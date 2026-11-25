Everybody’s talkin’ ‘bout it, as I noted in a comment this morning:

Jewish Nationalist Bulletin of the Day. Because it works every time. Call it insanity: The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 1h￼ BREAKING: President Trump is considering targeting Iranian leaders in new strikes to remove so-called “hardliners,” per NBC News. Administration officials who support the proposal argue it could allow President Trump to end the war. President Trump is considering a “range of options,” including possible new “major” military action. Today marks day 269 of the Iran War.

How many times have we read nearly identical reports? Who can keep up with these renewed threats of imminent military strikes against Iran, the ending of its civilization, and all that jazz. And then the usual talking heads all start saying things like: “Trump has all those military assets and troops in place. He can’t continue like that forever, with all those miserable troops floating out there in the Indian Ocean. He’ll have to use them. This time is different—he’s really gonna do it. Oh, oh, oh—Brad Cooper can’t wait to get this started!” As if Trump gives a rat’s ass about the service personnel.

Please.

These theatrical threats are just proof of Trump’s desperation. He can’t get Iran to budge because he has no credible military options. Not credible to Iran and not credible to Brad Cooper. And so Trump falls back on the only thing he can do—make empty threats in the vain hope that he can scare Iran into giving him what he needs. It hasn’t worked yet—not since this phase started way back with the MOU—so there’s absolutely no reason to believe that this time will be different. No doubt Iran’s economy is suffering, but time is running out for the US economy, too. The price of gas at the pump is down lately, thanks to the emptying of the SPR, but the cost of moving stuff around the country remains very high—thanks to the cost of diesel fuel. The problem is that, after two murderous sneak attacks under cover of “negotiations,” Trump has zero credibility.

I was listening to Danny Davis and Prof Mearsheimer today. When DD asked about Trump’s supposed decision for or against military action—to be made, now, in January—Mearsheimer openly laughed and repeated: We have no military option, and that’s why there has been no military action. “He can talk all he wants.” Talk won’t change reality. And any military action against Iran will only make matters worse—militarily and economically. And Mearsheimer believes the attempt to strangle Iran’s economy is extremely risky. Sooner or later Iran will react. In the meantime, Iran is steadily escalating. No wonder Trump’s rhetoric is getting shrill—because he has no real strategy at this point. Every goal has failed.

Back on Friday I featured an article by Larry Romanoff—The Downfall of Jensen Huang. Today Romanoff has an update. Briefly, as we’ve been arguing, the hit on Huang has all the earmarks of the Anglo-Zionist Empire making a bid to leverage AI into a world dominating technology under their control. Their fingerprints were all over the attempted coup. To keep this brief, Romanoff presented four goals:

We can imagine 4 scenarios, which are additive rather than exclusive: Scenario A: Defense integration. Nvidia becomes a de facto part of the US-Israel integrated defense industrial base. ... Scenario B: Intelligence platform. Nvidia’s hardware and software become a platform for intelligence collection, ... Scenario C: Compute sovereignty. In a world where AI compute is a strategic resource, controlling Nvidia means controlling the “oil” of the AI economy. ... Scenario D: The “long game”. Nvidia becomes the vehicle through which the integrated US-Israel defense-tech ecosystem achieves dominance ... If the payoff is political/military, then the question is: what specific political/military objectives would be served by controlling Nvidia?

Romanoff’s follow-up article is also quite lengthy. In it he argues that the hit on Huang constituted a “pre-planned, structurally-executed transfer of governance authority within Nvidia.” I’ll provide some excerpts, but there’s much, much more at the link.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia, and Jewish Information Control by Larry Romanoff ... Concerning the matter of the eviction of Jensen Huang from Nvidia, there are disturbing indications of prior knowledge and coordination, with the Israeli media revealing the possibility of a plan being executed. Within hours of Jensen Huang resigning, and prior to any decision that his departure was permanent, the Jewish media were already listing names of Israelis as his replacements. ... Further, it seems some of the Israeli media statements about possible Jewish replacements for Huang, were published immediately after the leaking of the news about his affairs, before he resigned. [2] [3] [4] [5] [6] [7] [8] [9] ... When placed alongside the public record, a coherent picture emerges that goes beyond a simple “scandal” and points toward a pre-planned, structurally-executed transfer of governance authority within Nvidia. ...

Pay attention to the bolded sentence in the next paragraph. The “framing” was not, Who will inherit a chip manufacturing empire? The framing was about the entire AI “empire.”

