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Mark Wauck
Oct 17Edited

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

5h

BREAKING: UKMTO says the majority of vessels struck by Iran are refusing to report to it, meaning the true number of attacks on vessels is at least double what has been recorded.

"UKMTO struggling to accurately report true number of attacks with majority of vessels attacked refusing to report to UKMTO."

"UKMTO is aware of further incidents through other sources but cannot report them without verification," the statement adds, meaning that even more vessels have been struck.

That puts the floor at nearly 60 vessels struck by Iran since October 1, against the roughly 30 UKMTO has confirmed. The strength of the language points to a real figure in the 70 to 100 range.

October was already the highest month of the war on the reported number alone.

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Mark Wauck
Oct 17

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

1h￼

BREAKING: The US asked Iran for permission to strike Iran's Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site without retaliation, and Iran rejected the request, per IRIB state media correspondent Morteza Ghoroghi.

He said "Trump's statements today point to war within the next 24 hours," and that Iran's military forces are "in a state of complete readiness."

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