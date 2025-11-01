The first part is self explanatory. After all, the Anglo-Zionists are more than ready to take on the hard work of governing to give Trump time for his vanity projects. Of course, their ideological blinders makes that hard work seem easy—kinda like “winning” trade wars.￼ I don’t know how to say this in Australian, but … MAGA, dudes!

The Infrastructure President. For those concerned that $1.4 trillion of Australian workers' compulsory savings would be poorly deployed, rest easy.

And a Polish perspective, because, why not?

A president busy with renovating his bathroom while the populace is turned into paupers. A long time ago I heard someone say, a supporter of Trump, that Trump isn't interested in the day to day details of governing. [Like intel briefing?] Events confirm this. He's only interested in photo-ops and headlines, the rest being unimportant to him. In other words, we have any example of a man who is not interested in reality.

Here’s a very interesting 16 minute video on an important aspect of Iran’s air defense (AD) system. There’s a bonus embedded in the video. The Iranian AD missile system that’s explained here is, unsurprisingly, based on a 1980s Soviet system. That old Soviet system happens to have been the mainstay of the Ukrainian AD that kept much of the Russian air force more or less at bay for the first years of the war in Ukraine—which also explains the Russian turn to massive use of glide bombs that can be launched from behind the frontlines. The video explains how that old Soviet system has been modified and upgraded to make it suitable for Iranian conditions.

And here are three articles that discuss both the 12 Day War itself as well as further developments that we could see if there is a renewed assault on Iran:

Exposed: Israeli Generals Called for Immediate Ceasefire After Iran’s Ferocious Missile Barrage Revelations from Israel’s Channel 13 expose how senior security chiefs, shocked by Iran’s ferocity, pressed for an immediate halt to the 2025 Israel-Iran war, forcing Netanyahu into a desperate call for U.S. military intervention.

Excerpt:

The Spark: Operation Rising Lion and the Opening Strikes The war began with Israel’s bold Operation Rising Lion on June 13, 2025, when Israeli Air Force F-35I “Adir” stealth fighters and long-range standoff weapons struck Iran’s Fordow enrichment plant, Arak heavy-water reactor, and Natanz facilities. Netanyahu framed the assault as a preemptive necessity, declaring it targeted “the heart of Iran’s nuclear program” before Tehran could achieve a breakout capability. Israeli planners expected a crippling blow that would paralyze Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, degrade command-and-control nodes, and shock Tehran into submission. Instead, Iran demonstrated a resilience that surprised even seasoned analysts, rapidly retaliating with over 450 ballistic missiles, including Emad and Khorramshahr variants, and nearly 1,000 armed drones in the opening salvo. Israel’s layered defence network—Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow-2/3, and even experimental Iron Beam laser systems—intercepted a large proportion of incoming projectiles but not enough to prevent significant damage to military bases, power infrastructure, and civilian centres. The early days revealed a sobering reality: Iran had achieved volume, reach, and sophistication in its missile and drone arsenal that no longer resembled the asymmetric proxy warfare of the past. The Fourth Day: Reports of Shock and Calls to End the War By the fourth day, June 16, the war’s tempo had reached a critical inflection point. According to Channel 13, Israel’s most senior security chiefs were “stunned” at the scale, accuracy, and persistence of Iranian counterattacks that inflicted “massive blows” across Israel’s strategic depth. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards launched salvos of medium-range ballistic missiles with multiple re-entry vehicles, overwhelming Israel’s missile defences and striking critical power grids near Tel Aviv, military depots in the Negev, and even the port of Haifa. Drone swarms penetrated radar blind spots, while cyber offensives disabled sections of Israel’s civilian internet and disrupted emergency services. Channel 13 reported that in high-level consultations, several of Israel’s most trusted national security officials concluded that the war risked spiraling into “unsustainable losses” with diminishing strategic returns. The broadcast, citing insiders, revealed that security chiefs openly advocated for an immediate cessation of hostilities, essentially urging political leaders to “END it on the fourth day.” This unprecedented recommendation carried extraordinary weight because it directly contradicted Netanyahu’s long-standing push for a decisive showdown with Tehran. The shock was amplified by the perception that Israel’s vaunted deterrence—grounded in stealth aircraft, precision missiles, and advanced air defences—was being challenged head-on by an Iranian military once dismissed as technologically inferior.

500 Iranian Missiles Breach Israel’s Air Defence Shield: Five IDF Bases Hit as US Drains THAAD Stockpile Massive 500-Missile Barrage, Hypersonic Strikes and Cluster Bombs Expose Cracks in Israel’s Multi-Billion Dollar Missile Defence Network

Excerpt:

In a revelation that has rocked Western intelligence and reignited anxieties in Middle Eastern defence circles, Iran’s relentless 12-day missile offensive did not just hammer Israeli civilian and industrial infrastructure but also dealt direct blows to at least five strategic military facilities, including a vital intelligence collection centre, as confirmed by The Telegraph. This dramatic insight, reconstructed through detailed radar signatures and high-resolution satellite imagery analysed by researchers at Oregon State University, underscores how far Iran’s missile force has evolved into an arsenal capable of challenging even the world’s most sophisticated multi-layered air defence systems. At the heart of this unprecedented strike package was Iran’s growing deployment of hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs) and maneuverable re-entry vehicles (MaRVs) — next-generation systems engineered to pierce interception nets like Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow, and even the US-supplied THAAD batteries. Among the high-value targets confirmed hit were the Camp Zipporit base near Nazareth, the fortified Camp Glilot installation, the strategically pivotal Tel Nof Airbase, a critical logistics hub sustaining frontline operations, and a sensitive SIGINT centre believed to form the backbone of Israel’s electronic intelligence gathering against adversaries like Hezbollah and Iranian proxies in Syria. The barrage reportedly struck near the Kirya Military Headquarters — Israel’s nerve centre for national defence command and control — revealing both Tehran’s precision targeting and its willingness to risk direct confrontation with the heart of Israeli military decision-making. Yet none of these direct hits were disclosed by the Israeli authorities during the conflict — a silence enforced under Israel’s draconian wartime censorship laws that ban the release of sensitive operational damage assessments for fear of emboldening enemies or sowing public panic. This secrecy has once again ignited debate over the delicate balance between national security and the democratic right to an informed public, especially when the stakes include direct hits on the country’s most sensitive defence installations. At the core of this battlefield narrative is not only the audacity of Tehran’s targeting but the sheer scale of its offensive firepower. Across the 12-day conflict, Iran is assessed to have launched more than 500 ballistic missiles at Israeli territory — the largest such barrage in the history of modern Middle Eastern missile warfare.

In this final article, note that the missile under discussion is solid-fueled, which allows for very quick launch.

Round Two with Iran? Qasem Basir Missile Threatens to Overwhelm Israel’s Multi-Layered Shield Iran’s unveiling of the Qasem Basir missile signals a new era of precision-strike warfare, raising fears in Israel that its most advanced defence systems may be powerless in the next round of war.

Excerpt: