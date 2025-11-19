Reports: US Working On New Ukraine Peace Plan
I’ll believe this one when I see it, given that the reports say this new plan is “inspired by”, “based on”, modeled after” Trump’s Gaza “peace plan”. Nevertheless, there are multiple accounts of this. All of the accounts appear to be based on Axios reporting from “US and Russia sources”
Scoop: U.S. secretly drafting new plan to end Ukraine war
￼The Trump administration has been secretly working in consultation with Russia to draft a new plan to end the war in Ukraine, U.S. and Russian officials tell Axios.
You can get a 3:30 minute account of what’s said to be ongoing in this Youtube. The interesting part of all these accounts is that they appear to hint at broader agreements than in the past, including some sort of security arrangements for Europe—that was a key Russian demand going back to Putin’s draft treaties in December, 2021. We shall see:
UKraine Peace Plan: The Trump administration has been secretly working with Russia on a confidential 28-point peace plan aimed at ending the Ukraine war — a dramatic diplomatic move that could reshape global power dynamics. According to U.S. and Russian officials speaking to Axios, Trump’s team is pushing a proposal modeled on his Gaza peace approach, while back-channel talks with a top Putin envoy have intensified. The plan touches four key areas —
peace in Ukraine,
security guarantees,
European security,
and future U.S. relations with both Russia and Ukraine
— but leaves major questions unanswered, especially on Russia’s control of occupied territories. With Ukrainian and European reactions uncertain, and the Kremlin claiming Washington is now “hearing” Moscow’s concerns, this quiet effort could signal the beginning of the most consequential negotiations since the war began. Here’s everything we know.
The red flag here is the reference to unanswered questions regarding Russian control of “occupied territories.” Those questions have been answered by Russia—Russian control of four oblasts in now enshrined in the Russian constitution and is not up for negotiation. Politically, it appears impossible for the Russian authorities to budge on that, especially after so much blood has been shed. Further, Kirill Dmitriev—the lead Russian negotiator—has explicitly rejected any notion of a “Gaza style” plan. I take that to mean any plan that would include anything like US or NATO “peacekeepers. Add to that the claim that this new plan “builds on” the Alaska meeting—at which the Russians didn’t budge an inch on their demands. These red flags suggest that, at this point, this remains Trumpian pie in the sky “art of the deal” subterfuge. OTOH, Dmitriev says that for the first time the Russians believe they’re being listened to. The key question, to my thinking, is whether the US fiscal crisis may be dictating these efforts.
This transcript of the video contains the key parts of what you can find elsewhere online.
A major geopolitical development is unfolding behind closed doors. The Trump administration is secretly consulting with Russia on a 28 point peace plan intended to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to reports, this confidential blueprint, still unseen by Kiev and Europe, may define the future of European security and US-Russia relations for years to come. We break down what the plan contains, who is negotiating it, how Russia and Ukraine are responding, and what this means for the global balance of power.
According to US and Russian officials speaking to Axios, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has been quietly leading the drafting process. He has held extensive discussions with Kirill Dmitriev, a key Kremlin representative and head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund. Dmitriev confirmed that he spent three days in Miami October 24th to 26th working directly with Witkoff and other top advisers from the Trump team. The Russian envoy says he is encouraged by the progress and that for the first time Moscow feels its positions are being understood.
Sources say the proposal is divided into four major themes. Peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, future of European security architecture, US relations with both Russia and Ukraine. However, the most complex question, territorial control in Eastern Ukraine, remains unresolved. Russian forces have made incremental gains, but still hold far less than the Kremlin demands as the price for peace.
Witkoff had been scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Zelensky in Turkey this week, but postponed the trip. Even so, officials confirm he already held a private meeting in Miami with Zelensky’s national security adviser, Rustam Umarov. A Ukrainian official told Axios, “We know the Americans are working on something,” but Kiev remains wary, especially given that the plan’s treatment of Russia’s claims is still unclear.
The White House has begun briefing European allies as well as Ukraine, saying there is now a genuine chance to stop the killing and negotiate a durable peace. Officials argue that momentum may favor diplomacy as Russia touts battlefield gains. And as Europe facing war fatigue signals openness to new ideas, Russian negotiators insist the plan builds on principles discussed during the Trump Putin meeting in Alaska in August, which yielded no breakthrough, but revived direct dialogue between the two leaders.
Dmitriev says a formal written version may be ready before the next Trump Putin meeting, though a proposed Budapest summit is now on hold. He has also dismissed a UK-led Gaza style peace plan. The confidential 28-point strategy is still evolving and it raises serious questions. Who gives up territory? Who guarantees Ukraine’s security? And who defines the peace? If this plan succeeds, Trump could claim credit for ending a major global conflict. If it fails, critics may accuse him of conceding too much to Vladimir Putin.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thanks Mark. This old saying is probably appropriate, "Believe none of what you hear and only half of what you see."
Russia has always expressed its willingness to discuss peace in Ukraine, so it's entirely possible that secret meetings could be taking place between the US and Russia. However the possibility that a successful proposal can be put together, given the absence of Ukraine and the EU in the discussions, seems very remote.
Even if Ukraine were forced to capitulate on territory, Europe in its present state will never agree to an EU-Russia security architecture, let alone one written without their participation. Without that security architecture, Russia's territorial and political goals in Ukraine will remain maximalist in order to keep NATO weapons as far away from Moscow as possible. Meaning that Russia's demands won't be met even if Ukraine gives up the four south-eastern oblasts and Crimea.
For as long as there is a hostile entity controlling Ukraine and an EU that is constantly threatening war, Russia will not stop until it reaches NATO's borders in eastern Europe. To do otherwise would be strategically foolish.
I’d say the whole thing is dead on arrival. Russia is not going to agree to any type of cease-fire. They are not going to give up any territory. They are already destroying the Ukraine army day by day. This is all a ploy for cease-fire of some description. This whole thing is designed so that Trump can claim he has stopped the war. It’s a photo op for him. Nothing more.
I am totally skeptical and cynical that anything is going to come of this particularly if Steve Witkoff is involved . The Russian position is never going to change. Somehow Trump and his idiots can’t seem to get this through their fat thick heads.