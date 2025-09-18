Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Manul's avatar
Manul
2h

Joseph Goebbels had nothing on Bibi. Bibi has managed to manipulate hundreds of millions of people in the U.S. to believe he is doing his god’s work while he murders innocents. And those manipulated are sending him billions of dollars to do it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
2h

Antifa stuff:

https://andmagazine.substack.com/p/tear-it-out-by-the-roots-ending-antifa?

Video is 7 years old, but still relevant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture