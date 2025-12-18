Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
In one (or both?) video there's a clip of Lavrov speaking. My understanding of what he's saying is that US actions against Venezuela will definitely have a negative effect on any reconciliation between Trump and Russia. I imagine the same will hold true for China. Both of these countries hold themselves as having some moral authority in the world, and playing "let's make a deal" with an amoral regime doesn't comport with that image.

Steghorn21
It's unhingery on all levels from Trump. From Venezuela to Israel to this kind of thing: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-presidential-wall-fame-gets-savage-upgrade

