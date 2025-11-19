Meaning In History

Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
3h

Thanks Mark. This old saying is probably appropriate, "Believe none of what you hear and only half of what you see."

Russia has always expressed its willingness to discuss peace in Ukraine, so it's entirely possible that secret meetings could be taking place between the US and Russia. However the possibility that a successful proposal can be put together, given the absence of Ukraine and the EU in the discussions, seems very remote.

Even if Ukraine were forced to capitulate on territory, Europe in its present state will never agree to an EU-Russia security architecture, let alone one written without their participation. Without that security architecture, Russia's territorial and political goals in Ukraine will remain maximalist in order to keep NATO weapons as far away from Moscow as possible. Meaning that Russia's demands won't be met even if Ukraine gives up the four south-eastern oblasts and Crimea.

For as long as there is a hostile entity controlling Ukraine and an EU that is constantly threatening war, Russia will not stop until it reaches NATO's borders in eastern Europe. To do otherwise would be strategically foolish.

Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
2h

I’d say the whole thing is dead on arrival. Russia is not going to agree to any type of cease-fire. They are not going to give up any territory. They are already destroying the Ukraine army day by day. This is all a ploy for cease-fire of some description. This whole thing is designed so that Trump can claim he has stopped the war. It’s a photo op for him. Nothing more.

I am totally skeptical and cynical that anything is going to come of this particularly if Steve Witkoff is involved . The Russian position is never going to change. Somehow Trump and his idiots can’t seem to get this through their fat thick heads.

