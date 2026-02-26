Reuters reports:

Pentagon removes senior official from Joint Staff post, sources say WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice Admiral Fred Kacher has been removed from his position as director of the Joint Staff after only taking the post in December, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. A Joint Staff spokesperson confirmed that Kacher will “return to service” with the U.S. Navy, when asked by Reuters about his removal from the position on the Joint Staff. Reuters was first to report the decision. The spokesperson, Joseph Holstead, did not provide a reason for Kacher’s removal. One of the sources said he was not the right fit for the position. Still, the sources who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity did not say if there was any specific trigger for the decision. …

Presumably, what’s-his-name—the SecWar, pulled the trigger on this, but probably at the behest of, well, whoever’s calling the shots at the WH.

The sources were afraid to cite the specific trigger, but Daniel McAdams wasn’t:

Daniel McAdams @DanielLMcAdams 10h￼ My guess - and it is based on limited but not extensive contact with Navy warfighters - is that he holds the position that a war on Iran would be a disaster. I don’t want to be too specific, but I believe from what I know that this view is widely held among particularly Naval personnel in the Pentagon.

Meanwhile, Trump and Little Marco are trying to drum up an Iran scare to stampede Americans to war: Iran is threatening the US with missiles! Also, the sky is falling! As if US bases and deployments ringing Iran, US assassinations, sneak attacks, regime change ops, etc., shouldn’t make Iran feel threatened?

As suspected, professional military types are probably not the driving force here. Amateurs—like Trump, Rubio, Miller, Witkoff, Kushner—in the pay of Jewish Nationalists are. But we seem to be seeing intra regime disarray. Alarmist narratives will not prevent recriminations from the professional military in the aftermath.