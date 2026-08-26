Trump continues his obsessively narcissistic pursuit of using his own brand for base profit—at the expense of the American brand, which he is dragging through the mire. Who can expect serious foreign leaders to either trust or respect this criminal regime, which doesn’t even pursue American interests? China instantly responded to the Trump - Bessent Economic D-Day by announcing that China would pursue its own interests in accordance with international law. International law—a concept the Anglo-Zionists reject in preference for an order based on their own shifting rules that fix the game.

Yesterday Russia followed suit, sending Ratcliffe home with a flea in his ear. The Russians were having no part of Bessent’s demeaning demands:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 12h￼ BREAKING: Russian officials have briefed Iran that the CIA Director Ratcliffe’s Moscow visit delivered a message with the US asking Moscow to press Iran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, warning that Russian entities would otherwise face designations under Operation Economic Outcast. Russia declined, and told Iran the threatened measures were of limited consequence, according to two senior Iranian sources with knowledge of the briefing. The message also warned that Russian banks, traders and shipping entities tied to Iranian oil, gold and aviation will be sanctioned under the operation unless Moscow moves to close those channels.

When was the last time that Russia or China (or Iran) bent the knee to illegal US sanctions? Exactly, which is why PP continues to assert that this is just one more PR Op, all for show—or, as I have maintained, to present at least the appearance of control in a world that is increasingly beyond DC’s control:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 6h￼ NOTHINGBURGER. It was to distract from the Treasury markets. Every tool of statecraft in the US is now being deployed on command to engage in QE.

These sanctions, if they even take place, will only further isolate the US from the world. We see even Canada now fighting back, biting the US in the ass, so to speak (Wiped out: US faces surging toilet paper prices amid trade war with Canada). The dumping of US treasuries proceeds apace:

Richard Christopher Whalen @rcwhalen￼ Europe’s largest pension fund has quietly walked away from Washington. ABP, the Dutch retirement fund managing more than half a trillion euros for three million civil servants and teachers, cut its holdings of US Treasuries from roughly 29 billion euros at the end of 2024 to just 4.6 billion by the end of March—a reduction of about 84 percent....

That’s chicken feed compared to what has been happening globally.

Speaking of China, Beijing is again positioning itself to come to the rescue of Southeast Asia, cushioning the region against the impact of Trump’s reckless wars:

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_￼ If Iran keeps the Strait of Hormuz closed until the US Midterm elections in November, not only will it permanently handicap Trump as a lame duck who openly lost an elective war facing a hostile Congress, it will unite Asia around China as the anchor of regional stability with its vast undepleted oil reserves and free passage through Hormuz. China’s oil and distilled products can be more selectively shared in the region. ... Iran’s FM Araghchi met with his ambassador to China yesterday to set an accelerated pace for Iran-China cooperation. A very wise plan.

Closure of Hormuz until after the midterms appears to be baked in, no matter what Trump attempts—threats, blandishments, it doesn’t matter. Trump got himself into a box that Jewish Nationalists won’t allow him to exit:

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_￼ Iran’s policy has hardened. Strait of Hormuz remains closed until US implements the MOU, which Trump never can as Netanyahu utterly rejects it. Quote￼ Ryan Rozbiani @RyanRozbiani 1h IRGC Confirms U.S. Must Accept Iran’s Terms for Reopening the Hormuz IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi: • Iran and Oman agreed on their respective shares of the Strait’s waters and REVENUES after a month of negotiations. • Iran says the Strait, including the waterway near Oman, remains under IRAN’s CONTROL. • Mohebbi says enemy warships are at least 400 km away and cannot transit without Iranian permission and management. • If the U.S. accepts Iran’s conditions and stops obstructing the process, the Strait can REOPEN under the agreement. If Washington refuses, Mohebbi says the Strait “will not be opened under any circumstances.”

Speaking of Bessent, we’re beginning to see further confirmation of the continuing influence of the Epstein cabal in the US government. Which explains why Trump doesn’t want anyone learning too much about his friend—who didn’t commit suicide:

theleahfiles @leahfiles￼ Scott Bessent was code-named “Sterling” in leaked emails between Jeffrey Epstein’s business partner and George Soros’s hedge fund. Nobody is talking about this while he tanks our economy, so I will. ----- In August 2024, a hacker group called Handala breached the personal email of Ehud Barak, the former Prime Minister of Israel. Barak was one of Epstein’s closest associates. Those emails were published by Distributed Denial of Secrets. Journalists Jack Poulson and Harrison Berger spent months going through them. What they found was a direct financial relationship between Ehud Barak and Scott Bessent, the man who is now running the United States Treasury. Here is what the emails show: (1) August 2013. Barak emails a senior Soros Fund executive about “ichiban,” a Japanese word meaning “number one.” It is the code name for a currency trade being run by Bessent at Soros Fund. The trade that would make $3.5 billion crashing the yen. (2) December 2013. Barak emails about meeting with Bessent directly. He refers to Bessent as “Sterling” in the correspondence. (3) May 2014. Soros Fund executives discuss seeding Bessent’s new hedge fund, Key Square Capital, with $100 million to $450 million. Barak is included in these discussions. (3) February 2015. Barak has a direct meeting with Bessent scheduled. The emails reference ongoing financial discussions between them. (4) May 2015. Discussions continue about Bessent’s fund launch and Barak’s financial involvement. This is the same Ehud Barak who was business partners with Jeffrey Epstein. The same Barak who ran an intelligence-linked venture capital fund. The same Barak who was connected to Carbyne and TOKA, surveillance tech companies Epstein helped fund and sell to the US Government. And Scott Bessent, who had this financial relationship with Epstein’s business partner, who was code-named in Epstein-adjacent communications, is now the Treasury Secretary of the United States. The Senate had a chance to investigate. Ron Wyden tried to expand the Epstein probe to include financial connections like these. Senate Republicans blocked it, and in March 2026 they killed the bill. The leaked emails exist. The financial relationship exists. The meetings exist. The Senate investigation was blocked. A follow the money on these financials would be revealing, so the question is why?? This is the man running the U.S. Treasury. The man weakening your dollar. The man who just got the president’s family a bank charter for their private digital dollar. The man who yesterday threatened to cut countries off from the dollar system entirely. And his financial history runs through Jeffrey Epstein’s business partner.

Interesting to see these Soros connections to the Israeli ruling elite. We were supposed to believe that Soros was anathema to Jewish Nationalists, but not so much. Soros was supposed to be some sort of renegade Jew who—yes, like other leading Zionists—had collaborated with Nazis. But, then, the Soros - Kushner connection has also been exposed. And Trump has been closely linked to this through Cohn and then Epstein for decades.