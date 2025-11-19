I’ll believe this one when I see it, given that the reports say this new plan is “inspired by”, “based on”, modeled after” Trump’s Gaza “peace plan”. Nevertheless, there are multiple accounts of this. All of the accounts appear to be based on Axios reporting from “US and Russia sources”

Scoop: U.S. secretly drafting new plan to end Ukraine war ￼The Trump administration has been secretly working in consultation with Russia to draft a new plan to end the war in Ukraine, U.S. and Russian officials tell Axios.

You can get a 3:30 minute account of what’s said to be ongoing in this Youtube. The interesting part of all these accounts is that they appear to hint at broader agreements than in the past, including some sort of security arrangements for Europe—that was a key Russian demand going back to Putin’s draft treaties in December, 2021. We shall see:

UKraine Peace Plan: The Trump administration has been secretly working with Russia on a confidential 28-point peace plan aimed at ending the Ukraine war — a dramatic diplomatic move that could reshape global power dynamics. According to U.S. and Russian officials speaking to Axios, Trump’s team is pushing a proposal modeled on his Gaza peace approach, while back-channel talks with a top Putin envoy have intensified. The plan touches four key areas — peace in Ukraine,

security guarantees,

European security,

and future U.S. relations with both Russia and Ukraine — but leaves major questions unanswered, especially on Russia’s control of occupied territories. With Ukrainian and European reactions uncertain, and the Kremlin claiming Washington is now “hearing” Moscow’s concerns, this quiet effort could signal the beginning of the most consequential negotiations since the war began. Here’s everything we know.

The red flag here is the reference to unanswered questions regarding Russian control of “occupied territories.” Those questions have been answered by Russia—Russian control of four oblasts in now enshrined in the Russian constitution and is not up for negotiation. Politically, it appears impossible for the Russian authorities to budge on that, especially after so much blood has been shed. Further, Kirill Dmitriev—the lead Russian negotiator—has explicitly rejected any notion of a “Gaza style” plan. I take that to mean any plan that would include anything like US or NATO “peacekeepers. Add to that the claim that this new plan “builds on” the Alaska meeting—at which the Russians didn’t budge an inch on their demands. These red flags suggest that, at this point, this remains Trumpian pie in the sky “art of the deal” subterfuge. OTOH, Dmitriev says that for the first time the Russians believe they’re being listened to. The key question, to my thinking, is whether the US fiscal crisis may be dictating these efforts.

This transcript of the video contains the key parts of what you can find elsewhere online.