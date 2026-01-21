Today Ron Unz published a total must read article. Yeah, I know that there are some Unz detractors among readers here. Just read the—typically lengthy—article. I’ll make my own reservations—which are major—clear up front, but that doesn’t detract from the merits of the article which launches a serious discussion of what Trump is getting us into:

Unz begins with a lengthy—there’s that word again—overview of the current Anglo-Zionist geopolitical stance of imperialism on steroids, including outspoken contempt for the very concept of international law. In the course of that overview he also mentions Trump’s seeming contempt for constitutional government, which, in the circumstances, no longer comes as a surprise:

Tariffs are just the name that we give to taxes on imported goods, and according to our Constitution, all changes in tax law must be made by legislation originating in the House of Representatives. But in total disregard of centuries of these legal precedents, last year Trump began issuing a very long series of executive orders drastically changing tariff tax rates at weekly or sometimes even daily intervals, based solely upon his personal will or personal whim. I’m not sure whether any major country in the entire history of the world has ever enacted so many large, rapid-fire changes in its tax, financial, and economic policies. … For many months, Trump has been acting in these astonishingly high-handed ways, totally disregarding all American laws and Constitutional restrictions. He has been doing so without any significant reaction from the Congressional leadership, which has apparently been intimidated into such silence that they have seemingly disappeared from the American political landscape. This obviously represents a dramatic, almost unprecedented change in our form of government, and quite a number of prominent individuals have taken note of what has been happening.

I would say that the Congressional leadership has been bought into silence, but moving on …

And skipping over multiple, and lengthy, Unzian appeals to those prominent individuals who express concern over these developments, we eventually arrive at the beginning of the heart of the matter, for my purposes:

The Difficulties Russia Faces in Confronting the West

Briefly, Unz argues that Russia is in a difficult position for waging a long term war with NATO, given Russia’s far smaller population and industrial base than that of combined NATO. Unz presents this argument to explain why Putin has steadfastly refrained from retaliating against American directly for the US war on Russia. Trump, he argues, has continued to escalate against Russia with increasingly direct and public acts of aggression—the attack on Putin personally, the seizure of a Russian flagged ship, etc. Unz maintains that Putin’s failure to respond against America in what would normally be considered a proportionate way is due to Putin’s understanding that Russia is not in a position to engage in a full blown war with America, even on a conventional level. Unz further, and plausibly, argues that this escalation may be headed in a very serious direction for Russia and, of course, for peace:

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Russia has successfully evaded Western economic sanctions on its oil sales by transporting that commodity in a large fleet of third-party tankers, and anti-Russian strategists have argued that these should be seized at sea, thereby eliminating one of Russia’s main sources of revenue. The successful recent capture of that Russian-flagged vessel near Iceland may have emboldened these advocates, and a wider pattern of tanker seizures may soon begin. Trump and his more aggressive advisors such as Stephen Miller seem to have proclaimed unilateral American authority over all the world’s seas, and our mainstream media appears to have tacitly endorsed their declarations. For example, I’ve noticed that articles in such leading publications as the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal usually explained that the oil tankers that we seized in international waters were “sanctioned,” strongly suggesting that our actions were legitimate rather than criminal. However, that merely referred to the illegal, unilateral sanctions imposed by America, sometimes joined by its Western allies, and these had no validity under international law. The basis for those seizures was clearly the view of Miller and others that American military power was so enormous that no other country on earth would be willing to challenge such actions.

Now, here’s an excerpt in which Unz first quotes one of his own earlier articles before providing his assessment of where Russia stands. I omit from this Unz’s assessment of the relative strategic strengths of NATO vs. Russia. Here’s my first reservation—I disagree with Unz’s assessment. NATO has been defeated. It remains that Russia must bring this war to a conclusion for larger strategic purposes:

