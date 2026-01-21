Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

Sean Foo has been warning about Japanese bonds:

Bannon’s WarRoom @Bannons_WarRoom￼

SCOTT BESSENT: Markets are going down because Japan's bond market just suffered a six-standard-deviation move in ten-year bonds over the past two days.

This has nothing to do with Greenland; it's all about the Japanese bond blowout.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
1h

MenchOsint @MenchOsint

5h￼

US CENTCOM announced earlier today that F-15E Strike Eagles arrived in the Middle East (Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan).

*exact same move that was observed in October 2023 & October 2024

MenchOsint @MenchOsint

5h￼

￼ Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi:

• We are more prepared than during the previous war, our missiles are in a better position, quality-wise & quantity-wise.

• Russia helped us a lot during the 12-day war, and after that we have been engaged in more co-operation than before, and this is why I'm telling you we are more prepared.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture