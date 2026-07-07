It started during the last 24 hours when the IRGC took steps against continued US violations of Iranian administration of the Strait of Hormuz.

That should shut down traffic for a while. So …

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 1h￼ ￼￼U.S. Airstrikes reported in Qeshm & Sirik in the Hormozgan region, Iran. – IRIB

My expectation is that Iran will respond. What then transpires …