Are the wheels coming off this Venezuelan venture? There are so many things that could go wrong, and that seems to be the direction it’s all headed. The Venezuelan government—the one Trump and Vance and Rubio and Miller say will do what we say, or else—has arrested the general they say was bribed by the CIA to hand Maduro over to the kidnappers. But that’s probably the least of the trouble.

Trump keeps saying that the major oil companies will go into Venezuela, rebuild it, and extract wealth. But social media tweets don’t translate into reality. The major oil companies met with Trump and they’re not buying the bridge they think he’s trying to sell them:

Key Oil Executives Hesitate to Commit to Trump’s Major Investment Promises Trump has said American companies will move quickly to invest in Venezuela. Executives from three major American oil companies with long histories in Venezuela cautioned at a White House meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday that any serious investments in Venezuelan oil infrastructure would require massive, long-term structural changes. None of the leaders of Chevron, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips made major commitments or promises to Trump at the meeting, which gathered nearly two dozen oil executives. Some of their statements appeared to contradict Trump’s claims that American companies will quickly invest billions of dollars in Venezuela.

Anna Kramer @anna_c_kramer￼ ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, and Chevron all told Trump in their own ways that they won’t be committing to spending billions of dollars in Venezuela soon. Exxon was most direct — called VZ “uninvestable” and described the huge lift needed to change that

Is it possible that these guys sense that the Venezuela caper was as much about the midterms as anything else? So much of what Trump has been up to lately does seem to tie into the midterms, which must mean he knows something.

In the same vein, Larry Johnson takes a look at the realities of extracting Venezuelan oil today and compares those realities to Trump’s claim. He concludes that the twain don’t meet:

In the course of that article LJ quotes a natural resource investment firm to support his analysis. Follow the link for that quote. I also went to the firm’s main page, which I’ll quote here for a broad overview of the realities:

Venezuela’s Crude Reality Much has been written about the Trump administration’s actions in Venezuela and the supposed implications for the global oil market, though at this early stage it is already apparent that the subject is being treated with more urgency than understanding. The situation, in truth, is still in its opening act, and what lies ahead is unlikely to be simple. A great many articles have gravitated toward the more theatrical elements of the story, yet comparatively few have paused to examine the less glamorous—but far more consequential—character of Venezuelan crude itself. In short, we do not believe Venezuela will be able to add much in the way of production without oil prices as high as $85 per barrel. In brief, we believe that apart from the occasional seized tanker cargo making its way to market, the recent developments are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on oil markets in the near term. Venezuela does, without question, possess enormous oil reserves—roughly 220 billion barrels by most estimates, enough to place it at the top of the global reserve table—but the act of converting those reserves into sustained production has always been, and will remain, an undertaking of formidable scale. Venezuelan crude is, almost without exception, heavy and sour. “Heavy” in this context signifies a crude that has undergone partial oxidation underground, a process that renders it stubbornly resistant to flow and correspondingly difficult to produce. The other major source of heavy oil is Canada, where the resource is commonly known as the oil sands. In Canada, heavy oil was for many years not pumped at all but mined, using vast earth-moving machines. That practice eventually gave way to steam-assisted gravity drainage, in which wells are drilled, steam is injected to liquefy the bitumen, and the resulting fluid is drawn out through a second horizontal bore. Venezuela’s geology permitted a different, if hardly effortless, approach. Powerful pumps were installed that, with considerable exertion, could lift the partially degraded crude to the surface. Complicating matters further, Venezuelan heavy oil is also notably sour, containing elevated sulfur content. This characteristic demands specialized handling at the wellhead and equally specialized equipment at the refinery. The process, taken as a whole, is intricate, capital-intensive, and unforgiving of neglect. The country’s production history has reflected this complexity for decades. …

What Trump’s words and actions may do—as Sean Foo, echoing a raft of energy analysts has suggested—is cause our major supplier of heavy crude, Canada, to hedge its export bets by looking to China.

Last time I checked in with energy analyst Tracy Shuchart she was touting Trump’s Venezuelan caper. Now she’s changed her tune:

Tracy Shuchart (𝒞𝒽𝒾 ) @chigrl￼ Dropped a new substack post today...brief summary: Trump promised $100 billion in oil investments to rebuild Venezuela. On January 9th, he got oil executives in a room and got a reality check instead. ExxonMobil CEO to Trump’s face: “Venezuela today is uninvestable.” ConocoPhillips CEO: We’re owed $12 billion from the last time we trusted Venezuela. Trump: “Good writeoff.” CEO: “It’s already been written off.”

By the way, am I the only person who is somewhat disturbed to learn that our president seems never to heard of Alaska, or wasn’t listening when Kirill Dmitriev was proposing a bridge or tunnel or something across/under the Bering Strait?

Fox News @FoxNews￼ TRUMP: “If we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor. Okay?” “I would like to make a deal the easy way. But if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way.”

Yeah, OK, it’s probably just the usual gaslighting, but with so much at stake in our relations with the major nuclear power in the world, lying to Americans seems a bad approach. Here’s Arnaud Bertrand’s slightly longer take:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand 15h￼ They’re not even trying anymore: it’s so painfully obvious that the China/Russia excuse for Greenland is bullsh*t. For one thing the U.S. *already* has Russia as a neighbor, so annexing Greenland to “prevent having Russia as a neighbor” is quite literally senseless. As for China, the notion that they would launch an amphibious assault to take over an island 60 times the size of Taiwan in the North Atlantic is beyond absurd.

