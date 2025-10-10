Over the last few days I’ve been listening to well known analysts who have recently been expressing frustration with Putin’s approach in countering the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. Prominent among those analysts have been Alexander Mercouris and Gilbert Doctorow. My common point of issue with both Mercouris and Doctorow—on which all the other disagreements hinge—is that both believe that Trump really wants peace with Russia and that the Alaska photo op was somehow a missed opportunity for peace. I’ll restate my long held position first.

Trump doesn’t want peace with Russia—he wants to either force or snooker Putin into detaching from BRICS and, especially, from China. That was the explicit point of Trump’s 1.0 policy initiative, which predictably failed. There is no reason to believe that that policy goal has changed. The Trump 2.0 main policy guy at Dept/War is a long time China hawk, ‘Bridge’ Colby. The Trump 2.0 trade guys are all China hawks as well. All of this is perfectly logical if your main concern is to maintain the hegemony of the Anglo-Zionist Empire—which ultimately stands or falls with King Dollar’s fortunes. Peace with Russia would be an admission of defeat, which is precisely why Trump has only ever sought a ceasefire in the losing military campaign against Russia. Trump can only accept a peace if he renounces the goal of maintaining Empire. A ceasefire, on the other hand, mostly serves as a cover to rearm and can always be broken. Trump has shown himself to be nothing if not a backstabber and completely untrustworthy as a negotiator—the sneak attacks on Iran and Hamas in Qatar show that victory, not peace, is what Trump is after.

Putin, has watched Western betrayals of Russia since even before 2000. He sees the same ideological cabal running Russia policy, a common thread running through the Dubya, Barry, Trump, Zhou, and now Trump 2.0 regimes. That’s exactly why Putin has consistently rejected ceasefires—except if preceded by conditions that amount to unconditional surrender of Ukraine—and has held out for a comprehensive peace and global security agreement. Putin knows that Trump will not accept either alternative and, indeed, proof of Trump’s unwillingness to give up the war on Russia is always popping up. For example, when Putin suggested renewed arms control agreements Trump’s response was initially favorable—but he quickly dropped that ball. The Russians noticed, and said they had noticed. Another example. The US has stationed highly provocative bases in Finland, directly targeting the key Russian port of Murmansk. The subject of Finland came up in a recent Q&A, and here’s how Trump responded:

If you’re Putin, you don’t see that statement as a peace overture. In that light I reject both Mercouris’ and Doctorow’s claim that Trump wants “peace”. No, he wants victory. Doctorow has repeated his most programmatic claims regarding Trump’s supposed peace mongering. He maintains that Putin has dropped the ball by failing to understand Trump—Trump, Doctorow says, keeps hinting to Putin that Putin (like Netanyahu) should “get the job done”, to free Trump to make a deal free from pressure from domestic and EU war mongers. I reject that because Trump would be abandoning King Dollar in that case—Russia will simply not abandon China. It may tailor the relationship to some extent, depending on circumstances, but will never back the Anglo-Zionist war on China and BRICS.

These are the objective dynamics of the situation. What is puzzling observers is that Putin continues to talk nice-nice for the most part, supporting Trump’s peace plans and Nobel ambitions, largely downplaying red lines and provocations. Doctorow goes so far as to suggest that Putin—who successfully prosecuted the Georgian and Chechnya wars—lacks “guts”. Specifically, Doctorow maintains that Putin should have launched a massive all out invasion to end the war right at the start. By allowing the war to continue, says Doctorow, Ukraine—despite horrific losses—was able to turn the war into a drone war and away from the artillery war it began as. The Ukrainians are now fighting on even terms. Finally, Doctorow says that if Putin “had the guts” he’d use Oreshnik missiles to decapitate the Ukro-Nazi regime and end the war.

My response is that, first, despite Russia’s military rebuilding efforts, in 2022 the Russian military was not in a position to quickly defeat a formidable NATO armed force like Ukraine’s without taking massive casualties. Putin is, wisely, committed to avoiding a repeat of Russia’s WW2 demographic tragedy. Second, the war has NOT devolved into a drone war, despite their importance. Drones are not capable of taking on the heavy fortifications that NATO built in Ukraine. The game changer in that regard has been—and continues to be—the glide bombs. Ukraine is not fighting on even terms. Lastly, regarding the idea of decapitation strikes, Putin is looking to the BRICS and Russian futures. Decapitation strikes are what terrorist regimes like those of Trump and Jewish Nationalists engage in. If Putin adopted those tactics he’d be showing the world that he and Russia were no better—and might have imperial ambitions of their own.

Doctorow’s last claim is that the Europeans are going to use the seized Russian assets to fund Ukraine for four more years, till 2029. By that time, he says, the Euros will have rebuilt their militaries and will be ready for a full scale conventional war on Russia. In particular, he says, Germany can convert their idled auto plants to manufacture military “stuff”—tanks? The idea that a military capable of challenging Russia can be reconstructed virtually from scratch in four years—during which time Russia will not be simply twiddling its thumbs—is absurd. I was pleased to hear John Mearsheimer say so, too, directly addressing Doctorow’s claims. For his part, Mercouris—despite some reservations—is convinced that the Russians are following a well thought out plan that is leading—as Mearsheimer also states—to a military victory that will be comprehensive and crushing for NATO and the US.

Also:

Now, in matters one must rationally suppose are directly related to all the above …

As usual, regarding China’s latest rare earth export restrictions, Trump is claiming that he’s been right all along.

Trump threatens ‘massive’ China tariffs, sees ‘no reason’ to meet with Xi ‘Some very strange things are happening in China!’ Trump wrote on Truth Social “Some very strange things are happening in China!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They are becoming very hostile, and sending letters to Countries throughout the World, that they want to impose Export Controls on each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it’s not manufactured in China.” “We’ve never seen anything like this,” Trump added. “One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America. There are many other countermeasures that are, likewise, under serious consideration.” The president said his relationship with China over the past six months has been “very good” and called the crackdown on exports “surprising.” “I have always felt that they’ve been lying in wait, and now, as usual, I have been proven right!” he added. The administration had suggested Trump might meet Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit later this month in South Korea, but “now there seems to be no reason to do so,” he said.

Right.

Trump knew that, as soon as he said Xi would have to get in line with everyone else to “kiss his (The Donald’s) ass,” the Chinese would be “lying in wait”. “As usual, I have been proven right!” So maybe that wasn’t such a great way to kick off “very good” relations? He’s “surprised” that turnabout is fair play, including for the Chinese—who are doing the types of things that we do unilaterally and call “secondary sanctions”? Why would any country be “hostile” toward another country that launches sneaks attacks on Iran, attempts to murder good faith negotiators in Qatar (the same ones who are now in Egypt), and gloats over the murder of Venezuelan fishermen? Go figure. So strange. It’s almost as if the Chinese totally grok what Trump is up to.

Meanwhile … and it’s all connected: