First, an interesting tweet that highlights Susie Wiles’ revelations regarding the Venezuela situation—or, probably more accurately, fiasco. I say this because, in the first linked video below, John Mearsheimer and Judge Nap agree that Trump has once again got himself into a box—not dissimilar to the Houthi box he managed to back out of. The Venezuela box will likely be much trickier. See what you think. The stated strategy of bombing the shit out of people or applying extreme pressure is exactly the same Trumpian narrative that we’ve seen with regard to the Houthis and Iran. Perhaps the hope for an escape of sorts from this box has been that Maduro would attack our Grand Armada—Greatest in Caribbean History—but Maduro has cleverly not obliged.

Natasha Bertrand: "Over lunch, Wiles told me about Trump's Venezuela strategy: "He wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle. And people way smarter than me on that say that he [Maduro] will." (Wiles's statement appears to contradict the administration's official stance that blowing up boats is about drug interdiction, not regime change.)" Trump's Inner Circle, On the Record (Part 2 of 2) 7:30 AM · Dec 16, 2025

Yes, we always knew this wasn’t about drugs.

Susie Wiles Talks Epstein Files, Pete Hegseth’s War Tactics, Retribution, and More (Part 2 of 2) Trump’s chief reveals her thoughts on the first year, and on the team she’s built with JD Vance, Karoline Leavitt, Marco Rubio, and 3 more key players. Vanity Fair writer Chris Whipple reports.

Here are the two videos which are particularly incisive on most of the geopolitical issues, and especially Ukraine and Venezuela:

