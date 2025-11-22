Meaning In History

Richard C. Cook
5h

Putin: Old World statesman. As is Orban.

Richard Roskell
4h

As expected, Russia's answer to Trump's 28-point peace plan is a hard no, diplomatically worded. Yes the Russians are prepared to discuss things further if serious proposals are presented, but any proposal that does not solve the Ukrainian problem IN ITS ENTIRETY will not bring the hostilities to an end.

Russia did everything it could to avoid going to war over Ukraine, including decades of explicit warnings that it was a red line. The West ignored Russia's entreaties and crossed the red line anyway. Now that Russia has thrown the weight of the entire country into the war effort, they will not relent unless all of their conditions are met in full.

