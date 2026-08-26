Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
13h

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

43m￼

BREAKING: Iran and Russia have signed a $25 billion agreement to build new nuclear power plants, including Iran's largest nuclear power plant to date, with Iranian President Pezeshkian set to meet Putin next week in Kyrgyzstan, per Mehr / IRNA.

The deal is between Iran's Atomic Energy Organization and Russia's Rosatom, covering construction of 4 advanced third-generation nuclear power reactors (~1,255 MW each, ~5 GW total capacity) on a 500-hectare site in Sirik, Hormozgan Province, southern Iran. This is Iran's largest nuclear power project to date, fitting into Iran's long-term goal of ~20 GW nuclear capacity, with Russia already contracted for up to 8 reactors in Iran overall.

This comes after Russia rejected the US request delivered by CIA Director Ratcliffe's visit yesterday to press Iran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, warning that Russian entities would otherwise face designations under Operation Economic Outcast. Russia also told Iran the threatened measures were of limited consequence.

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Mark Wauck
11h

theleahfiles @leahfiles

Aug 23￼

Kushner met with Jeffries. So (1) they know the Dems are going to take control of the house in Nov and (2) they want to make Jeffries their b*tch. It’s all one big uni-party.

And the silence from some of you politicians on this meet cute is deafening, BY THE WAY.

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