I like the way Arnaud points to the characteristic Neocon abuse of logic—and I’m sure it’s done consciously. It also applies to the Iranian situation.

It’s also a logical fallacy in that it demands you prove a negative and it reverses the burden of proof: instead of demonstrating that China or Russia will take over Greenland, it demands you prove they won’t. It’s impossible to defend yourself against such an accusation, which is why courts place the burden of proof on the accuser, not the accused. And to top it all out, it’s all the more absurd that the threat he describes is precisely what he’s saying HE will do. It’s akin to saying “I’m stealing your car to protect you from thieves.”

Speaking of Iran, as I just did, I highly recommend MoA’s article today re the riots. I take it that Netanyahu came to the Imperial City on the Potomac to get the greenlight for this latest iteration of what’s become routine: ginning up riots with the fantasy goal of regime change in Iran.

Iran Shrugs Off Another Round Of U.S./Israel Sponsored Regime Change Riots Every two years or so the CIA and Mossad instigate regime change riots in Iran. These attempts inevitably fail. Currently a few thousand young men are during nighttime burning cars, mosques, shops and police offices in various cities of Iran. Armed agents are firing at and killing policemen. All these cells are coordinated via Internet connections. It usually takes a week or two until Iranian government forces find the connections, trace down the ring leaders and shut them down. That process may take a little longer this time because some of the terror cells have been equipped with Starlink terminals. As the unofficial CIA spokesman David Ignatius at the Washington Post writes (writes): A harder question for Washington is whether to smuggle in Starlink terminals to reverse the internet blackout that Tehran imposed Friday. The Biden administration weighed that strategy during the “Woman, Life, Freedom” protests in 2022 and 2023 but decided against it — fearing it would put at risk crucial smuggling routes used by the CIA and Israeli intelligence. Perhaps this time, the benefit outweighs the cost. That pretty much confirms that those terminals are already there. Meanwhile Russia has developed equipment that allows to detect Active Starlink terminals from the air. Iran has already received copies and will soon produce enough of its own to cover its cities. … AI is also used to create pictures and videos of riots in places in Iran where none have happened. Iran has more than 90 million inhabitants. Many of them support its government system. A few thousand rioting teenagers will not take it down.

File this one under: Yeah, right.

On to economic stuff.

Luke Gromen continues to hit on the tough choices the US can’t evade forever—and, of course, muscling Venezuela won’t change anything really for ordinary Americans. Speaking of whom, Gromen uses a chart to illustrate the way the Anglo-Zionist elites enriched themselves while screwing the working and middle classes. If you believe Trump is really going to force his class to take a serious haircut, next thing you know he’ll be trying to sell you that famous bridge in Brooklyn.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 3h￼ The “What...do...you...WANT?!” choice facing the US in a single chart. The way we “devalue US debt/GDP” is by running gold up to a big #, having Sec. Bessent revalue US official gold to that big #, then use the resultant big TGA deposit to buy debt/GDP down to a sustainable #.

But now here’s a bit more on that chart:￼

EndGame Macro @onechancefreedm 23h￼ This Chart Explains Why the Economy Feels Off This chart isn’t about a bad quarter or a quirky data revision. It’s showing a long, structural shift. For decades after World War II, workers reliably took a little over 60% of the economic pie. That wasn’t accidental. It reflected strong unions, tighter regulation, limited globalization, and a system that funneled productivity gains back into wages. That floor started cracking in the 1980s. It never truly came back. And over the last twenty years especially after 2000 the decline stopped being cyclical and became structural. The latest reading just makes that impossible to ignore. Labor’s share isn’t low relative to the past few years. It’s low relative to modern U.S. history. This isn’t about workers suddenly becoming less productive. Productivity has actually been decent. The problem is that productivity gains aren’t flowing to paychecks. They’re flowing to margins. Why This Keeps Happening The story underneath is bargaining power. Globalization, automation, weaker labor institutions, and rising market concentration all tilt leverage away from workers. Large, dominant firms can scale without hiring much labor. Care and service jobs add headcount, but they don’t reset wage power across the economy. So employment can grow while labor’s slice shrinks. Policy matters here too, but not always in the way people think. Asset supportive policies helped stabilize the economy after crises, but they also boosted capital values much faster than wages. That cushions downturns without fixing distribution. Over time, that gap compounds. You can see it in the data around this chart with weak hiring momentum, more people working multiple jobs, slower real wage growth, and profits holding up fine. That combination almost guarantees downward pressure on labor share. …

How does this change, short of a major upheaval?

Hey, did you hear the one about how Trump just capped credit card interest rates at 10%?

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 16h￼ I believe this requires congressional authority. Enforcement is questionable.

￼Conor Sen @conorsen 19h￼ The way we know the 10% credit card interest rate cap won’t happen is you’d essentially nuke consumer credit availability overnight, instant recession.

Oh yeah—midterm elections! Whole lotta gaslighting going on:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 15h￼ … Either millions of credit cards will be cancelled or credit card companies are going to take a large hit. It’s midterm election season, Trump won’t let the former happen.

Cows as the bottom 90%: