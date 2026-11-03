This afternoon I listened to a terrific Glenn Diesen video interview with Stephen Kinzer, a long time NYT foreign correspondent. Kinzer has written a book on the origins of the current US war on Russia. The first link is to the video, the second to the book:

Here’s the Amazon blurb for the book:

Until the Russian invasion in 2022, few Americans could find Ukraine on a map. Once the fighting began, however, support for its cause surged. The reason was clear: Russia was the aggressor, Ukraine its victim.



Yet this war did not explode out of nowhere. For seventy-five years, Moscow and Washington have fought over Ukraine. It is the most sustained covert conflict in modern history. Both sides sought to keep this story secret. They succeeded―until now.



In his groundbreaking new book, Stephen Kinzer tells this long-hidden story. Beginning in the refugee camps of postwar Europe, where CIA officers recruited their first Ukrainian agents, it follows generations of rebels, exiles, traitors, and covert operatives through decades of clandestine missions. Although nearly all of the guerrilla warriors that the CIA sent into Ukraine were captured or killed, it never gave up. From the late 1940s through the end of the Cold War, American leaders saw Ukrainians as their most effective weapon against Moscow. They continued to press that strategy after Ukraine’s independence and the eastward expansion of the US-dominated NATO alliance.

OK, that really only scratches the surface of Kinzer’s historical account. And I hope none of this comes as a surprise to regular readers here.

Kinzer starts with the one word that makes him totally crazy but is seen everywhere: “unprovoked”. Far from being unprovoked, Kinzer maintains that the US/CIA provoked the war with eyes wide open. Says Kinzer, they saw this war as a win - win. If Russia was forced to back down from the US militarized Ukraine, that was a clear win. OTOH, if a long, grinding Slav vs. Slav war developed, that was another big win—anything to “wound” Russia.

But the really big story, according to Kinzer, is that—post WW2—US foreign policy was ultimately “taken over” by people who were consumed with hatred for Russia. He goes down a list of names, all “Americans” with “Eastern European” roots. He starts with Zbigniew Brzezinski and then follows up with a long list of Jewish Nationalists with roots in Eastern Europe. The process began under the Dem Carter with Brzezinski, but was complete under the Clintons. Kinzer doesn’t say it the way I have said it—this is a war of revenge on Russia—but he says the same thing: this is a war of people who want to “wound” Russia. America’s interests aren’t part of that equation except for PR purposes. America is being used.

I hope that all sounds familiar. But there’s more. Kinzer goes on to state that the roots actually go back to the end of the 18th century. In other words, it goes back to the beginning of the Anglo-Zionist empire and its two centuries + war on Russia. The US stepped into the lead role of the war on Russia at the end of WW2. True, the US refused the UK’s appeal to try to invade Russia, but the US did construct its entire Russia program by putting the Nazi Reinhard Gehlen in charge of it.

The whole program was put in high gear under the Clintons at the end of the Cold War. It culminated with the US coup to overthrow Ukraine’s elected government and install a puppet—Kinzer is unsparing in describing this—followed by the radical militarization of Ukraine under US direction. Provoking war was the clear goal.

Kinzer is very articulate. I highly recommend the video.

Now, regarding Poland, for anyone who cares to understand why events there are so important. It ends up having to do with the war on Russia.

You can start with Craig Murray for a general overview of Polish politics. Murray captures some of the main features of Polish politics that set it somewhat apart from what we may be used to. Murray sees these events as a true attempt at a coup, but one that has ended in disaster:

For a deeper take, I highly recommend an article at RT:

A coup in Poland? Here’s what the power struggle is really about Behind the police cordons and accusations of a takeover lies a battle over state institutions, EU money and political survival

The subtitle tells the story. But at the end the claim is made that Russia is watching this closely because they see Poland as harboring ambitions to expand to the east. Really. That may sound ridiculous to people who don’t have any knowledge of Poland’s historical roots in Belarus and Ukraine—as recently as the interwar years. Now the Russians see the huge US military presence in Poland and they see the Poles begging for an even bigger US presence. So we read:

In Moscow, Warsaw’s geopolitical ambitions are being noted at the highest level. Recent, direct statements by Vladimir Putin – suggesting that the Polish leadership still dreams of reclaiming its historical territories – provoked a pointed reaction in Poland, with officials rushing to publicly disavow any latent expansionist plans. This only underscores the obvious: Russia is well aware of the hidden mechanisms driving Polish policy. ... This serves as a clear indication that major global players are already calculating scenarios for the long-term transformation of the Eastern European region.

The US is the only “major global player” on the ground in Poland, so …

Here’s what has the Russians exercised:

Warsaw has spent the last few years laying the infrastructural, logistical, and legal groundwork in these territories; in the context of a global security realignment, this could be leveraged – purely as a means to achieve a militaristic consolidation of Polish society and to maintain control at home.

Following the link we learn this:

The Polish government will allocate over €57.7 million to develop road and rail infrastructure in the border regions with Ukraine. ... The funding will modernize roads and railway lines, improve traffic safety, and expedite freight transport between the countries. ... Furthermore, the construction and reconstruction of roads on both sides of the border is planned – …

If that sounds harmless to you, recall the US military presence. Here’s how the Russians see it, per Maria Zakharova, who refers to Poland’s “absolutely illegitimate and obviously illegal plans”.

With the beginning of Russia’s special military operation, Poland plunged even deeper into Ukrainian affairs, taking the initiative to allow its territory to be used as a transit hub for the delivery of humanitarian aid, weapons and military equipment to Kiev. There is reason to believe that Warsaw’s new tactics is to prepare for the integration of the western Ukrainian regions into the Polish state.

Polish denials are simply dismissed. All this ties into the long history of the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. Check it all out.