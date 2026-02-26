Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
Tucker Carlson on Iran:

Everybody knows the only reason we're having this war is because Israel wants it. This is their last chance.

This presidency is the last presidency where they're going to have unequivocal bipartisan support. Period.

Stephen McIntyre
I think we can assume that this Admiral was removed as a warning to everyone else to get on board with what the administration wants whether they agree with it or not.

They have use this man as an example to show what will happen to others that oppose the will of the administration .

I look at this is another example of this administration inching ever closer to war. It would not surprise me in the least if it came down to it that Trump would replace General Kane, the chairman of the joint Chiefs, or even the chief of operations to get yes men to flatter him and go along with whatever outrageous idea he has.

This is certainly similar to what happened a few months ago with the admiral who was in command of the Caribbean operation , no doubt he was really forced out and decided to retire rather than put up with any more crap from the secretary of war.

I think these people have convinced themselves that they are the modern day equivalent of the divine right of Kings, regardless of what the real consequences are will make reckless decisions that will end up destroying them in the end .

