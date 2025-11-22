Since the US leaked the doc, Russia smartly decided to be very transparent. The basic outlines of Trump’s plan date back to the August meeting in Alaska—and some of it is familiar, including the idea of a limited ceasefire in place. The Russians maintained silence until the US leaked the new, expanded version that Trump had prepared, now up to 28 points. While the Russians are aware of the plan, there are no discussions in detail. I take that to mean that the Russians are waiting for Trump to present with them with a solid proposal—one that Ukraine has actually signed on to—before weighing in with their own views. In detail. And, very importantly, the Russians—unlike Trump—aren’t in a hurry. They can wait for the deal they want, confident that they’ll win—sooner or later doesn’t matter that much.

Brian McDonald @27khv￼

Putin’s full statement, this evening, reacting to Trump’s new 28-point Ukraine peace plan (my translation):

“Of course. There’s no secret here. We haven’t talked about it publicly except in the broadest terms, but there’s nothing to hide. President Trump’s peace plan on Ukraine was discussed before the Alaska meeting [in August]. And during those preliminary talks, the Americans asked us to make certain compromises. To show what they called “flexibility”.

The main purpose of the Anchorage meeting was to confirm that, despite some points of difficulty on our side, we were prepared to agree to their proposals and show the flexibility they asked for. We briefed all our friends and partners in the Global South in detail; including China, India, North Korea, South Africa, Brazil, many others, and of course the CSTO states. And I want to stress, every one of them supported these potential agreements.

But after the Alaska talks, we’ve noticed a pause from the American side. And we know why: Ukraine had essentially rejected Trump’s peace plan. That’s why this new, expanded 28-point version appeared. We have the text, it came through our usual channels with the US administration, and we think it could serve as a basis for a final settlement. But it’s not being discussed with us in detail. My guess is the reason is the same: Washington still can’t secure Ukraine’s consent.

Ukraine is against it. And it seems Kiev and its European supporters still live under the illusion that they can deliver Russia a strategic defeat on the battlefield. I suspect this isn’t just about their lack of competence, though I won’t get into that now, but more about the fact that they simply don’t have an objective picture of what’s happening at the front. And judging by everything we see, neither Ukraine nor [Western] Europe understands where this is all heading.

Let me give just one recent example, Kupyansk. On November 4, just two weeks ago, Kiev publicly claimed there were no more than 60 Russian soldiers left in the city, and that Ukrainian forces would fully unblock it within days. But I can tell you that as of November 4, the city was already almost entirely under Russian control. Our troops were just clearing a few remaining neighbourhoods. The fate of the city was already sealed.

What does this tell us? Either Ukraine’s leaders genuinely have no objective information about the front, or they have it but simply cannot interpret it realistically.

If Kiev refuses to discuss Trump’s proposal, fine, but Ukraine and its European warmongers need to understand that what happened in Kupyansk will happen again in other key sectors. Maybe not as fast as we’d like, but it will happen. And in general, that suits us: it means the goals of the “special military operation” will be achieved militarily.

Still, as I have said many times, we are ready for peaceful negotiations. But that requires a detailed, substantive discussion of the plan. We are ready for that.”