Given that NATO’s total population and industrial base is so many times greater than that of Russia, if the alliance holds firm, Russia might eventually be ground down over time. What was originally intended as a very limited punitive attack against Ukraine lasting just a few weeks has now gone on for well over three years, producing huge causalities on both sides, and it must be brought to an end. Meanwhile, the lack of any sufficiently strong Russian retaliation against NATO has merely emboldened the Western leaders to take more and more reckless and provocative actions, actions that at some point might result in a catastrophe for the world. One strange aspect of this current conflict is that Russia has essentially been fighting NATO with both hands tied behind its back. NATO missiles using NATO targeting intelligence and key NATO personnel—legally laundered through the fig-leaf of its Ukrainian proxy—have regularly struck deep inside Russia, inflicting many serious blows, including sinking the flagship and other vessels of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, but Russia has refused to respond in kind. So in effect, the NATO countries have constituted a safe haven for producing and assembling the military hardware and systems used to equip Ukraine’s forces without suffering any risk of Russian retaliation. Russian cities have been struck by NATO missiles but NATO cities and their populations have not faced any similar threat… If Western warships do begin routinely seizing tankers carrying Russian oil, President Putin will be confronted with a very difficult dilemma. If he responded militarily, the dominant Western global media would portray the Russians as having fired the first shot in an outright war with NATO, and they will face a fully mobilized alliance that outweighs them by roughly an order-of-magnitude. But if he does not act, Russia will look very weak, and it will also begin losing the oil revenue upon which it heavily depends. For the last couple of years, I have argued that the least-bad option would be for Russia to demonstrate the strategic superiority of its hypersonic missiles and the weakness of NATO air defenses by announcing in advance that it will strike and destroy the NATO HQ in Brussels, Belgium as proof of its power and resolve. I have repeated this same suggestion on numerous occasions, including earlier this month. Such a successful strike would demonstrate Europe’s total vulnerability to a Russian attack. If Trump failed to respond effectively, it might bring down NATO’s political house of cards, thereby completely transforming the strategic landscape in Europe, while severely damaging our president’s own political credibility, both abroad and at home. But Russia’s cautious national leadership has remained unwilling to take this sort of bold step, and I see no other good options for that country, no action sufficiently strong to deter growing American aggression but without being almost certain to trigger a full-scale global war.

OK, so here’s my second reservation, and it’s important for Unz’s overall argument, which amounts to this: Russia may not be able to burst Trump’s bubble, but China can. My reservation is that I believe Unz is at least significantly mistaken with regard to Putin’s clear reluctance to initiate a kinetic conflict that would reach outside the borders of Ukraine. From the very beginning of Putin’s SMO in Ukraine it was apparent that key BRICS partners—China and India—were uneasy with the military action that Russia initiated. They favored, for their own reasons, a limited approach rather than all out war—thus, the SMO. Russia respected Chinese and Indian reservations because Russia depends heavily on economic cooperation with those two countries. In any wider kinetic conflict with NATO short of nuclear war, Russia would probably require the support of China, and Indian support would also be very welcome.

Now, here’s the important consideration that I think Unz is missing. As the SMO has progressed and as the war on Russia has escalated—with NATO attacks (via Ukraine) on critical Russian infrastructure, with terrorist attacks in Russian cities, etc. (all documented by Unz), China and India have begun to side more openly with Russia. In particular, the Russo-Chinese strategic relationship is approaching the point of a military alliance. This is especially true for the past year, when Trump—who has surrounded himself with China hawks—has made clear his hostile intentions toward China. Consider this:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint Jan 19 ￼Very interesting activity in East China Sea, not sure how to interpret this, but Russian Navy has spent the past week gathering intelligence on Japanese islands east of Taiwan, and most interestingly around Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, the largest US base in East Asia.

It doesn’t take much imagination to see Russo-Chinese coordination going on here, with the possibility that this particular example of coordination envisions a future war with the US in the western Pacific. In the past we’ve seen joint Russo-Chinese naval exercises just off US territorial waters in Alaska, and the two nations also conduct regular joint exercises in the Indian Ocean, so …

My point is that if the US makes good on its repeated threats to go to war with China—and NSS25 famously pivoted to China—we could see Russia and China acting upon the maxim that they’d better hang together rather than separately. Thus, while Unz addresses conflicts between the US and each of these two nations in isolation, in my view, a joint Russo-Chinese front against US aggression is definitely more likely than not.

And that changes a lot of equations, some of which Unz documents at typical length, such as China’s very real military and industrial might, which dwarfs that of the US in very important respects. Combined with Russia’s own very real strengths, including its navy and missiles, things begin to look very sobering for our China war hawks. While China’s submarine fleet is mostly geared toward the shallow South China Sea, Russia’s navy includes an extremely formidable submarine arm that operates globally. Very useful against an attempted sea blockade.

