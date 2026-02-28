Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
9h

Thanks, History Lass.

Rich Baris THE PEOPLE'S PUNDIT @Peoples_Pundit￼

I don't think anyone can forecast how much realignment transpires just yet.

We have nothing to compare this with in the historical record.

***Nobody has ever given 70% of the country the middle finger like this, let alone over a specific core promise.***

Mark Wauck
7h

Here's a guy who gets it:

Lee Slusher @LeeSlusherLLC

46m￼

***The entire financialized house of cards is wobbling. Meanwhile, the other side has real production capacity and resources, and is increasingly connected via its own trade routes and payment systems. Big war it is then.***

24 more comments...

