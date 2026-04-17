Yesterday evening I found a very good video featuring Robert Pape on Cyrus Janssen’s Youtube channel. Pape is a professor of politics at UChicago who has made a specialty of studying the dynamics of military conflicts. In particular he has studied and written about the fallacy of what he calls “bombing to win”. His contention is that all of America’s many wars follow fairly predictable progressions through “stages.” He has been a NatSec adviser to most past administrations, including Trump 1.0 (but not 2.0).

I’ll let Pape do the talking with this partial (and edited for readability) transcript. However, there are two preliminary considerations I want to mention. First, I do want to point out that much of what Pape says falls in line with what I wrote yesterday about the influence of Trump’s character flaws, especially his narcissism, on his decisions. As you will see, Pape believes that Trump is aware that he has boxed himself into what Pape calls an “escalation trap”, and that Trump—following the stages that Pape describes—is attempting to get out of the hole he is in by digging more furiously. The question that arises, of course, is: How does a natively intelligent man get himself into such a situation when all his advisers recommended against it? Pape doesn’t engage in psychologizing, but I do. As others have suggested, I believe that, while Trump is—in the strict sense—fully capable of rational analysis, his decisions are more often driven by a desire for the emotional rush of ego gratification. He is a true narcissist. When he later has reason to regret impulsive decisions driven by that narcissism, he reacts as a malignant narcissist does—by blaming his victims for resisting him. So, for example, in one notable outburst of frustration he termed Iranians “crazy bastards” for refusing to submit to his will.

Secondly, and perhaps slightly more optimistically, there are three factors in play which, in combination could possibly allow America to somehow escape this escalation trap—in spite of Trump. Pape discusses the economic aspects in some detail, but doesn’t address the political aspects in as much detail:

Unlike past foreign adventures, Trump’s war on Iran has been notably unpopular from its very inception, and Americans have largely had illusion of the forces that are driving this war.

While Congress has evaded its responsibilities, the War Power Resolution deadline is rapidly approaching. Without Congressional authorization, Trump will—presumably—be forced to call his war off. This authorization could be very difficult politically. The votes to avoid responsibility have been extremely close—yesterday’s vote featured a margin of only one vote. The overwhelming lack of popular support, plus the dire economic consequences that Pape describes, may well work to end Trump’s war—at least in the sense of ending military action. The consequences will be with us for months or, quite possibly years.

The last factor are the economic consequences. The difference from the past is that the economic consequences of Trump’s Jewish Nationalist war on Iran are very apparent and are directly tied to the war itself—they have been since its inception. The effects are not speculative ‘what-ifs’. We’re seeing the effects and have every reason to know that they will get worse.

With that, I’ll start with a Pape tweet which states clearly what I’ve been arguing since the beginning of the war on Russia:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape Apr 15￼ The Iran war is no longer just about the Middle East—it’s about China and the global balance of power.

Professor Robert Pape: US Has No Idea What is Coming NEXT! Chapter 2: What is the US Doing in Iran? Right now, the United States is trying to find some glimmer of victory so they can get out of the escalation trap. The basic issue here is that when we started the bombing there was a predictable set of stages we were going to go through. So the first stage is that we bomb to try to have regime change. That didn’t produce regime change, because air power alone hasn’t produced regime change in over a hundred years. So this was always likely to fail. Well, they tried it anyway. Chapter 3: Why Trump is Trapped in Iran The trap is that we can’t accept defeat. Donald Trump cannot accept defeat politically or his presidency--if not completely over--will be damaged in severe ways going into the midterms, and countries as a whole find it hard to accept strategic defeat.

While I certainly agree with the political dynamics at play, I would argue—and Pape doesn’t disagree—that the personal dynamics of Trump’s flawed character are equally or more important. It was those character flaws that led Trump the narcissistic gambler and risk taker to bet on this war—against all advice—making him a world bestriding hegemon, dictating terms to Xi, Putin, and everyone else. It was driven by his desire for ego affirmation, which Pape describes next:

And next you see the negotiations begin. There’s a glimmer of hope but they break down, because what does Donald Trump want? He wants a clean victory that he can say is not just a victory over over Iran, but a victory over Obama. You see, this is about domestic politics as much as it is about international politics. And this is why we’re stuck in a trap. We hope it will end, but I’ve been explaining that this is actually likely to go on and on and escalate and get worse. That’s why, instead of just three days of bombing, we’re now into week seven. And I doubt Iran is going to give him that clean victory. What’s in it for Iran to help bail President Trump out? That’s the fundamental problem here. Trump is desperately looking for that exit ramp, a way to spin this as a political win. I mean, he’s just not finding it at all.

Pape now shifts to the economic aspects. Like Steve Jermy, he sees these as imminently looming and dire. I would have liked to see him stress the differences between past supply chain disruptions based on non-military factors and the current disruptions which are military in nature. The military nature of the current disruptions will result in much longer delays in any return to something like normality. Estimates are already ranging up to two years.

The world’s economy really is, in the next couple weeks, about to go over its first first cliff. There are actually several cliffs coming. We haven’t hit them yet, but they’re coming. And people keep thinking, ‘Wow, we’re about to go off these cliffs! This will surely bring an end to the war!’ The problem here is that this is just not the case, because that cliff does not equate to strategic victory for President Trump--and that’s the fundamental problem. He needs a victory, otherwise he’s just likely to let it keep going-- even over the cliff.

Note the timing here. 10 days brings us smack up against the War Power Resolution deadline.

Within 10 days parts of the global economy will start running short of critical goods. After 30 years studying economic sanctions and blockades, I don’t say this lightly. Not just higher prices--shortages. Markets are not ready for this. In the early weeks of a blockade what you end up with is disruption of goods flowing out of the blockaded entity, which leads to price increases. In this case, the world is being blockaded. But then, after about four or five weeks, maybe 45 days, you get a different stage. That’s the stage where existing stockpiles run out. And that’s where you get true shortages. Up to this point you’ve had fear of shortage. That’s why the price went up in the first 45 days. But after the first after 45 days, you have actual shortages. The next stage beyond that--say days 60 to 90--is where you get to the third stage, which is contraction of commodity production--because you don’t have some alternative supply source for 20% of the world’s oil, 30% of the world’s fertilizer. There’s nothing like that just sitting around waiting, lying idle to be plugged in. So what you end up with is a third stage, which is price rise, shortage, contraction. In the 1973 oil shock we saw almost identically the stages happen there too. Once you understand the stages then you know what to look for at each stage, as the hard indicators give you a heads up on the risk that’s coming. So we’re at day 46 right now. With the US military blockade in addition to the Iranian blockade there’s precious little going to get out of the straight of Hormuz at this point. What that means is that you’re going to start to see real shortages happen--and they will start to be reported in the newspapers. Then, by June 1st, that’s when you’ll probably start to get the first actual reports of true commodity contraction. Think producers producing less furniture, producing less medical equipment, producing less automobiles--there will be just generalized contraction as those inputs aren’t just more expensive--they’re just not there. So that is where the real rub comes

Next, Pape addresses what I wrote about recently: Whether a TACO is in the cards. You’ll recall that I argued that, in the last analysis, Trump can’t TACO because the reality of defeat will be unavoidable and unacceptable for his narcissism. Pape focuses on the reality of defeat and for similar reasons—the issue of US bases and abandonment of Hormuz to Iran. He stresses that Trump has made a return to the former status quo impossible, which feeds into the “escalation trap.” And he believes Trump understands this.

Chapter 6: Why Iran Will Become Stronger As you now get to stage three, the real issue starts to become: ‘Do you just pull out? Do you just back away?’ And what I’m explaining is, if you do that--and many people wanted to this to happen--you don’t just go back to Feb 27, the day before the bombing. If you pull out now while Iran is in control of the straight of Hormuz effectively, then what you’re going to see is Iran becoming the fourth center of world power. I think Trump gets this, because he already recognizes if he just cuts any old deal right now, it’s not just that he doesn’t have a strategic victory to brag about. He’s creating Iran as the fourth center of world power. And that’s why JD Vance, you hear him say, “Well, we got to get that enriched uranium,” because if Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz for the next six months or the next year, they’re going to get a hundred billion dollars of extra revenue--and they already have enough enriched uranium for between 10 and 16 bombs.

Trump’s narcissism is about to create a nuclear Iran.

