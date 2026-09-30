The Strait of Hormuz is the buzz again, because the world economy is the buzz. Last night I came across the following interesting video that provides a plausible account of the latest incident in which USN sailors and marines were wounded while “escorting” tankers in the SOH. What’s interesting, of course, is that the USN personnel were not aboard USN vessels, but instead were aboard commercial vessels of one sort or another. Now, what they were doing on such vessels is a matter of conjecture, but it boils down to disrupting IRGC naval activities. They may have been there to prevent boarding by the IRGC navy, or they may have been providing anti-drone coverage or spotting for US aircraft. Obviously the USN is unable to operate openly in the SOH, so one supposes that these sailors and marines were operating more or less covertly aboard this commercial vessel that had been converted to military use. This is all premised on the fact that Iran is really only interested in interrupting the traffic of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC), rather than smaller tankers that may do ship to ship transfers of crude in the Gulf of Oman.

As you’ll see from the video, the likely ship that they were using was originally built as a mail delivery ship for use in the South Atlantic. The narrator, Sal Mercogliano is a well known expert in all these matters. He points out that the great thing about ships like this for alternative uses like this is that they’re relatively cheap and, therefore, expendable. The downside for the sailors and marines manning such vessels is that they, too, are expendable. At least from the point of view of commanders hundreds or thousands of miles away. Or from Trump’s point of view, who regards the entire war on Iran as “small potatoes.” Protection from anti-ship cruise missiles or even drones on these types of ships is pretty minimal—that would be why they were operating covertly.

The interesting question, of course, is: What comes next. I believe this is at least the second time that the IRGC has identified and struck a vessel of this sort, with casualties to the USN. Each such incident has been followed by strikes on multiple vessels attempting to transit the SOH. Tomorrow gets us into October, and I presume that Iran is interested in increasing pressure on Trump to the max. That would include stikes on any additional covert USN ops in the SOH, as well as disruption of most tanker traffic in the area.

So, last night.

Matt Bracken @Matt_Bracken48￼ Kpler, aka a CIA coopted and/or proprietary front information operation. It’s important to understand that a successful long-term information operation has to provide 95% legit and accurate intel, else it’s dismissed as propaganda. The entire point is to have the 5% that is the critical payload believed when it’s delivered. A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 3h￼ Yeah .. looks like IRGC didn’t like all the “oil is flowing at pre-war levels” reports. Quote HFI Research @HFI_Research· 4h More explosions heard in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 41m￼ BREAKING: Iran has struck 3 vessels in the Strait of Hormuz overnight on the US-backed southern Omani corridor, 2 crude oil tankers and an LNG tanker, per UKMTO. It is one of the highest numbers of vessels struck in a single night. Trump’s “tanker for tanker” policy appears to have been abandoned. . 20m￼ BREAKING: Iran has just raised the alert level at 46 critical infrastructure facilities across the country in anticipation of strikes on its territory, including oil refineries, power plants, ports, bridges and airports, per Iran’s Civil Defense. It is the first time Iran has ever raised readiness at its infrastructure facilities on this scale. Iran said yesterday it is preparing for the possibility of a wide-scale war.

PP remains deeply skeptical—and sarcastic—regarding the Trump gaslighting campaign:

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ Iran war is over folks. Trump won. Now we just wait for the fruits of the victory: a wave, a tsunami of crude oil moving from East to West. When it hits everyone will be a millionaire! Hoorah! This is why we don’t have healthcare! Pay no attention to the volley of missiles hitting ships in the Strait! Hormuz is OPEN! The oil market is experiencing its second GLUT! By January we will all be millionaires!

Since all this plays into the economy, here are some interesting news items. First, inflation is down. That’s the “good” news. The real news is that the way inflation is measured was rejiggered:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 2h ￼ BREAKING: US August PCE inflation, the Fed’s preferred inflation metric, falls to 3.4%, below expectations of 3.7%. Core PCE inflation fell to 3.0%, below expectations of 3.3%. July headline and core PCE inflation were also revised down by 30 basis points each. 2h ￼ The market will heavily discount today’s PCE inflation data. Why? Because the US just changed the way PCE inflation is calculated: Beginning with today’s release, the US changed the methodology for 3 key PCE inflation categories and revised data back to 2021: 1. Portfolio management/investment advice 2. Computer software/accessories 3. Legal services …

And this from Luke Gromen is an indicator of stress:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼

This is counted as “foreign demand” and has been one of the biggest marginal drivers of “foreign UST demand” since 2019

Barchart @Barchart 10h Cayman Islands Hedge Funds are buying U.S. Treasury Bills at the fastest pace in history

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