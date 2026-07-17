Meaning In History

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Marvin Gardens2's avatar
Marvin Gardens2
31m

"Now you're not planning to use this in an actual war - right ??"

US arms salesman

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
25m

So far Iran has not attacked us naval ships with the goal of causing casualties. I believe they have the ability.

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