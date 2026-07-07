Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
9h

It will be interesting to see how long the middle distillates of the SPR last. We continually hear it will be sometime between July 10th and October overall for the SPR. But the middle being as little as nine days. Will civil aviation and supply chains crash or be unaffected? If they crash, will it be around Aug/Sept when the harvest shortages hit?

The vast majority of people I speak with think I am insane when I discuss it.

I do not see how bombing can improve the situation. But we know the U.S. and bombing. As the saying goes, when all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

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Manul's avatar
Manul
9h

The strikes are likely to be performative, solely for the purpose of demonstrating retaliation and bravado, yet just spreading sand around. If not, Iran is likely to take out some useful infrastructure from wherever the attacks originated.

Iran can take out practically anything of value in the Gulf area, and the US knows it.

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