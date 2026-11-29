Glenn Diesen has put together a series of short video clips about Western ruling class attitudes toward Russia. It’s a useful reminder of what a bunch of degenerates have been fronting for the Anglo-Zionist Empire in its never ending war to rape and pillage Russia. I’ve done some transcripts of those videos.

We lead off with Boris Johnson, bemoaning the loss of “Western hegemony”—the ability to lord it over the world as if it were our possession. It’s pretty much the same as the Mearsheimer “realist” notion that geopolitics is a zero sum game—dominate or be dominated, “contain China” or submit.

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen 13h Boris Johnson’s comments explain the Western obsession with defeating Russia, and the comments also explain why the non-Western world (more than 85% of the world’s population) did not join the sanctions against Russia. “Because IF Ukraine falls it will be a CATASTROPHE. For the West it will be the end of Western hegemony and we will have NO ONE to blame but ourselves.”

We follow with another degenerate, Joe Biden. Here he is, speaking to Ground Zero for the Anglo-Zionist Empire, The Atlantic Council. This was in 1997, and Biden was explaining to the assembled grandees that we had Russia over a barrel—they had no choice but to turn to the West, on our terms. Like it or lump it. And everyone laughed. That was 30 years ago. Funny how history doesn’t stand still.

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen 15h Biden bragged in 1997 that he dismissed Russia’s concerns about NATO expansion. Moscow could be ignored, as the US was the only game in town - Biden mocked Russia’s warning it would have to align with China, and joked that Russia could also partner with Iran—as the crowd laughed. Biden speaking to The Atlantic Council: “Where do they [Russia] go? I had one interesting conversation with Zyuganov which is repeated with Lebed. They talked about [how] they don’t want this NATO expansion. They know it’s not in their security interests, and on and on, and they said, ‘Well, if you do that, we may have to look to China.’ And I couldn’t help using the colloquial expression from my state by saying to Zyuganov, ‘Lots of luck in your senior year.’ You know, ‘Good luck. And if that doesn’t work, try Iran.’ [general audience laughter] I’m serious! I said that to them, and they know and I knew and everybody knows that that is not an option. And everybody knows, and every one of those leaders acknowledges and needs, and they resent it. But they need--they NEED--to look West. And the question is whether this [NATO expansion] is designed to completely shut them out, but not in terms of whether or not it’s a direct military security threat.”

Who’s laughing now? Later, after goading Russia to act in self defense, Biden—speaking from Russia’s inveterate foe, Poland—pronounced those now famous words regarding Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power!”

Next, we have a completely wacked German woman explaining how looks are deceiving. Russians may LOOK like Europeans, but they’re not Europeans. Life is cheap for them. Note her expression of the essential nihilism of European culture, which is akin to the classic liberal or libertarian notion: Life is something we all invent for ourselves. Why she privileges the European viewpoint—which, as a civilizational viewpoint is not, in any event, an expression of pure individualism—is anyone’s guess. It’s all quite incoherent.

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen 14h Florence Gaub, the German Director of the Research Division at the NATO Defense College, seems ready to start measuring the skulls of Russians. “We must not forget that, even if Russians LOOK European, they are not European in the cultural sense. They have a different relationship to violence and a different relationship to death.” Q: “What do you mean?” “Well there is not this liberal postmodern approach to life there--life as a project that everyone shapes individually for themselves. Rather, life can simply end quite early with death. I mean, Russia also has a relatively low life expectancy. I believe 70 for men. That’s simply how it is. Then one deals differently with the fact that people die.”

On a distinctly more rational level, we turn to the late Stephen Cohen—he died in 2019, before the war he feared would happen actually began. I happen to own a copy of Cohen’s last, fine, book—War With Russia. Later we’ll link to Diesen’s review of the book. Cohen is talking with someone named “Paul”—I don’t know who it is. But Cohen emphasizes the way in which the degenerate ruling class has betrayed Russia. Trump 2.0 has, of course, continued that and added Iran and many others to the list of serial betrayals.

What’s interesting here is the way in which Cohen addresses—probably without explicitly referring to Biden—Biden’s claim that Russia has nowhere to turn but the West.

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen 13h Stephen Cohen warned years ago that the West was being overwhelmed by anti-Russian propaganda, which set us on the path to war with Russia. Russia would predictably react by aligning itself closer with China and Iran. Cohen warned against making an enemy out of Russia, and published his book: “War with Russia?” in 2019, and he passed away in 2020. I wrote a book review: Cohen: “Russia is leaving the West. I mean, it can’t leave the West geopolitically, because Russia’s so big--it’s half in the West and half in the un-West, right? Geographically. But American foreign policy, NATO expansion, the unwise policies made in Brussels and Washington, are driving Russia from the West. And when you leave the West, where do you end up? Not only China. All major powers that are not members of NATO, including Iran. So, when Putin came to power, he was very much in the tradition of Gorbachev and Yeltsin. He wanted a strategic alliance with the United States. Who was the first person to call up Bush after 9/11? Putin. And he said, ‘George, anything.’ And if you go back and look at what the Russians did to help the American ground war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, whether you think that ground war was a good idea or not, Russia did more to save American lives [?] than any NATO country did.” Paul: “No! IRAN did more than any NATO country to help America.” Cohen: “But Russia had assets, unbelievable assets, and corridors for transportation, and even an army, the Northern Alliance it had kept in Afghanistan. It gave it all to the United States. Putin wanted a strategic alliance with the United States, and what did he get in return? He got from Bush--the second Bush--more NATO expansion right to Russia’s borders and, as I mentioned before, American withdrawal from the anti-ballistic missile treaty, which had been the bedrock of Russian nuclear security for thirty or forty years. He got betrayed--and they use that word, predatelstvo--’We were BETRAYED by Washington.’ This is serious stuff. “The pivot away from the West begins there and continues with these crazy policies that Washington has pursued toward Russia. It doesn’t mean that Russia is gone forever from the West, but if you look at the billions of dollars of investment, you look at which way the pipelines flow, you look at Russia, Putin meets like six times a year, maybe more, with the leader of China. They each call each other their best friend in politics. Trump meets with Putin and we think, ‘Oh my god! How could he meet [with Putin]?’ I mean, it’s normal. Netanyahu just met with Putin--nobody said a word!

Yeah, well that’s different, isn’t it? Cohen’s comparison says so much.

“But the point here is that Russia’s been torn between East and the West forever. Its best policy, in its own best interest, is to straddle East and West, not to be OF the East of OF the West, but it’s impossible in this world today. US-led Western policy since the end of the Soviet Union, and particularly since Putin came to power in 2000, has persuaded the Russian ruling elite that Russia cannot count any longer economically, politically, militarily on being part of the West. It has to go elsewhere. So all this talk about wanting to win Russia to an American position that’s anti-Iranian and anti-Chinese is conceived in disaster and will end in disaster. They should think of some other foreign policy.”

What jumps out, of course, is the absolute refusal of Anglo-Zionists to allow Russia any legitimate point of view. But here’s Brave AI, explaining the role of Russia and Iran in providing massive aid to the US war against the Taliban:

Russia assisted the United States in Afghanistan primarily by granting access to its territory for the Northern Distribution Network (NDN), a critical supply route that bypassed the volatile Pakistan corridor. ⁠Between 2009 and 2015, over 2,200 flights, 379,000 military personnel, and 45,000 containers of cargo were transported through Russia to support U.S. and NATO forces in Kabul. Additionally, Russia supported the 2001 invasion by allowing U.S. military bases in former Soviet republics (Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan) and providing intelligence to help the Northern Alliance overthrow the Taliban. Post-2001, Moscow also provided military equipment, training, and logistical services worth approximately $30 million per year to the Afghan government between 2002 and 2005, and helped maintain the Afghan fleet of Russian-built helicopters. . Iran provided critical military and diplomatic assistance to the United States in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks to overthrow the Taliban regime. ⁠ Military Cooperation : Iran supplied vital intelligence, targeted Taliban positions, and provided weapons and funding to the Northern Alliance , which served as the primary ground force against the Taliban. Iranian IRGC personnel reportedly worked alongside CIA and U.S. Special Operations Forces in the field. ⁠