Ynet published its list on the same day as the resignation, explicitly naming Michael Kagan, Eyal Waldman, and Johny Srouji as the Israeli candidates, alongside internal figures like Ian Buck and Colette Kress. The framing was not “who might replace him if he falls” but “who will inherit the AI empire”. The Jewish (Israeli) news sources JPost, Calcalist and Ynet, confirm the same three names were “reportedly being considered” immediately following the resignation. “Being considered” by whom? And how would they know at that early stage who was being considered? Haaretz ran the headline “Will an Israeli Take Over?” on the day of the resignation. ... This is not proof of a conspiracy, but it is strong evidence of a coordinated information strategy that preceded the public event. Another signal of what may have been an insider plan to take over Nvidia is the fact that the Board ... hired the Jewish law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct the “investigation” into Jensen Huang. Their hiring was confirmed by multiple outlets, including the New York Times [10], CNBC [11], and Politico [12]. ... This is the standard mechanism for manufacturing legal cover for a predetermined removal. Such an investigation provides the formal justification for a resignation that the structural evidence suggests was already decided upon. The fact that the firm’s name includes Jewish partners is less important than the function it served: converting a political/structural decision into a legally defensible process. To further this, I have a recorded video of Benjamin Netanyahu from September of 2026, two months prior to Huang’s resignation. In that video, Netanyahu states that Israel would become an AI superpower. “Today I am setting a goal, and the goal is that within 5 years we will be the third superpower. There is the United States; there is China …..” Netanyahu’s statement that Israel aims to become the “third AI superpower” within five years is confirmed by multiple sources. This is a declared national strategic goal, not a secret. It provides motive and context for why Israeli actors would want a friendly CEO at the helm of the world’s most important AI chip company. It does not, by itself, prove that they orchestrated Huang’s removal, but it establishes that the strategic intent existed at the highest level of government.

Netanyahu was being uncharacteristically modest in stating his ambition—only the third AI superpower? Yeah, well, take that fwiw. Note in the paragraphs from Brave AI that this initiative is headed by a former general. This is clearly a NatSec initiative. And do listen to the two minute video of Maya Ackerman.

[Brave AI: [Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a national goal for Israel to become the world’s third-largest artificial intelligence power within five years, trailing only the United States and China. ⁠ This ambition was formally outlined in the National AI Program, approved by the government in June 2026 and officially launched in August 2026 by Netanyahu and Brig.-Gen. ⁠(Res.) Erez Askal, head of the National AI Directorate.] [Maya Ackerman, Israeli AI policy expert:] https://www.bluemoonofshanghai.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/ssstwitter.com_1795465255531.mp4?_=1 Ackerman’s statements do not require framing, and there is no way to misunderstand her words. She is saying that Jews must work with the major Jewish-owned AI companies to coordinate the output of their chatbots to produce only what they want us to know (or see). She refers to the Jews’ intent to control the entire world of information, and claims they can simply go to the AI companies with “clear solutions”. From this, Jews will then be able to “correct” – in other words, control – the content of the digital world. The Middle East Monitor headline on this [20] is explicit: “Instead of ‘trying to control the whole world’, pro-Israel advocates can control AI”. The article states that Ackerman’s remarks were “widely seen as a striking admission that pro-Israel advocacy groups view AI as a new battleground for narrative control”. Other coverage is even more direct. One source summarises her argument as: “generative AI presents an exciting new opportunity for imposing pro-Israel narratives on public consciousness, because AI companies can be lobbied directly to push pro-Israel narratives since their leaders can control what information people see”. Another quotes her saying directly: “Artificial Intelligence is a great opportunity for Israel; today it is the largest source of information, so instead of trying to control the world and social media, we should go after AI companies so that they impose our narrative”. ... ... When placed alongside the Nvidia succession evidence, the structural picture becomes coherent: – Control the platforms to shape what information circulates. – Insert personnel into the technical and moderation layers of those platforms. – Engage directly with AI companies on “alignment” to shape what the models say, because the models are becoming the interface through which people receive information. – Ensure leadership alignment at the companies that supply the compute (Nvidia) and build the models. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a documented strategy of narrative infrastructure control, pursued through legal, financial, and personnel mechanisms. The Ackerman remarks are a rare moment of candor about the strategy’s logic. We must recognise that, before it is too late. The prospect of the potential Jewish dominance of AI for both total information control as well as for genocidal military uses, is both alarming and very serious. ... Jewish information control already exists with social media: Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg), Twitter (X) (Elon Musk), Youtube (Google; Larry Page & Sergei Brin), WhatsApp (Mark Zuckerberg), Tok-Tok US (Larry Ellison), LinkedIn (Microsoft; Steve Ballmer), Snapchat (Evan Spiegel), Messenger (Mark Zuckerberg), Reddit (Donald Newhouse), Pinterest (Ben Silbermann, Threads (Mark Zuckerberg). ... And the Internet search engines: Google (Page and Brin), Bing (Ballmer, Microsoft), Duckduckgo (Gabriel Weinberg). [25] For those who don’t know, these are not search engines; they are gate-keepers, with two main functions. The first is to feed you only the pages and information they want you to have, and the second is to ensure you never see the pages or information they don’t want you to have. ...

Huang had a different vision. That’s why he had to go. And this battle isn’t over yet. The internet today—the day after Huang’s return to NVIDIA—was awash with articles suggesting that a failure to remove Huang means that NVIDIA is an “ungovernable tech giant.” Like, we’re supposed to believe that the hit on Huang was really about sex—because we know it wasn’t about espionage—and that the US government is the sex cop for CEOs. Don’t mention Li'l Marco and the Jewish Nationalists who employ him—I did, but I think I got away with it.

I can see this whole narrative getting massively ramped up, as if it’s some big matter of principal that the government can remove a CEO and then pretty much—as Bessent tried to do—dictate a replacement. I assume that Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on China is his way of trying to get out ahead of this narrative—that he didn’t bring Huang back just because he’s soft on China or espionage or both.

Look for the US economy to suffer. But that’s a secondary consideration. The Big Money people will come out of this OK.