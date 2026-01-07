Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
2h

Michael McFaul @McFaul

8h

If Trump keeps acting like the leader of an imperial rogue state, more and more countries will begin to lean towards China, which will be perceived as the more rational, peaceful, rules-abiding great power. What could be worse for long-term American national interests?

Mark Wauck
Mark Wauck
2h

Yesterday:

Анатолий Власов ￼@AnatolyVlasov87

Jan 6￼

Translated from Russian￼

Its size is simply astonishing! The atomic underwater cruiser of special purpose BS-329 "Belgorod" is heading out to sea. Carrier of nuclear strategic drones "Poseidon" and other equipment!

Video:

https://x.com/i/status/2008439931409235999

