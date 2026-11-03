Meaning In History

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Stephen Mcintyre's avatar
Stephen Mcintyre
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It’s a very interesting hypothesis as far as Poland wanting to expand east into Ukraine.

I doubt very much that the Russians are going to allow that to happen. Any appropriation of Ukrainian territory by Poland would buy extension, put it into NATO, which is the last thing Putin is going to allow.

It’s too early to figure out exactly what the Russians might do, but I would say that they will do whatever is necessary to keep Poland and independent rump state with no ties to NATO whatsoever much less the European Union.

I personally think the European Union is on the verge of destruction.

The coup in Poland should be a wake up call to all of the eastern block countries that the EU is not their friend and never will be.

Only time will tell us, but I think there’s going to be an interesting shift in the next 12 months certainly depending on when Russia can finally wrap up the Ukraine war.

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