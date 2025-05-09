Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
3h

Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley￼

...There is now a rumor that the Pope's family were Cubs fans, but that he might have been a White Sox fan. However, if you believe in papal infallibility, that cannot be true. It is a matter faith.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)'s avatar
𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖋𝖆𝖈𝖊 (𝕾𝖚𝖓𝖉𝖆𝖞)
4hEdited

The fact that he wore the stole/Mozzetta, took a traditional name, and celebrates the TLM in private are good signs. I’m hoping he will be an improvement on Francis: same social teaching but better on liturgy.

Honestly, it would be great to see a Pope celebrating Mass in public again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture