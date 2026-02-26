Removal Of Admiral From Joint Chiefs--What Does It Mean?
Reuters reports:
Pentagon removes senior official from Joint Staff post, sources say
WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice Admiral Fred Kacher has been removed from his position as director of the Joint Staff after only taking the post in December, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
A Joint Staff spokesperson confirmed that Kacher will “return to service” with the U.S. Navy, when asked by Reuters about his removal from the position on the Joint Staff. Reuters was first to report the decision.
The spokesperson, Joseph Holstead, did not provide a reason for Kacher’s removal.
One of the sources said he was not the right fit for the position. Still, the sources who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity did not say if there was any specific trigger for the decision.
…
Presumably, what’s-his-name—the SecWar, pulled the trigger on this, but probably at the behest of, well, whoever’s calling the shots at the WH.
The sources were afraid to cite the specific trigger, but Daniel McAdams wasn’t:
Daniel McAdams @DanielLMcAdams
10h￼
My guess - and it is based on limited but not extensive contact with Navy warfighters - is that he holds the position that a war on Iran would be a disaster. I don’t want to be too specific, but I believe from what I know that this view is widely held among particularly Naval personnel in the Pentagon.
Meanwhile, Trump and Little Marco are trying to drum up an Iran scare to stampede Americans to war: Iran is threatening the US with missiles! Also, the sky is falling! As if US bases and deployments ringing Iran, US assassinations, sneak attacks, regime change ops, etc., shouldn’t make Iran feel threatened?
As suspected, professional military types are probably not the driving force here. Amateurs—like Trump, Rubio, Miller, Witkoff, Kushner—in the pay of Jewish Nationalists are. But we seem to be seeing intra regime disarray. Alarmist narratives will not prevent recriminations from the professional military in the aftermath.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Clash Report @clashreport
3h￼
Tucker Carlson on Iran:
Everybody knows the only reason we're having this war is because Israel wants it. This is their last chance.
This presidency is the last presidency where they're going to have unequivocal bipartisan support. Period.
I think we can assume that this Admiral was removed as a warning to everyone else to get on board with what the administration wants whether they agree with it or not.
They have use this man as an example to show what will happen to others that oppose the will of the administration .
I look at this is another example of this administration inching ever closer to war. It would not surprise me in the least if it came down to it that Trump would replace General Kane, the chairman of the joint Chiefs, or even the chief of operations to get yes men to flatter him and go along with whatever outrageous idea he has.
This is certainly similar to what happened a few months ago with the admiral who was in command of the Caribbean operation , no doubt he was really forced out and decided to retire rather than put up with any more crap from the secretary of war.
I think these people have convinced themselves that they are the modern day equivalent of the divine right of Kings, regardless of what the real consequences are will make reckless decisions that will end up destroying them in the end .