Joe
17m

OT Then Enegy Crisis in the Ukraine - May lead to an early end to the SMO

OR Very heavy Escalation ( Right at a time where US appears desirous or attacking Iran )

. Internal US conflict is the result as my best guess

Appears Russians are attacking two major cities currently Ukrainian capital Kiev and Dnipro (Дніпро), a major industrial and cultural center in east-central Ukraine - Ukraine's third-largest (some say 4th the Cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa, Dnipro are the largest) city -

Kyiv and Dnipro are both on the Dnipro river - these cities both have bridges and train crossings over the river and are significant for supply of Eastern Ukraine military actions

Eastern Ukraine borders Russia - Eastern Ukraine to the East of the Dnipro River - is where the front line is - and of course one has to cross the Dnipro River to provide Eastern Ukraine military

So Russia is shutting down the Power Stations and Railroads and effectively the Cities themselves in the two River Cities which does Two (2) things:

1. Does not permit the easy transport of military and weapons across the river - actually probably blocks > 50% maybe more

2. Turns off the Lights - and in winter - the lack of Power also means No Water ( water relies on electric pumps and of course risk of frozen pipes ) and no heat - which means thousands if not tens of thousands having to leave the cities - leave their apartments businesses and homes

This is not just critical - it is devastating.

Previously viewed were many videos of Ukrainians ' partying ' in Kiev, bars, clubs, etc... they were effectively not effected by the SMO and most of the ' mobilization ' (kidnapping of civilians forced to the front line ) were from rural areas - so previously Kiev Civilians were effectively not effected

Now they have to leave

Now Kiev is in the mix - whether Putin did this as a response to the UA US EU attack on the President's residence, or due to the Russian oil tanker being taken and Venezuela, or the threats to Iran - the idiot EU responses to settlement proposals - probably the mix of all and more - is not known - but appears that way.

Straws may have broken the camels back

Russia has stepped up the battle and Ukraine is buckling. This thing may well end sooner then anyone thought - OR It will need to be escalated - the US EU will have to step in to try to protect these vital cities ---

. Putin just placed the ball in Trumps Court - Trump does nothing Kiev is finished

.

It will be interesting to see if and how this impacts the ' Iran Attack ' many are expecting

Can the US handle both at the same time - Nope

May be interesting to watch do competing interests of insiders - those pushing attack Iran - verse - those pushing attack Russia - result in a standstill - or what will the US do

