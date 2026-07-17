Trump has been running the US military ragged, and that will probably continue indefinitely. Michael Vlahos has must read article out for anyone who’s interested in our forever wars. It’s about the state of the US Navy.

Gunboat or showboat: Can the Navy truly sustain a long war with Iran? Trump has reimposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, but to do so, the US will have to concentrate all its deployable ships in one place A powerful naval force is now concentrated from the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean in support of continuing operations against the Islamic Republic of Iran — including two aircraft carriers, six amphibious assault ships, and 19 cruisers and destroyers. Just this week, President Donald Trump declared he would re-impose a blockade on Iranian ports, while U.S. attacks against coastal and island targets continued unabated. How long can the U.S. Navy keep this armada forward deployed?

I’ll skip right over the analysis, which I find compelling, to the conclusion:

So as to the question: Can we sustain the fleet off Iran? The short answer is, yes, but. The U.S. Navy is fully capable of putting a hefty group of high-end warships anywhere on the world ocean, and keeping it there, through rotation, for as long as it is ordered to do so. Yet understand: This is the new Navy maximum-norm. The service, as in the 1920s and 1930s, is once again a single-mission force; it can go to one place and do something. Yet it is no longer the truly global seapower it was during World War II and the Cold War. Furthermore, the “something” it can do is also limited. That high-end armada in the CENTCOM AOR — all 27 big ships — is in no position to go “in harm’s way.” Whatever it does, it cannot afford to lose precious ships. There are simply not enough of them, and not near enough capacity to expeditiously repair them if battle-damaged. The iron reality of limited American Seapower is stark. It can put a modest armada off a foreign shore, and keep it there. It just cannot afford to get into a real fight. Michael Vlahos is a writer and author of the book Fighting Identity: Sacred War and World Change. He has taught war and strategy at Johns Hopkins University and the U.S. Naval War College, and is a weekly contributor to The John Batchelor Show. He is also a Senior Washington Fellow at the Institute for Peace and Diplomacy.

Follow the link for the in between analysis. The point for me is that Trump’s Iran adventure isn’t going to end well. The ground and air forces are being pushed toward the periphery of the region, and the same is basically true of the navy.