OK, we skip over Unz’s arguments regarding the way in which Trump is destroying strategic partnerships—no, not so much with Euros as with Canada and South Korea. The South Korean part of the equation is very important. It’s all important, but we have limited space and time. So we eventually get to:

An American War With China, Then and Now

followed by:

China’s Overwhelming Military Superiority Near Its Home Waters

American strategy for its planned war on China has for decades revolved around cutting China off from Middle East oil—using the USN in the Indian Ocean for that purpose. Unz quotes a Chinese tech executive and substacker, Hua Bin, who sees Trump’s Venezuelan and Greenland ventures and the continued seizure of oil tankers on the high seas as a warm up or training exercise for such an operation—directed straight at China: Venezuelan oil, Greenlandic fish and crustaceans.

Hua Bin subscribes to the idea that the best defense is a good offense. He sees Trump aiming for war on China—of one sort or another—and so urges that China should take the offensive by initiating war—of one sort or another. The US is openly planning for a type of war that would be waged on the high seas, and Hua Bin is arguing for “an accelerated conflict timetable” to counter that:

If the US and Israel subdue Iran in a military conquest, the impact on the Gulf region will be profound. The Gulf sheiks will be completely under the thumbs of the US and Zionist interests. And China buys a lot of oil from the Gulf. In addition to an oil blockade, the US is also using open-sea piracy to disrupt China’s global commerce. Though the news is falling off the radar in light of the sensational Venezuela raid and the rhetorics on Greenland, the US coast guard and navy are actively chasing and boarding oil tankers in international waters, including Russia-flagged ships. Some of the tankers have Chinese ports as their destinations. In the US Navy Institute report American Sea Power Project 2026 US-China Scenario, the Pentagon is recommending “hybrid warfare” in the event of a war with China over Taiwan. While warning the US is likely to suffer defeat in a war along Chinese coast and potential large-scale devastation to US homeland in a protracted war, it calls for disruptions of Chinese global commerce through Prize Law. Prize law is a legal construct, last used by the US in WW2, that allows its military force to conduct official “visit and search” operations and seize an adversary’s vessels and cargo during an armed conflict. … Of course, China won’t fight a war with the US over Venezuela, or Iran, or Greenland. They are beyond China’s power projection capability and outside of its core interests. Unlike the US, China knows its limits. … Rather than letting Washington dictate the pace of the US China showdown, an accelerated conflict timetable in Western Pacific will derail US plans to gobble up the western hemisphere and the Middle East.

So Hua Bin is not suggesting an attack on the CONUS in response to an Anglo-Zionist attack on Iran. Instead, he suggests taking action against Taiwan—and not necessarily by a direct military attack. Taiwan can be brought to its knees by quite a few non-military means. If the US tried to intervene, in any military conflict in the Western Pacific the odds would be heavily in China’s favor—and the Pentagon knows it. Unz:

Based on that leaked Pentagon report, it would be absolutely suicidal for America to challenge China’s military forces in the region, and if we did not, the Taiwanese would be forced to completely submit within just a few weeks. The Chinese would probably not need to fire a single shot.

That leaked report states that China could destroy our largest aircraft carriers “within minutes.” And, Hua Bin argues, if the US instead attempts a long distance oil or commerce blockade, China can respond with a chip blockade that could destroy the US tech sector. Here’s how Unz envisions the results:

As of today, nearly all of Nvidia’s cutting-edge AI chips are still manufactured at the TMSC factories in Taiwan. Thus, America’s entire AI boom, including trillions of dollars of planned investment and tens of trillions of dollars in market value, depends upon the steady, uninterrupted supply of AI microchips from Taiwan. A Chinese blockade would cause an immediate end to those shipments of AI microchips and puncture that bubble. I could easily imagine the largest, most heavily over-valued Tech stocks dropping by 50% or more, erasing many, many trillions of dollars in investor wealth. Over-leveraged hedge funds would surely go under, worsening the pain. Wall Street might see one of the worst collapses in its entire history.

In the past there have been reports that the US would destroy Taiwan’s chip factories to prevent them from falling into China’s hands. But in the current situation that would amount to cutting one’s nose to spite one’s face, and would not significantly damage China.

But now factor in Russian involvement to all these considerations. The US military is in no position to fight a two front war. And Hua Bin has a point. Rather than wait and trust in a Russo-Chinese common front to deter Trump, it may well be that “an accelerated conflict timetable in the Western Pacific” is the better choice for both Russian and China. A possible trigger for all this that would fit within an “accelerated conflict timetable” might be another Anglo-Zionist attack on Iran. China has already warned against such an attack, and Russia is actively preparing Iran.

I’ll close out by quoting Unz quoting himself quoting a strictly military analysis section from another piece by Hua Bin, to give readers some notion of how far the Chinese military has come: