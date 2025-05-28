Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
17m

Trump just now:

"I don't like when I see rockets being shot into cities that's no good. **We're not going to allow it"**

Hypocrisy combined with impotence--not a good look. I don't like it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NFO's avatar
NFO
16m

I was surprised not to find any explicit statement that today's demands were IN ADDITION TO territorial claims on the 4-plus-Crimea. The "protections for Ukraine's Russian speakers" threw me off a bit, as that has been very much the point Russia's been pushing since Minsk 1, long before it had to intervene militarily in those eastern oblasts to effect those protections. With RF occupation-turned-governance over those areas coupled with a commitment on Uke neutrality, that problem would seem largely to fix itself. Thus, my confusion at first. That said, I can't imagine that Russia would ever cede ANY territorial gains for which so much blood and treasure has been expended, especially, where there is popular-referenda support (one can debate the reliability of those votes after most of the Uke population fled, but, as Putin tends to ensure, legalities were papered).

Prominent among my many frustrations with this Administration is that, by the very nature of our Constitutional system, the President (with a Republican Senate majority for treaties and the like--yes, he'd need some Dems, but the prospect of peace would be a pretty hard sell to "Resist") can absolutely clean up on such "matters of State" as the foreign-policy agenda. Instead, he's fighting with universities and just winging the FoPo stuff. I increasingly think that your instinct from many months ago that The Blob would "allow" Trump his domestic agenda in trade for foreign-policy control was spot-on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture