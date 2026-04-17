Yesterday I highlighted—and mocked—Scott Bessent’s renewed threats of sanctions directed at China. The object was to bully China into stopping purchases of Iranian oil—China is easily the largest purchaser of Iranian oil. Today, Larry Johnson has a pretty thorough analysis of that development and what it likely means for any negotiated settlement. I highly recommend this article, because it throws cold water on Trump’s continued attempts to construct a narrative that will feature him as the victor who bullied both Iran and China into submission. Every day seems to bring a new Trump lie. For example:

I hope you noticed the weasel words: Israel won’t be bombing “Lebanon” but will “deal with the Hezboolah [sic] situation in an appropriate manner.” In other words, appropriate as determined by Israel.

These lies are patently designed to manipulate the markets.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi @araghchi 3h￼ In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_ 36m￼ Iran has not changed anything at Hormuz: - Commercial traffic only with consent at Iran’s discretion - All traffic entering or leaving follow routes in Iranian waters - Fees must be paid for Iran’s provision of security - No military vessels can pass - Route limitations and traffic restrictions permanently “imposed on America” You can safely ignore Trump.

￼Qasem Al-Ali @AlaliQasem 2h￼ The IEA said it yesterday. Clearly. Restoring a meaningful share of lost production will take up to two years. Opening the strait ≠ restarting the wells. Opening the strait ≠ rebuilding the pipelines. Opening the strait ≠ fixing what got bombed.

For my own part, I’m beginning to wonder whether another aim of this narrative-under-construction is to set up an alternate narrative that will be used to wangle from Congress an authorization for war on Iran. That narrative would be based on all these false claims of negotiating success and would be used to claim that Iran went back on one of these false claims of concessions, or broke off negotiating at the last moment, so we have no choice but to [fill in the blanks].

Here’s the link to the article with a few excerpts:

Donald Trump and Scott Bessent Destroy Any Chance to Negotiate an End to the War with Iran Let me give you the bottomline up front… Despite positive developments in expanding the ceasefire to include Lebanon and Hezbollah, the Trump administration announced new sanctions on Iran that will end any chance of negotiations with Iran. Unless Trump reverses course, the US is likely to renew its attacks on Iran and will exacerbate the international economic crisis that was ignited by the closing of the Strait of Hormuz. … Bessent stupidly believes the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, combined with the sanctions threat, will cause China to pause or stop buying Iranian oil. He stated that China “will no longer be able to obtain oil from Iran” under the new enforcement. To make matters worse, Bessent announced that the Department of the Treasury is canceling sanctions waivers on Iranian (and Russian) oil, targeting Iran’s oil transportation infrastructure and elite smuggling networks (including the Shamkhani family), and working to freeze Iranian leadership funds held abroad. Gulf states are reportedly helping expose hidden Iranian accounts.

This perhaps explains a statement by Trump today in which he once again dissed NATO and explicitly thanked the Gulf States for their “help”.