Yesterday I mentioned that Sean Foo played a famous—to some—video clip of Bessent confidently stating that China will have to “eat the tariffs.” Maybe he’s simply a liar, maybe he really thought that China would lower prices—thus “eating the tariffs”—to maintain export volume to and market share in the US. In fact, nothing of the sort happened—as predicted by honest observers. China did not lower prices and simply accepted lower export volume to the US. However, that didn’t mean lower export volume overall. China simply set export records by selling more to the rest of the world, more than making up the lower export volume to the US. And you and I “ate the tariffs,” which importing companies in the US passed along to us. Yum!

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ BREAKING: ￼96% of Trump’s tariff costs are being paid by Americans, while foreign exporters pay only 4%. - Kiel Institute for the World Economy Trump just imposed new taxes on US citizens. The research analyzed detailed shipment-level data covering nearly $4 trillion in U.S. imports (over 25 million transactions) from January 2024 to November 2025.

Remember the Boston Tea Party and ‘No taxation without representation?’ With a fine sense of irony—or maybe just overweening chutzpah—Trump labeled his unilateral imposition of massive new taxes on We the People—the beginning of his failed global shakedown—“Liberation Day”. Much like Declarations of War—in fact, exactly like Declarations of War—the taxing power, which explicitly includes tariffs, is reserved to Congress. Ho hum. What constitution? Where are most “conservatives” on this?

So where’s all that tariff money going? Exactly where you’d expect tax revenue to go (this article is from June, 2025):

Where is our tariff revenue going? The U.S. collects billions in tariff revenue each year and it all ends up with the U.S. Treasury. But if everything goes smoothly, the CBP sends tariff revenue to the U.S. Treasury’s general fund, which is where our federal income taxes also go. The president, the Treasury Secretary and the CBP do not have the discretion to spend that money. “President Trump, will sort of talk as if he’s got this money that can be spent. It cannot be spent unless Congress authorizes and appropriates it to be spent for a particular purpose,” Meyer said. “It’s just a tax in the same way the president cannot just turn around and spend the income tax dollars that the IRS collects and remits into the general revenue of the Treasury.” The tariff revenue that the U.S. Treasury collects isn’t earmarked for a specific goal. “Tariff revenue is very fungible, so once it gets moved to the general account, it can really be spent on anything,” Zhang said.

That should tell you why you haven’t been hearing much push back by Congress, complaining that Trump usurped their constitutional powers and didn’t allow them to vote for a big new tax.

CJ John Roberts, whatever else you may say about him, isn’t stupid. At the oral arguments on the tariffs case he made it perfectly clear that he knows that tariffs are taxes that are ultimately paid by consumers. I’m sure he understands as well that this represents a major new dismantling of our constitutional order. Nevertheless, the SCOTUS is dithering over what seems like a really open and shut case. Perhaps they’re not thrilled with being on the opposite side from the two BIG branches of government. Perhaps they’re hoping that some major upheaval out there in the real world will provide them with more leverage than simply quoting a fusty old document that Trump may have never read. Yeah, I know it’s not a book, just a sorta pamphlet, but …

Anyway, here’s some of that Kiel Institute thing: