Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Hoover's avatar
Doug Hoover
3h

Tulsi for President 2028.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joe's avatar
Joe
2h

RE: Tariffs The US VAT Tax

The Value-Added Tax (VAT) is the primary consumption tax in Europe, mandated for all 27 EU member states with a minimum 15% standard rate.

Effectively though labeled under a different name Trump brought that to the US via the Tariffs

Trump Tariffs are passed on to U.S. consumers and businesses, raising prices on goods like electronics, machinery, and food

Economists argue they are not the same. A VAT applies to all consumption (domestic and foreign), while a Trump tariff applies only to foreign goods - but lets fact it, we buy mostly foreign goods.

Noting: Importantly the BBB digs the hole deeper than the tariffs claim to dig us out of

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act enacted large tax cuts reducing revenue by trillions over a decade - but the revenue loss far outweighs any offsets from Tariffs , adding ~$3.4 trillion to deficits over 10 years per CBO.

US Consumers are picking up the tab - US businesses ALL ALL not just manufacturing

are obtaining incredible gifts.

.

Reply
Share
2 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture