This morning, surfing the usual sites, I was bombarded with all the speculation—fed by Trump’s crazy talk on his political barnstorming tour—that Trump has a “three day plan” or maybe just a one night MOAB plan to “do a number” on Iran. My view remains the same. Trump’s war on Iran ended in defeat mere days after it began, and that loss was confirmed when Trump signed his surrender in the form of the MOU. Everything since then has simply been Trump’s attempt to get better terms from Iran than the terms he signed onto in the MOU--a larger fig leaf to conceal the reality of his defeat. The briefly renewed bombing and then the naval blockade have accomplished nothing except to rub Trump’s nose in the reality of his defeat. Iran hasn’t budged from their position. The US military resources are even more depleted now than they were after the second bombing campaign, and therefore even less likely to induce Iran to cut Trump any slack. At all. Iran’s economic war on Trump’s America is bearing fruit. Iran has absolutely zero incentive to back off.

Now, there are those who claim that a new three day campaign or a MOAB on Pickaxe Mountain (an absurd notion from a fundamental physics standpoint) could serve as cover for a Trump withdrawal. I disagree—strongly. What a new campaign of that sort would do would provoke a far more serious Iranian response than we have yet seen—severe as the damage that Iran has inflicted has been. Iran has made not bones about their intention to seriously seek to sink USN vessels and to cut vital internet cables—vital for American high tech installations in the region. Trump simply can’t afford more of this and any renewed attack will prolong the war, not end it. Iran will see to that.

Trump’s latest BS line is that “the war will end when I want it to” and that that will be “very soon.” There are two points to be made here.

First, it should be obvious that if Trump had the ability to end the war—he doesn’t—he would have done it long ago. Long before Iran put him behind the eight ball in a political sense.

Second, this repeated reference to “the Iran war” is a signal to all Americans that Trump initiated this war with the full consent—no matter that there was no vote—of the American political establishment. Full consent, full acquiescence—call it what you like, but Trump isn’t the only betrayer of the American people. He isn’t the only one who was bought off or blackmailed by Jewish Nationalists.

There’s no saying that Trump won’t do—or be forced into—another crazy act, but I don’t believe that will happen. The intel leaks about the massive Iranian missile inventory and the fact that the USN has withdrawn about a 1000 kilometers from Iran are telling signs that Trump knows the hard truths of his defeat. Scott Ritter goes over much of this today with Danny Davis and comes to conclusions that are similar to my own. He also gets into the Israeli situation, eloquently. Highly recommended: MOAB Won’t End Iran War /Scott Ritter.

Speaking of Israel, Max Blumenthal splashes some cold water on anyone who thinks Netanyahu’s political demise would change anything fundamentally in that very sick entity:

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal Oct 15￼ There’s complete consensus across the Zionist political spectrum in favor of the destruction of Gaza Eisenkot might even be more likely than Netanyahu to reignite the genocide if elected, as he’ll be goaded into demonstrating his toughness by the right-wing opposition He’s also the architect of the Dahiya Doctrine of state terror which formed the intellectual basis for reducing Rafah to rubble Nadav Eyal @Nadav_Eyal￼ BREAKING: Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu’s leading challenger, makes his most significant campaign pledge yet: Within 18 months of becoming prime minister, Hamas will no longer rule Gaza. He plans to achieve this through Trump’s Board of Peace framework- but if that fails, he vows to use every means necessary, including military. He thanked President Trump in the same statement for getting the hostages back.

Max also addresses a topic that has been prominent in comments here, and which also plays into the Israeli elections. This is the real face of Jewish Nationalism, which has a use for America and Americans, but no value for either:￼

Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal Oct 15￼ Tamir Hayman rose through the ranks of the IDF under the watch of Gadi Eisenkot, and worked with him at INSS If Eisenkot overthrows Netanyahu as PM, Hayman – who openly endorses ethnocracy and permanent war – would likely become his national security advisor Justin Bonomo ￼@JustinBonomo￼ Holy shit Tamir Hayman, an Israeli major general and former head of IDF military intelligence, is saying the quiet part out loud. In 10 points he details the security doctrine Israel has followed since 2023. This includes: -Rejecting peace -Valuing Israel being Jewish ethnostate over a democracy -Rejecting the existence of not just Palestine, but other Arab states as well, in an effort to undermine their stability -Continuing to violently expand Israel’s borders and control more of the region -Severing ties with the US because the US is a “declining power” and the American value system has a problem with Israel’s [crimes] -Endless war

Now, pivoting back to Trump’s war on Iran, I came across an excellent and LONG Reuter’s article that documents the real, but largely unknown to Americans, extent of the defeat that Iran inflicted on Trump’s America (h/t Luke Gromen). The article is far too long and detailed to quote extensively, but the overall theme is that Iran demonstrated extreme competence in its response to Trump’s war and inflicted extreme damage—far beyond what the Establishment that enabled this war is willing to tell Americans.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 3h￼ Suggests US either: -Didn’t want to defend these sites -Couldn’t defend these sites, or -Ran low on AD missiles to defend these sites ...none of which match consensus views. Also suggests Russian & Chinese satellite targeting help, which suggests an ability to strike again.

Iran’s precision strikes picked apart Gulf infrastructure, blunting US war plans Iran’s missiles and drones have hit Gulf infrastructure sites at least 135 times, causing cascading failures that Gulf states have often concealed. Despite repeated official statements that the damage came from debris, Reuters found the equipment struck was, time and again, exactly what mattered most. Iran and its proxies [sic] have carried out dozens of pinpoint strikes on infrastructure in the Gulf since the start of the war, systematically disabling critical equipment and causing cascading failures and economic damage region-wide in a deft campaign that helps explain how the Islamic Republic has held its own against the more powerful US military. Iran and the allies it arms went after vital oil-routing systems at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, the main port outside the Strait of Hormuz, disabling operations for weeks. They hit Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefied natural gas facility, striking two of the “cold boxes” that house cooling equipment that liquefies gas. They targeted airports across at least four countries, this month striking one in Saudi Arabia four days in a single week. And they incinerated a pumping station and damaged two others along a key Saudi pipeline, cutting off another main bypass around Iran’s blockade of Hormuz. … … But a Reuters investigation reveals how precise these strikes have been, the resulting failure of critical equipment at key facilities, and the extent of the damage – both physical and economic. Iran has targeted infrastructure across the Gulf Arab countries – in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain. ... ... Without visiting the sites, Reuters could not always determine how successful Gulf air defenses were or the full extent of the damage. But time and again, Reuters found, the Iranian strikes were precise and the equipment struck was vital. Ryan Stevens, a former US Marine Corps special operations airstrike coordinator who reviewed Reuters’ findings, said Iran’s strikes showed “precision, targeting expertise, and patience.”

I maintain that neither Trump nor the rest of the American political establishment will want to deepen this hole that they find themselves in.