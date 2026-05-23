That’s the question this Memorial Day weekend. I’ve tried in the last few days to present arguments for why a renewed bombing campaign again Iran would make no rational sense, but of course those arguments have applied to all the the wars on Iran so far. Which, as usual, raises speculation about the Epstein Factor. Is it possible that all the military activity in the airspace surrounding Iran intended to buffalo Iran into a bad deal? Yes, although it’s clearly not working. Iran is openly preparing for new USraeli attacks and is warning of even more serious consequences. This is something that most people don’t appear to have internalized. Just as Russia has held to a policy of pursuing it’s Special Military Operation well short of a full war, so too Iran has pulled its counter punches—carefully calibrating escalation. Next up?

This next attack on Iran, if it occurs, may also lead to the closure of the Bab el Mandeb strait (Red Sea to Suez) by Yemen. It could lead to targeting all sorts of energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region. Iran has signaled this, via its ambassador to the UN, officially demanding reparations from all the GCC countries for their participation in USraeli attacks on Iran. In that respect Iran has a surfeit of targets, but the target list could potentially include cutting off Saudi exports via the Red Sea. Iran has previously demonstrated that such an action would be, in a military capability sense, trivial to accomplish. The effects on the global economy would be anything but trivial. And then there’s this:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 13h￼￼ We dare not find out if this is bluster or a statement of absolute intent. If we do restart this illegal and immoral war, it is clear Iran does have capabilities to inflict significant damage to us and our allies, but it could be profoundly costly like suggested here. The only thing that is logical and rational at this point is closing down the war and walking away. *ANYTHING* else kinetic is foolish and self destructive.￼ The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter￼￼ BREAKING: A source close to Iran’s Ghalibaf says Iran’s “third struggle” plan announced by the IRGC will close Bab el-Mandeb Strait “by fire” and disable the seven submarine internet cables under the Strait of Hormuz, in immediate response to upcoming US strikes that Iran has assessed as “inevitable,” for this weekend. The source adds that Iran will also respond with “next-generation missiles and drones” firing hundreds daily at the Gulf energy infrastructure, and that the US and Israel are playing “Russian roulette” with the outcome being the “collapse of the global economy and unprecedented gas prices.”

Robert Pape sees the closure of Iranian skies to commercial traffic as the clearest sign of impending war. That’s an Iranian response to the reported US tanker activity over Iraq. However, there are all sorts of signs that Trump is preparing for another go at Iran. They range from clumsy propaganda stunts:

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen 8h￼￼ War propaganda used to be far more subtle and sophisticated than this clumsy effort.

to changes in Trump’s weekend travel plans. There’s also a perhaps less noticed indicator—speculative, but real. Reuters has reported that Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation at a WH meeting, stating that it would be effective June 30. She was reportedly pressured into an immediate resignation. Another speculative indicator:

Clash Report @clashreport 13h￼ Dan Scavino, Trump’s longtime adviser and White House Deputy Chief of Staff, posted this video of B-2 stealth bombers. Last time he posted this, the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran the next day.

As I stated above, a renewed war would be utterly irrational. Economist Chris Martenson lays out that case in a trenchant—must listen—13 minute commentary:

In connection with what Martenson says, Trump continues his gaslighting. For example, I heard him claim just the other day that people were predicting oil at “$250/bbl”, but it’s only at $100. Martenson addressed the fakeness of this several weeks ago—and most people who are angry about the price of gas probably don’t understand the enormity of what’s happening:

￼Chris Martenson @chrismartenson￼ The suppression of oil prices in the US, while continuing to export, is the most idiotic and ruinous thing that any administration could possibly do. Look at US WTI this morning...and then the oil export chart. They are intimately related.

Put that in the context of Martenson stating that the economy is being managed with “fake tweets about fake progress.” There are also Trump’s repeated (false) claims that his wars are “popular” when people hear that Iran is a nuclear threat to the US. The fact that Mike Johnson had to squash a vote on the latest House vote against the war—because he didn’t have the votes to stop the resolution. Even AIPAC owned Representatives are becoming alarmed.

Beyond those considerations there are the multiple reports that Russia and China have significantly enhanced Iran’s military capabilities—both offensive and defensive. The Pentagon is reported to be alarmed at what they’re learning in this regard. There is absolutely no reason to believe that Tehran’s warnings are bluff, when they warn that next time will feature greatly expanded strikes. Here is a list of what Iran claims to be considering—my guess is that Russia will be more than happy to assist Iran with targeting intel, given that US bases in Europe have been key in the support for the war on Russia:

Mark @Mark4XX May 22￼ IRAN’S ROCKET THREAT HITS GERMANY: RAMSTEIN BASE NOW ON THE LIST The Iranian Revolutionary Guards just confirmed a chilling escalation plan. If negotiations fail, they will take the war far beyond the Middle East and directly strike US bases across Europe. One name now stands out: Ramstein in Germany. THE DIRECT THREAT ￼ Revolutionary Guards explicitly named US bases in Greece, Romania, and Ramstein as rocket [= missile] targets.

￼ This is no vague warning. It is a clear statement of intent if talks break down.

￼ German authorities knew about this danger weeks ago but kept it quiet to avoid public panic.

￼ Even an official inquiry about Ramstein was silenced in mainstream media. THE INTELLIGENCE ALARM ￼ Germany’s own secret service recently issued warnings tied to the Iran conflict.

￼ While they framed it around possible sleeper cells, the real focus points straight to Iranian retaliation.

￼ Ramstein sits squarely in the sights of both Tehran and its allies [especially Russia]. THE DANGEROUS ESCALATION ￼ Iran is ready to expand the battlefield into Europe the moment diplomacy collapses.

￼ US bases once considered safe rear positions are now frontline targets.

￼ This changes the entire risk map for NATO and European security. THE BOTTOM LINE Iran has drawn a direct line to Ramstein. If negotiations fail, Europe will feel the consequences immediately. The war is no longer contained.

China also appears to be signaling that its threats of consequences for any renewed bombing campaign:

China To Impose Mining Controls On Strategic Minerals The Trump-Xi meeting is now history, so Beijing can go back to doing what it does best: squeezing US supply chains with its near chokehold on most strategic and rare-earth supply chains. China plans to impose mining controls on certain strategic minerals to ensure supply security and protect the finite resources, Beijing revealed in a government notification published by the official Xinhua News Agency. The new rules will take effect from June 15 and allow Beijing to control total output, restrict mining entities and run security reviews on foreign investments in mining that could pose a risk to national security. Xinhua didn’t specify which minerals will be impacted. Any adjustment to the list of strategic mineral resources will assess factors like economic importance, national security, domestic requirements and supply chain resilience, according to the regulation.

No doubt the list will also be adjusted for bad behavior, as well.

In the meantime, Trump continues to gaslight the public with idiotic tweets:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 16h￼ Truly, this man is not well and is not qualified to be commander in chief or President. If he will not do the right thing and resign, the cabinet must meet its *constitutional* obligations and vote to remove him.