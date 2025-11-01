Meaning In History

Ray-SoCa
Article 3 url is same as Article 2.

Good articles, and confirms what I heard from somebody (Macgregor, Larry Johnson, or ?), that Israel got hurt a lot more than publicly admitted. The Israel stories used outside sources so they could write the truth.

It feels slightly like a limited hangout. No mention of the assassinations (attempted decspitation) in Iran by local groups, flights from Azerbaijan, Turkey,

Houthis, people leaving Israel, and the economic impact. Or of the attack in Qatar. Or the Kabuki like is bombing by the US of the Iranian nuke sites that resulted in no casualties, as with the retaliation by Iran.

My guess is some Israeli politics are driving the articles. Perhaps forces against a round 3 with Iran, where Netanyahu needs continued conflict, a round 3, to stay out of prison.

The after bathroom is missing a toilet and a sink? Both the green before and the black streaked marble after look hideous. But really, is this Trump’s “let them eat cake moment”? Country is a mess and we are treated to pics of an ugly bathroom.

The guy has lost it.

