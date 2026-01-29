Reminder: Tariffs Are Taxes
Yesterday I mentioned that Sean Foo played a famous—to some—video clip of Bessent confidently stating that China will have to “eat the tariffs.” Maybe he’s simply a liar, maybe he really thought that China would lower prices—thus “eating the tariffs”—to maintain export volume to and market share in the US. In fact, nothing of the sort happened—as predicted by honest observers. China did not lower prices and simply accepted lower export volume to the US. However, that didn’t mean lower export volume overall. China simply set export records by selling more to the rest of the world, more than making up the lower export volume to the US. And you and I “ate the tariffs,” which importing companies in the US passed along to us. Yum!
Megatron @Megatron_ron￼
BREAKING:
￼96% of Trump’s tariff costs are being paid by Americans, while foreign exporters pay only 4%. - Kiel Institute for the World Economy
Trump just imposed new taxes on US citizens.
The research analyzed detailed shipment-level data covering nearly $4 trillion in U.S. imports (over 25 million transactions) from January 2024 to November 2025.
Remember the Boston Tea Party and ‘No taxation without representation?’ With a fine sense of irony—or maybe just overweening chutzpah—Trump labeled his unilateral imposition of massive new taxes on We the People—the beginning of his failed global shakedown—“Liberation Day”. Much like Declarations of War—in fact, exactly like Declarations of War—the taxing power, which explicitly includes tariffs, is reserved to Congress. Ho hum. What constitution? Where are most “conservatives” on this?
So where’s all that tariff money going? Exactly where you’d expect tax revenue to go (this article is from June, 2025):
Where is our tariff revenue going?
The U.S. collects billions in tariff revenue each year and it all ends up with the U.S. Treasury.
But if everything goes smoothly, the CBP sends tariff revenue to the U.S. Treasury’s general fund, which is where our federal income taxes also go.
The president, the Treasury Secretary and the CBP do not have the discretion to spend that money.
“President Trump, will sort of talk as if he’s got this money that can be spent. It cannot be spent unless Congress authorizes and appropriates it to be spent for a particular purpose,” Meyer said. “It’s just a tax in the same way the president cannot just turn around and spend the income tax dollars that the IRS collects and remits into the general revenue of the Treasury.”
The tariff revenue that the U.S. Treasury collects isn’t earmarked for a specific goal.
“Tariff revenue is very fungible, so once it gets moved to the general account, it can really be spent on anything,” Zhang said.
That should tell you why you haven’t been hearing much push back by Congress, complaining that Trump usurped their constitutional powers and didn’t allow them to vote for a big new tax.
Congress uses money from the general fund to help finance programs like Medicare and the military.
But during the trade war under the first Trump administration, farmers not only had to pay more for equipment thanks to tariffs on U.S. imports, but the countries they exported to placed retaliatory tariffs on their goods. The Trump administration ended up paying farmers $23 billion to offset their economic losses.
Economists consider tariffs a “deadweight loss” because of trade-offs like these, Zhang said.
Even if the Trump administration didn’t provide those subsidies, tariff revenue is still just a drop in the bucket. That $77 billion the U.S. raked in last year accounted for just 1.57% of total federal revenue.
And remember: U.S. shoppers are likely paying for a good chunk of tariff revenue since companies tend to pass down the costs of tariffs to consumers.
CJ John Roberts, whatever else you may say about him, isn’t stupid. At the oral arguments on the tariffs case he made it perfectly clear that he knows that tariffs are taxes that are ultimately paid by consumers. I’m sure he understands as well that this represents a major new dismantling of our constitutional order. Nevertheless, the SCOTUS is dithering over what seems like a really open and shut case. Perhaps they’re not thrilled with being on the opposite side from the two BIG branches of government. Perhaps they’re hoping that some major upheaval out there in the real world will provide them with more leverage than simply quoting a fusty old document that Trump may have never read. Yeah, I know it’s not a book, just a sorta pamphlet, but …
Anyway, here’s some of that Kiel Institute thing:
America’s own goal: Americans pay almost entirely for Trump’s tariffs
Contrary to US government rhetoric, the cost of US import tariffs are not borne by foreign exporters. Instead, they hit the American economy itself. Importers and consumers in the US bear 96 percent of the tariff burden, according to new research from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
Although the US government intended the tariffs to target foreign businesses, the policy actually harms the domestic economy. “The tariffs are an own goal,” says Julian Hinz, Research Director at the Kiel Institute and one of the authors of the study. “The claim that foreign countries pay these tariffs is a myth. The data show the opposite: Americans are footing the bill.” The tariffs act like a consumption tax on imported goods. At the same time, both the variety and volume of available products decrease.
Read Kiel Policy Brief now: America’s Own Goal: Who Pays the Tariffs?
The research team analysed more than 25 million shipment records covering a total value of almost four trillion US dollars in US imports. The findings are clear:
US customs revenue increased by approximately 200 billion US dollars in 2025.
Foreign exporters absorbed only about four percent of the tariff burden, 96 percent passed through to US buyers.
Trade volumes collapsed, but export prices did not fall.
Falling import volumes
The study also examines the unexpected tariff hikes imposed on Brazil and India in August 2025: tariffs on Brazilian imports were suddenly raised to 50 percent, and for India, from 25 to 50 percent. Again, the data show that foreign exporters did not lower their prices to offset the additional tariffs. Had exporters absorbed the tariffs, their US prices would have fallen relative to other markets—but this was not the case.
“We compared Indian exports to the US with shipments to Europe and Canada and identified a clear pattern,” Hinz explains. “Both export value and volume to the US dropped sharply, by up to 24 percent. But unit prices—the prices Indian exporters charged—remained unchanged. They shipped less, not cheaper.”
Global impact
Ultimately, these findings mean that US companies will be confronted with shrinking margins and consumers with higher prices in the long run. Countries that export to the US will sell less and will be under pressure to find new export markets. “Tariffs ultimately disadvantage everyone,” says Hinz.
RE: Tariffs The US VAT Tax
The Value-Added Tax (VAT) is the primary consumption tax in Europe, mandated for all 27 EU member states with a minimum 15% standard rate.
Effectively though labeled under a different name Trump brought that to the US via the Tariffs
Trump Tariffs are passed on to U.S. consumers and businesses, raising prices on goods like electronics, machinery, and food
Economists argue they are not the same. A VAT applies to all consumption (domestic and foreign), while a Trump tariff applies only to foreign goods - but lets fact it, we buy mostly foreign goods.
Noting: Importantly the BBB digs the hole deeper than the tariffs claim to dig us out of
The One Big Beautiful Bill Act enacted large tax cuts reducing revenue by trillions over a decade - but the revenue loss far outweighs any offsets from Tariffs , adding ~$3.4 trillion to deficits over 10 years per CBO.
US Consumers are picking up the tab - US businesses ALL ALL not just manufacturing
are obtaining incredible gifts.
