Does Trump have major geopolitical plans for MAGA? If so, Ray McGovern’s statement yesterday could take on deeper meaning. Recall that McGovern reaffirmed his belief that Trump really will seek to come to a settlement with Russia. McGovern’s reasoning was that Trump is plenty smart enough to know that he holds a weak hand with regard to Russia in the Eurasian space, and that Trump the realist has “bigger fish to fry.” Or, to put it slightly differently, Trump the geopolitician recognizes that, in geopolitics as in domestic politics we’re talking about the art of the possible. What is the basis for Trump’s possible plans? Perhaps considerations such as these two:

NATO and Europe more generally are an anchor around America’s neck. They’re an ocean away and the security arrangements between America and Europe do little to enhance America’s real strength—its economy. In fact, those arrangements distort America’s economy and overstretch its military - national security resources.

Security, both economic and military, begins at home—just look at the Russian and Chinese examples. What could be closer to home than, say, Canada. Or Greenland. Forging strong cooperative ties in America’s home region—and Trump the realist, while driving shrewd bargains is likely also flexible as to specifics—makes a lot more sense than foreign adventurism. Moreover, pulling off a major success of this sort could strengthen Trump’s hand significantly for his domestic MAGA project. And a possible pivot of cooperation to the South.

Does this explain why Trump is not only not avoiding confrontation with America’s “allies”, he may actually be encouraging it—perhaps as a first step to telling the Euros to deal with Russia themselves. Recall in that regard Doug Macgregor’s advice yesterday to do exactly that: “Let the Germans and others negotiate an end to this with Putin because, listen, they're the ones that have to live with this. How many times do we have to tell people, 'Americans don't live in Europe--we live in the Western hemisphere!'“

Within the last week we pointed out that the native Greenlanders are beginning to see Trump’s talk as a possible opportunity for a better deal than the one they get from their Danish masters:

The pot is simmering. The Danes got all shirty about Trump’s ideas—again. First they threatened expanded military activity in the Greenland area, then they changed their coat of arms to make like Greenland was somehow worthy of a greater role in Danish thinking. Too little too late?

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ ￼￼ Trump plans to take Greenland from Denmark. Today it was announced that Donald Trump's son Trump Jr. will visit Greenland. Elon Musk also announced that he wants Denmark's Greenland to become part of the United States. Now Trump himself spoke again and declared that "Greenland is MAGA" A few days ago, Denmark decided to increase the military budget for the protection of Greenland, but it seems that the European country will receive a hot slap from its collation partner.

A close US - Greenland relationship makes total geopolitical and economic sense—for both sides, as the Arctic region takes on enormous importance globally. Greenland is part of the North American space—not European—and its people are part of an ethnic continuum that stretches across Canada and Alaska to the Bering Strait. Trump offered Denmark a deal during Trump 1.0. What happens if Greenland declares independence—as I understand they’re able to do—then does their own deal?

Meanwhile, Trump isn’t letting up on Canada—he obviously wants to get Canadians thinking in a different way than they’ve thought before. About actual independence.

Megatron @Megatron_ron JUST IN: Trump once again called Canada to become part of the US after Trudeau resigned: "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together what a great Nation it would be!!!"

Canada simply doesn’t have the resources to develop and manage its vast Arctic regions. A new relationship with the United States makes complete sense.

OK, so is this what Musk’s pot stirring in the UK’s head space is partly about? Letting Canadians know that, if they thought their connection with the UK brought them benefits, that could all change in a heartbeat. Yes, of course Starmer’s insane interference in US politics earned him a major beatdown, but is there more to this than meets the eye?

Ian Miles Cheong @stillgray The only thing Starmer is torpedoing is his political career. Elon Musk's voice is felt by millions of British citizens. He is heralding the end of the British political class.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Starmer-Musk dust-up is one to watch. Fairly confident Starmer is committing suicide here. => Starmer likely wants join the EU in banning Twitter. => Does the State Department and Commerce Department want this? => I seriously doubt it. => Therefore UK is picking a fight with US. Britain is falling apart politically. It is on the brink of actual bankruptcy. What is the "safe pair of hands" the civil servants foisted on the country doing? Picking a fight with the biggest media company in the world and the incoming Trump administration.

Ben Kew ￼@ben_kew￼ According to BBC Newsnight, Britain's socialist government are considering ending their security partnership with the U.S. unless Donald Trump distances himself from Elon Musk's views on grooming gangs. Keir Starmer is playing a dangerous game here. If Donald Trump were so inclined, he could double gas prices, crash the economy and bring down the UK government practically overnight. Britain once ruled the waves, but America is King nowadays. That is just the way it is.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk The British elite have gone completely mad. The borrowing issues they are currently facing could mean that the country will be handed over to the IMF in the next year or two. The delusional elite - who apparently have no clue - are picking fights they can't win.

Man on the Silk Road @silk_road_man￼ It is strong because London City is one of the centers of global financial empire. Much of capital passes through London City (and its offshores) and the Sterling, creating demand for it, hence, artificially boosting its value. It's no different from why US dollar is strong.

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ This is how sterling maintains its value and Britain maintains its living standards. But the City of London is just an outpost of Wall Street. If a US President asks that these capabilities are reshored British living standards fall to those of Moldova. מגילת קהלת @garatupan The sharks of finance do not devour each other and the dirty tricks they can do in London are not prudent to do on Wall Street which is very useful to Wall Street. Philip Pilkington @philippilk All gone since sanctions. America has no use for Britain anymore.￼ WomBat @WomBat21204089￼ London is not the cultural or economic hub it once was during the 1980s. If push factors exceed a (now low) threshold, financial services will relocate ￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ One meeting in New York and the City collapses. Mark my words.

Interesting times.

It seems clear that Trump has big plans. The Ruling Class must be buzzing over this—and the opportunities they’re starting to see.