Chapter 7: Will Iran Develop a Nuclear Bomb? A year from now it’s 90 plus percent likely Iran’s going to have multiple nuclear weapons. I mean, who are we fooling here? This is the actual reality of where we are. A year from now, maybe a year and a half, Iran will control 20% of the world’s oil, 30% fertilizer, etc. Iran will be a fully nuclear capable--if not weaponized--oil hegemon. Now you’re talking forth center world power--you see what I mean? That is what the offramp looks like if we just back away and cut a deal. Iran is unlikely to abandon its nuclear capability. Otherwise, what’s to stop Israel from bombing into the future anytime it wants, or America?

Trump’s realization of what he hath wrought and what he will own explains the vacillations we see.

And this is where this dilemma between stages three and four, I call it, are going back and forth. So one day the news is we’re preparing 10,000 special forces to go seize something. The next day the news is we’re back to thinking about the negotiation trap, which is essentially the stage where Iran gets to become a world power. But we’re bouncing back and forth. And the reason is because, from Trump’s perspective, we’re stuck unless Iran takes a sucker deal and bails us out. Chapter 8: Will Iran Give Up to America? I can’t tell you the number of people that keep emailing saying, “But Professor Pape, won’t Iran just concede? They’re just going to give up magically.” They’re not going to just magically give up. What they’ve been doing is gaining power, not surrendering power. So why would why would Iran give Trump the bailout that he needs? I mean, just remember a week ago today, President Trump issued Chapter 9: Will Trump Use a Nuclear Bomb? the threat to destroy in one night all of Iran’s civilization. That is essentially as blisteringly clear a nuclear threat as is ever issued. I study this. States don’t do that in diplomacy. Well, President Trump effectively just threatened all 92 million Iranians. To believe that Iran’s just going to abandon everything, that’s just wishful thinking.

Why is it wishful thinking? Jewish Nationalism.

Chapter 10: How Does Israel Play Into This? Israel has basically been acting as what’s called the spoiler in various rounds of diplomacy. So, going back a year ago, there were negotiations between the Trump administration and Iran at the end of May 2025. And and President Trump is saying, “Wow, we’re close to a deal. We might actually do a deal here.” And what happened is Israel did a bolt from the blue attack. Killed the actual negotiators we were negotiating with, just before they were about to get on a plane and go to the negotiation. So they literally had the timing exactly right [probably provided by Israeli agents inside the White House] because of the negotiations they knew where they would be to kill them dead. Well, that then happened effectively yet again in February. And this is going to make it extremely difficult, if for no other reason than that Israel has killed the most dovish of the doves who were going down the road of negotiating with the United States. The fog of war is lifting and what it’s revealing is the reality that Iran can’t be easily beat. And that means long war. Maybe six months from now. So maybe we can topple them in November. But think about the wreckage that’s going to occur with the world economy between now and then. So what you’re seeing is Iran adopted a long war strategy. You go long war, go at the soft underbelly of American politics. They don’t go toe-to-toe with navies. So that’s why that just doesn’t even matter. We sunk their navy. That’s not how Iran’s going to win. Before the war, they might have thought they could outlast America for six weeks. Now they know they’ve outlasted America for six weeks and, dollars to donuts, if they have a Poly Market among the regime they’re probably saying: ‘90% likely we’re taking this to November!’ They want regime change, too--they want regime change in America! Yeah, two can play at this game of regime change. It’s not just America gets to topple regimes. Other countries have that idea as well. Chapter 12: 80% Chance US Send in Troops I don’t say it’s 100%. There’s nothing that is 100% here, but we’re we’re closing off these opportunities and it’s because Vance now has clearly decided that Iran can’t keep that 60% enriched uranium. How are you going to persuade them to give it up? You can crush their economy. Absolutely. But, by the way, oil is only 20% of their GDP. Oil was 50% of Saddam Hussein’s GDP and he didn’t buckle for 12 years.

Iran is different than Iraq. The world can’t afford to wait for six months. And this morning, Trump is still trying to somehow gaslight Iran into selling their enriched uranium—with payment being made by Trump using Iran’s own (frozen) money. This looks like an attempt to leverage world opinion. Look for that to fail—it will almost certainly be utterly unacceptable to Iran—because Trump is very unlikely to lay down the law to Israel. Trump’s sneak attacks have pushed Iran into the position of needing nuclear weapons for survival. And the latest announcement that Hormuz is open is another lie—Trump is still blockading Iran.

But here’s the bigger problem for Trump. Even if this sucker’s deal were accepted by Iran, there isn’t really a happy ending: