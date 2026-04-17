Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
7h

Furkan Gözükara @FurkanGozukara

19h￼

CNN confirms Donald Trump was forced to order Israel to halt its bombing of Hezbollah just to get Iran to the negotiating table. The Trump administration is relying entirely on Pakistani generals to save their disastrous diplomatic collapse. Total humiliation for Washington.

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Mark Wauck
8h

NEW: ￼￼ Trump said “he is not happy with Australia”

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