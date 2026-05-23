Meaning In History

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Manul's avatar
Manul
13m

“This is disgusting and abominable behavior by the President . Plainly stated, this is behavior unbecoming of the high office of the President of United States...”

One of the unfortunate consequences of so many nasty attacks on Trump by his opposition over the last 9 years has been that his die-hard supporters will never agree that his behavior is unbecoming the office. They applaud his juvenile rants and classless videos. They don’t care. They want him to get even. Today he posted an image of Ro Khanna as a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

BTW, is there a crappier piece of software than Truth Social?

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dissonant1's avatar
dissonant1
1mEdited

Thanks, Mark. Here is some of the latest news (which of course changes by the hour):

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/pentagon-intelligence-community-preparing-renewed-strikes-iran-weekend-cbs

The good news is "Some Progress Made" in Iran peace talks. The bad news is that everything depends on an unstable idiot who says he is:

...a “solid 50/50” whether he would be able to make a “good” deal or else “blow them to kingdom come”.

I am afraid that he relishes the second option. Plus, I suspect that his idea of a good deal won't fly with the Iranians.

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