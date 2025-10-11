I’ll say it up front so there’s no mistake: I don’t think Trump’s a dementia case to the extent of a Zhou—not really close. I’m even open to variant diagnoses. But the bottom line is simply that all is not well with Trump’s mental health. He’s slipping and his behavior in public is increasingly inappropriate, indicating that his judgment and impulse control are becoming impaired. As in all such cases, symptoms vary from day to day, but this is troubling in the circumstances. Contrast Trump’s regular lapses into inappropriateness with Putin’s public appearances. One of the two seems pretty much as sharp as a tack—and it ain’t The Donald.

Yesterday Judge Nap, LJ, and Ray touched on this issue at the end of their Intel Roundup. Some of Ray’s remarks point at these issues that I’ve been talking about. The inappropriateness comes out in Trump’s public appearances, which are increasingly rambling monologues all about himself and his unique greatness. Rambling on about oneself in public—that’s inappropriate. That inappropriate behavior is matched also by his public fit of pique over not getting the Nobel in his first year—like Obama. Can you say: Insecure? Yesterday morning I noted that Putin was probably playing Trump—playing to Trump’s obvious insecurities and need to appear to himself as The Great Man. In Ray’s comments we see reference to the ass kissing (“fawning”) behavior of the cabinet officers, but also to what I referred to: Putin plays along and strokes Trump’s Nobel insecurities. When you combine that with Xi’s hardball, we almost see a good cop/bad cop team.

Ray, I don’t know where it goes next, but well, … I think the the thing that bothers me most, Judge, is that as I said before, Trump is not okay and if the performance before the UN where he went on for over an hour about petty politics in the US, if the performance before those generals in Quantico was not enough, watch the first 40 minutes--mind you, 40 minutes--of the “cabinet meeting” just yesterday or did ... Judge: No, it’s unwatchable, Ray. Ray: My god. You know, it’s all about Trump and, actually, he didn’t ad lib it. He had somebody write down all this noxious stuff and everybody turned around then, he said, “Okay, now we don’t have a lot more time. Anybody else want to say ...?” Now cabinet meetings are for cabinet officers to report to the president what’s going on. Right. It was all effusive. It was adulatory. It was fawning by each and every one of them. ‘Oh, you did a great job,’ and all this stuff. Now, maybe he needs that. And you know Putin seems willing to play along and not alienate him. But, my god, where does that lead? Where does that lead? Judge: This is not exactly George Washington with Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson in his cabinet. Let’s put it that way. LJ: You know, Sy Hersh came out with an article this week in his Substack. He was doing mea culpas that he didn’t write this kind of piece when Joe Biden was in clear mental decline. Judge: What did he say in his piece? LJ: Well, what he said was, basically, he’s hearing from people around Trump that Trump’s slipping. Trump is not not what he used to be. Which tracks with people I know that have been around Trump, that he’s lost his ability, really, to read the room. Somebody should pull a comparison of how Trump talked off the cuff six, seven years ago with this monotone like Dustin Hoffman in “Rainman.” There’s no deviation, no inflection, and some of it seems to almost be mumbly. I think there’s something wrong there. He may have moments of lucidity but there are other moments where he’s just not firing on all the cylinders.

I’ll paste in the for the public teaser portion of Sy Hersh’s article that LJ refers to. This isn’t rocket science from a psychological point of view—just common sense observations:

IS TRUMP IN COGNITIVE DECLINE? The view from inside is that the president has been slipping Perseveration is a medical term used in the fields of psychology, psychiatry, and speech-language pathology to describe a particular response such as a phrase that is repeated or a gesture that is inappropriate. It’s a symptom most commonly seen in patients who have PTSD, autism, traumatic brain injury, or dementia. I thought of the term, which I heard many times over several years when a close relative was experiencing the degeneration of dementia, while viewing President Donald Trump’s seventy-one minute speech to an estimated eight hundred US military leaders who were assembled, for reasons still not clear, at the order of Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard reserve major who is now the secretary of war, at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, on September 30. After a rah-rah opening speech by Hegseth, the president delivered his usual mixture of personalized history and complaints—most notably, he has repeatedly claimed credit for solving international crises that he did not solve—that some of his close aides in the White House understand to be yet another sign of his increasing mental disorganization and inability to focus at high-level meetings. Most significantly, I was told, Trump, always masterful in dealing with crowds, large or small, is no longer able to “read the room”—quickly size up the audience and let his instincts as a showman take over and get the audience engaged. It would have been refreshing, and perhaps unprecedented, for Trump to outline his views on foreign policy and give the assembled generals and admirals a chance to ask questions of their president. Instead, they got a reprise of Trump’s greatest triumphs. The president returned to one of his most misguided views—that of himself as a settler of wars. “I have settled so many wars since we’re here,” he said. “I’ve settled seven and yesterday we might have settled the biggest of them all,” referring to ongoing talks between Israel and Hamas. “Although,” Trump added, “I don’t know. Pakistan, India, was very big, both nuclear powers. I settled that.” ...

Yeah. Yikes!

How does this play out in the real world? Well, what’s going on, and Trump’s responses, aren’t reassuring. Obviously, Trump doesn’t make decisions without taking advice—not like the way he enjoys speaking off the cuff and shocking his listeners. Well, we hope not. The fear, however, is that, just as Putin appears to be playing on Trump’s neediness and insecurity and stroking him, those with access to Trump and who have their own special agendas may be doing the same thing. I sense an administration that’s losing its grip, as its plans for a Great Turnaround come to nought. Desperation time, which fuels bad decisions. And Trump not at the top of his game. It’s getting serious.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ If this doesn’t get resolved fairly quickly the AI bubble will likely burst and the entire US economy will unwind in a way that very few people are ready for.

Note PP’s use of the word “few”, meaning, some are ready for it:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ The late-stage imperial looting is really something to behold. blake @blakestonks 15h Shoutout to this guy for opening a $330M short position on Ethereum minutes before Trump announced more tariffs on China. Let the corruption live on.

Puts a new twist on MAGA, that.

Let’s talk about impulse control …

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 5h￼ It is a complete mystery to me why Trump would go YOLO [you only live once] on China at the same time as the AI-driven tech bubble is being watched nervously by pretty much everyone. Zhao DaShuai 东北进修￼ @zhao_dashuai 19h China is about to pop that AI bubble.

King Dollar watch:

￼Luke Gromen @LukeGromen Oct 10￼ The US government is selling USTs to buy commodities and selling USDs to buy Argentine pesos and you’re trying to call a top in gold? Good luck with that.

In related matters—because everything these days is connected—here’s an item that I’ve had open in a tab for several days. Send it to friends who are irate about Venezuela flooding America with drugs to kill us all: