First there was the 50 year mortgage brainstorm. Trump put that in a social media post, so it must have happened, right? No, wait. That was a one or two day wonder before people caught on to what that really meant. Now we have, well, it’s not totally clear what we have. Trump says he wants to stop “large” institutions from buying single family homes, or something like that—he says it’s to make homes affordable again.

“I am immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes.” OK, I’ll bite. What steps? He doesn’t tell us, but he says he wants Congress to codify those steps. Which steps? Again, he’s not telling us. When is an institutional investor “large”? I’m glad you asked. So long! I hope you get the picture of what Trump is doing—it isn’t the first time.

But what does this even mean? As a concept, does it make sense? We know that the first time around—the 50 year mortgage gag—the object appeared to be to turn We the People into renters rather than owners, and big institutional investors would be the winners. What happened to change Trump’s mind on where he wants money to flow? Or did he change his mind at all?

There are some who think that this could lead to a bailout—not for the first time. This is a long tweet. I’ve edited out most of it and left the concluding points, so follow the link if this interests you:

Why Protecting Homebuyers Might Mean Protecting Prices … But here’s the catch: if you block institutional buyers without increasing supply, you don’t solve the system, you just rearrange it. Some homes shift back to owner occupiers. Some renters get squeezed. Some markets stall. You reduce competition in one place and increase stress in another. This is why policies like this rarely deliver clean outcomes on their own. »Why This Starts To Look Like A Backdoor Bailout« The bailout concern isn’t crazy, and it’s not conspiratorial. It’s historical. After the last housing crash, the government explicitly invited large investors in to stabilize prices. Foreclosed homes were sold in bulk. Rental programs were encouraged. The goal was to stop prices from falling further. It worked but it also created today’s institutional footprint.

So did Trump study the history of this and decide that this time he wants prices to fall? You know, so that housing will be more affordable?

Fast forward to now. If institutions are already under pressure with higher rates, refinancing risk, slower rent growth and then you cap their ability to keep buying, you set up a problem…how do they exit without crashing prices? That’s where bailouts sneak in quietly. Not as a check with the word bailout on it, but as… • government purchase programs, • subsidized affordability initiatives that set price floors, • guarantees, tax credits, or financing structures that let portfolios be absorbed without market pain. It gets sold as helping buyers. But it also protects existing holders from a disorderly unwind. »The Bigger Picture« This isn’t really about punishing Wall Street or saving homeowners. It’s about managing downside risk in a system that can’t tolerate falling home prices. Blocking future institutional demand is politically clean. Letting prices fall sharply is not. So the tension is obvious that if you stop new buyers but still can’t allow a collapse, the state ends up backstopping the exit…directly or indirectly. That’s how affordability policy can quietly turn into a bailout. Not because it was the plan from the start, but because once housing becomes financial infrastructure, the government doesn’t let it fail cleanly.

I suspect that “large institutional investors” means Friends of the Donald, and that means donors. Think about that. Stealth government bailouts translating into political contributions—or contributions to politicians might be the correct perspective.

Who pays for this. Ultimately We the People do, but only ultimately. I’m afraid that this is part of the continuing scam of representative government in which politicians allow debt to pile up endlessly, figuring that they won’t be around when the bill comes due. Or that they will have protected themselves. Then we get politicians who say, We can solve the debt problem and keep the financialized merry go round that we call an economy going by seizing other people’s resources.