeria—because “ISIS scum” in Nigeria is slaughtering Christians. Back toward the beginning of November I tried to present the situation in Nigeria, at least as regards some of the basic factors at play. In this post I concluded by pointing to the hypocrisy involved in any American condemnation of ISIS or any of a number of other terrorists groups, which our Deep State has used for various purposes, and without regard to the deaths of Christians:

I can’t really pass judgment. However, what I’ve noticed is that many of the people who push the narrative of a Muslim genocide against Christians are the people who deny Jewish Nationalist genocide against Palestinians [including Christians] and who support the ISIS government in Syria that targets killings of Alawites and Christians. These narrative pushers invariably group all Muslims as essentially genocidal killers and seek to enlist Christian support for Jewish Nationalist genocidaires on that basis. My bottom line for now is to counsel caution against being manipulated. Every war and regime change the US has become involved in since the end of the Cold War has turned out to be far more complicated than the narrative pushers want you to believe. They have invariably led to suffering on a mass scale. Specifically, the overthrow of Libya has led directly to the spread of weapons and jihadist ideology across the Sahel.

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_￼ Nigeria is the most pro-US state in Africa. Nigerian government was cooperating with US even as US sent Tomahawk cruise missile strikes on Nigeria - on Christmas Day.

The safe assumption is that Trump—who manifestly couldn’t care less about Christians, except to the extent that their votes can be manipulated—launched this “peace” offensive on Christmas Day for domestic political consumption. The simple reality is that there are far too many very serious problems facing the US both at home and around the world for Trump to do any kind of meaningful followup in such a large and populous country as Nigeria. If he attempts to do so, the human suffering and chaos will be almost incalculable. As for diplomatic harm, that isn’t even a consideration. As usual. For a pretty good Deep Dive on this, listen to Danny Davis and Matt Hoh: Trump Hunting Down ISIS in Nigeria.

Speaking of which:

China sanctions US companies—where’s their sense of humor?

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT￼ ￼￼￼China imposes sanctions on US military companies Sanctions are being imposed on 20 US military-industrial companies for selling weapons to Taiwan and against 10 senior officials of some of the companies, and their assets in China are being frozen

Reportedly:

The companies include Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, L3Harris Maritime Services and Boeing in St. Louis, while defense firm Anduril Industries founder Palmer Luckey is one of the executives sanctioned, who can no longer do business in China and are barred from entering the country. Their assets in the East Asian country have also been frozen.

What’s up with silver?

@mcm_ct_usa @mcm_ct_usa￼ The Alleged Secret Conference Call [alleged] At 1:34 a.m. on Thursday morning, Christmas Day, while markets were closed, six powerful figures in global finance reportedly held a 47-minute conference call. The participants included the Global Head of Commodities at JPMorgan, the Head of Derivatives Trading at HSBC, the CEO of the CME Group, a senior U.S. Treasury official, the representative for the Bank for International Settlements, and the chairman of the London Bullion Market Association. No official record or press release was made. The narrator claims a source on the call sent a message at 3:15 a.m. saying simply, “They agreed $75.” This was described as an emergency summit to prevent silver from crossing $75, a price level allegedly capable of triggering systemic collapse due to massive exposures in call options. [Lots More!]

￼Scott D @ScottD118594 Gamma Squeeze is real.. but this? Is this fan fiction? Silver high $77.70 today so... I think this is unstoppable.

Gold Mansacks @Gold_Mansack￼ Cme to raise silver margin to 25k from 22k (13.65% increase) effective monday close 1:51 Palladium 15k -> 18k (20% increase) 1:52 Platinum 6.5k -> 8k (23% increase) 1:52 Gold 20k-> 22k (10% increase)￼ Harsh But Mostly Thoughtful John McGrath @HarshThoughtful Next week could certainly be chaotic in the Silver Market. Could be bad news for Big Banks and markets.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen ... Today, everyone knows that everyone knows that much of the growth of the economy is coming from silver-intensive sectors & that silver supplies are insufficient for foreseeable future

Sean Foo: As we approach 2026, a warning for [two year] Treasuries just happened, with a debt auction having a abysmal D+ grade. Meanwhile, China is accelerating the global silver squeeze while Japan’s currency crisis belies a huge threat for US assets next year.