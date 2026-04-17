Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
7h

Weichert echoes exactly what Prof Pape said--escalation likely, watch military moves not bogus narratives.

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon

1h

Forget the noise. Keep watching the flow of ships, planes, and troops into the region.

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Axios @axios

4h

￼ SCOOP: The U.S. and Iran are negotiating over a three-page plan to end the war, with one element under discussion being that the U.S. would release $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in return for Iran giving up its stockpile of enriched uranium.

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Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
7h

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

17h

BREAKING: Iran will begin blocking the Bab al-Mandab strait with "initial steps" starting tomorrow at noon, per a source close to Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf, the same source who denied Trump's nuclear transfer claim earlier today.

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