Diplomatic Leadership : Iran played a key role at the 2001 Bonn Conference, persuading the Northern Alliance to support Hamid Karzai as president and helping to broker a consensus for a new Afghan government. ⁠

Logistical and Humanitarian Support : Iran expelled Al-Qaeda militants from its territory , deported hundreds of Taliban and Al-Qaeda figures, and allowed the U.S. to use Iranian airspace and ports (such as Chabahar) for humanitarian aid and military transport. ⁠

Reconstruction Aid: Despite political tensions, Iran pledged hundreds of millions of dollars for Afghan reconstruction, focusing on infrastructure projects like transportation links and energy facilities. ⁠ This cooperation occurred during the early 2000s, though relations deteriorated as the war progressed and Iran began providing support to insurgent groups.

Trump and the Jewish Nationalists and their paid lackeys repaid Iran with two sneak attacks.

Here’s a link to Diesen’s review of Cohen’s final book, with a sizeable excerpt. One glaring omission—neither Diesen nor Cohen mention the enormous role of Jewish Nationalism in the Western ruling elite’s implacable war on Russia.

Stephen F. Cohen, 2019. War With Russia? Hot Books, New York. Cohen’s thesis is that the new Cold War is much more dangerous than the previous one that we barely survived. The peace movements calling for détente are missing, the rational concern for nuclear war is absent, civility towards Moscow’s leadership is gone, democratic discourse and journalistic standards have diminished, and the buffer zone is lost as the far-away front line in Berlin has been moved to Russia’s borders. Almost three decades after the Cold War was declared to be over, the credibility of political leaders in Washington is measured by the extent to which they are “tough on Russia.” Diplomacy appears to be dead as getting along with Russia has become an accusation that was used to discredit political figures such as General Flynn and Tillerson. Trump’s reasonable proposal that getting along with Russia would be “a good thing, not a bad thing” is tantamount to treason, and the public debate is non-existent as anyone not conforming to the neo-McCarthyist vilification of Russia are labelled useful idiots and Putin’s apologists. Russia is crudely depicted as the reincarnation of the Soviet Union and Putin as the new Stalin—if not Hitler. Cohen describes a U.S. that has deluded itself to believing it is under attack by Russia and is eager to retaliate, while responsible voices calling for restraint have been shamed and silenced. Russiagate and the Putin-Trump collusion still dominate the media after two years and have been accepted as a fact despite no evidence produced. A hot war is becoming increasingly possible as nuclear agreements are revoked and direct fronts established in both Ukraine and Syria. How did we get here? Cohen deconstructs the narrative pushed by Washington’s information war, which suggests the U.S. reached out to Russia in friendship in the 1990s on its path to democracy and membership in the European family of nations. The partnership was then supposedly disrupted by the rise of Putin’s imperial ambitions that destroyed Ukraine’s dream of joining the Euro-Atlantic community. Cohen contests this narrative with facts that are rarely exposed to the American public due to the anti-Russian consensus of the political-media establishment. Cohen argues that relations between the West and Russia unravelled when NATO began its expansionism to the east, followed immediately by the invasion of Yugoslavia and forcible detachment of its historical province of Kosovo. The Western-backed color revolutions in Georgia and Ukraine in 2003 and 2004 were linked directly to NATO membership, which was then promised in 2008—followed by a war in Georgia. Cohen demonstrates that the narrative of the political-media establishment appears to be impervious to facts. Irrespective of the EU’s independent report concluding that Georgia started the war in 2008, Russia is still blamed. Cohen argues that facts have also been distorted in the reporting and political discourse about the events that led to and followed the Western-backed coup in Ukraine in 2014. Similarly, after the West’s disastrous and never-ending wars against Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria—it is Russia that is blamed for “aggression against Syria.”

We’ll close with two news items that illustrate “Western values” and what Western hegemony is good for:

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson Nov 27￼ If true, this is sick. CENTCOM is allegedly charging more than Iran suggested charging back in May because, you know, that was unacceptable. It’s all a racket. Pure mob action all the way down. Quote￼ MenchOsint @MenchOsint Nov 27 Iran’s Navy Commander says CENTCOM is charging $2.5 million for every ship passing through the southern corridor, with no refund if the ship is targeted.