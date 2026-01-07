I’m gonna have to run real soon, but I see this by Larry Johnson, which may be related—or not. I had seen a report of major Russian missile strikes, and wondered whether this was a Russian response to Trump’s attempt to assassinate Putin:

Did Russia Just Send a Message to Donald Trump?

On January 6, Russia launched three major missile strikes against US-owned facilities in Ukraine. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian ballistic missiles decimated the Oleina oil extraction plant, which is owned by the American Bunge company from Saint Louis. Its official name is the Dnipropetrovsk Oil Extraction Plant, located in Dnipro (formerly Dnipropetrovsk), central Ukraine. It is a major sunflower seed processing facility specializing in crushing, refining, and bottling sunflower oil.

Furthermore, in western Ukraine, in the Transcarpathian region, Russian kamikaze drones, together with ballistic missiles, caused critical damage to the Flex plant, which also belonged to American investors. Flex Ltd. (formerly Flextronics), a Singaporean-American company headquartered in Austin, Texas, operates a major manufacturing site in Mukachevo (Zakarpattia Oblast, western Ukraine), which opened in 2012. ...

Russia also launched a massive missile attack on the American-owned marine terminal Olimpex, which is considered the largest in the Odessa region. This is the second time this year that Russia hit the terminal (I wrote about it in July). This terminal is one of the largest grain export facilities in the country, with an annual throughput capacity of up to 5 million tons. However, Ukraine was moving more than grain through Olimpex. According to witnesses, even though this facility was protected by Patriot air defense systems, the Russian missiles hit the terminal unimpeded. The subsequent explosions turned out to be so powerful that a supermassive mushroom cloud arose over Odessa, which indicates that this marine terminal contained numerous warehouses filled with NATO weapons.