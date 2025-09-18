This is getting, what? Boring? Obnoxious? I suppose the real point is simply that questions are being asked. That demands more censorship.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ It’s very strange for a world leader to insert himself so centrally in the death of a civilian or another country. It’s very weird and very off putting.

Especially when he’s the leader of America’s greatest ally. Does he think we didn’t believe him the first time?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu aka Lady MacBeth has released a video denying accusations that Israel had something to do with the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Then again, think how centrally MI6 and GCHQ interfered in the 2016 election and beyond. What are friends for? It’s all reminiscent of the Maxwell - Epstein nexus, which were all supposed to be so over. Anglo-Zionism forever! While Trump preens abroad.

Netanyahu:

"Claim Israel linked to Charlie Kirk’s murder is a “monstrous big lie. Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister, said that the bigger the lie, the faster it will spread."

Uh, wait a minute …

Meanwhile, Americans reap the benefits of Trump’s unquestioning fealty—the gift that keeps on giving. This time the benefits derive from the Anglo-Zionist attack on Qatar. And, by the way, if you believe that Trump didn’t greenlight that attack and provide support for it, then I have a sure fire plan for peace around the world to sell you.

وزارة الدفاع @modgovksa Auto-translated from Arabic by Grok The “Joint Strategic Defense Agreement” aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the Kingdom and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and to enhance joint deterrence against any aggression. It also stipulates that any attack on either country is an attack on both.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ Saudi Arabia didn't lose time and got a Nuclear umbrella just a few days after Israel's attack on Qatar. Quite a huge development for the region, Pakistan could deploy Missiles in Saudi Arabia, expanding the possibilities for a potential retaliatory strike on an enemy.

Skeptics, of course, point to CIA influence in Islamabad. Then again, there’s also Chinese influence. Also, Pakistani defense officials have been in repeated talks with counterparts in Turkey and Iran. I wonder—can those Pakistani missiles reach Azerbaijan, can they provide a nuclear umbrella for Ankara, which the Anglo-Zionists have taken to threatening? Consult the map. Who feels safer today?

I like MoA’s bottom line assessment from an excellent post:

China, which is allied with Pakistan, will be happy about the deal. So will be Iran. It was likely already informed about it: Before the defense pact was signed, Iran dispatched Ali Larijani, a senior political figure who now serves as the secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, to visit Saudi Arabia. That may have seen the kingdom acknowledge the pact to Tehran, with which it has had a Chinese-mediated détente with Iran since 2023. India will be concerned about the deal. A lot of the oil it purchases is coming from Saudi Arabia. With a Saudi-Pakistani alliance in place any conflict with Pakistan will likely cause it additional difficulties with the purchase of energy. The U.S., and Donald Trump, are the big losers in this. The unrestricted support for Israel is coming at an ever increasing price. The Gulf countries are - slowly, slowly - moving away from it.

And speaking of Azerbaijan, the Anglo-Zionist intel playground …

The following report tends to give credence to reports that Turkey warned Hamas in Qatar of the impending Anglo-Zionist attack, which in turn explains the new extremes of hostility being expressed by Israel toward Turkey. Turkey probably monitored the launch of the strike package and then conveyed the last minute warning to Hamas in Qatar:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 9h￼ Imad al-Din Adib, the Egyptian journalist with deep Gulf ties, has laid out a revelation that most regional outlets avoid naming directly. Israeli warplanes staging from Azerbaijani soil to hunt Hamas leadership in Doha. Speaking on Al Mashhad, he detailed how the attempted strike on the Hamas delegation in Qatar was not a rogue operation but a coordinated mission built on years of Baku–Tel Aviv intelligence fusion. That cooperation carries consequences. By making itself a launchpad for Israeli strikes, Baku has effectively entered the battlespace. Adib underscored that in any future escalation, Iran will not limit itself to retaliating against Israeli positions, it will inevitably target assets inside Azerbaijan itself. In other words, Azerbaijan has mortgaged its neutrality and tethered its security to Israel’s wars. The broadcast cuts through Western narratives about “surgical Israeli operations” and exposes the logistical backbone. Mossad–Azerbaijani [But also CIA - MI6] intel pipelines, U.S. protection of air corridors, and Gulf complicity through silence. With Adib saying this openly on an Emirati channel, the message is double-edged: Gulf capitals are signaling awareness of the risks, and Iran is being handed a public justification should it decide to widen the battlefield northward. According to Adib, Israeli jets launched from Azerbaijan, skirted Syrian and Iraqi airspace unchallenged, and covered nearly 1,800 kilometers with the aid of five refueling aircraft. He tied earlier Israeli covert missions against Iran, including the planned hit on former Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh [assassinated in Teheran during the most recent Iranian presidential inauguration], to the same Azerbaijani staging grounds. The implication is clear that Azerbaijan is not just a partner but a forward operating base for Israel’s regional assassination and sabotage campaigns.

And you can safely bet that Russia is assessing all this, too. In reality, they’ve probably long been aware but have been watching to see how far this would go.

Poland seems to be linking its security to America, apparently in the belief that America and Trump in 2025 are more likely to keep their promises than were Britain and France in 1939. Or maybe the Poles are under the impression that they’re now part of the Anglo-Zionist club. In any event, not satisfied with deeply angering Russia—Macgregor claims that up to 10k Poles have died fighting against Russia in Ukraine—Poland has joined in what looks like an incipient economic harassment campaign directed by America at China. Neither Russia nor China are likely to be amused by this but—then again—neither will Poland win any gratitude from China’s major trading partners in the EU. Poland could have used its most salient feature—it’s geographical position—to become a prosperous transit point for the emerging new world order, linking the Asian heartland to Europe.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼￼￼ Poland has decided to keep its border closed indefinitely, even though military drills in Belarus have ended. According to Politico, this effectively blocks a major trade artery worth €25 billion annually between China and the EU. At the same time, China is opening a new path: sending container ships to Europe through the thawing Arctic. Polish officials claim “traffic will resume once the border is fully secure,” but Politico notes this looks more like an open-ended suspension. The move disrupts the corridor that handles 90% of rail cargo between China and the EU. That line now accounts for 3.7% of total EU-China trade, up from 2.1% last year—a vital lifeline for e-commerce giants like Temu and Shein. In response, Beijing is testing a high-speed shipping route along Russia’s northern coast. On September 20, a Chinese firm will send a cargo vessel on this path, made possible by melting ice and accelerating climate change. The container ship Istanbul Bridge is departing from Ningbo-Zhoushan, the world’s largest port, on an 18-day voyage to Britain’s Felixstowe port, escorted by icebreakers. A trial run has already been made; this time, China aims to establish regular traffic via Russia’s Northern Sea Route, linking Asian and European ports. 6:23 AM · Sep 18, 2025

In related trade news, China just shut off a big market to Nvidia:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 21h￼ BREAKING: China’s internet regulator bans the biggest tech companies from buying Nvidia’s artificial intelligence chips - Financial Times

And from Ireland:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 3h￼ Ireland is Ground Zero proving that the housing issue is NOT about supply and demand. The astroturfed YIMBYs, wittingly or unwittingly, run interference for the funds who want to turn housing into a rental market and the builders who want to skirt regulations and build junk. ￼ Quote￼ Theo McDonald @tbald101 4h How do the YIMBY lobby respond to these type of stats? The movement seems to be astroturfed to create forever renters

