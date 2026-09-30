Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Sep 30

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter

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BREAKING: Yemen's Houthis appear to have struck the Abqaiq oil processing facility in eastern Saudi Arabia, the largest crude stabilization plant in the world, handling around 5 to 7% of global oil supply. EUMETSAT Meteosat imagery shows a black smoke plume roughly 90 km long trailing from the site for at least seven hours, from 06:45 UTC until the satellite lost light at sunset.

Abqaiq processes the crude from Ghawar, the world's largest oilfield, and feeds the export terminals at Ras Tanura and Juaymah.

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Manul
Sep 30

CENTCOM celebrates leaving Iraq.

We aren’t really completely gone. There will be secret outposts of CIA operatives and Israelites.

What a great success though? After 23 years searching for WMDs we come up empty handed. I am surprised we never manufactured them and planted them as evidence.

What we can’t hide is the trillions spent. The thousands of US soldiers killed and maimed for life (physically and mentally). The millions of innocent civilians killed over the years by U.S. forces. The millions of refugees in the ME that flooded Europe and elsewhere.

Mission accomplished.

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