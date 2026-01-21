Putin demonstrates once again that he’s miles ahead of the NATO midgets.

Brian McDonald @27khv￼ Putin has responded to Trump’s invitation to join his new “Peace Council,” and floated a $1 billion contribution using Russian funds frozen under Joe Biden (my translation): “As for the Peace Council, yes we really did receive a personal message from the President of the United States, Donald Trump, inviting us to join a new international body he is setting up, the Peace Council. “First of all, I want to thank the US President for the offer. Russia has always supported, and continues to support, any efforts aimed at strengthening international stability. We also note the role the current US administration is playing in trying to find a way out of the Ukrainian crisis.

First, Putin won’t be stampeded into anything stupid—like joining Trumpworld.

“As for whether Russia will take part in this Peace Council, the Foreign Ministry has been instructed to carefully review the documents we’ve been sent and consult with our strategic partners. Only after that will we be in a position to give an official answer.

Then he says something that will drive Anglo-Zionists crazy—he refers to “the Palestinian people.” Worse, he then references an “extremely serious humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

“The proposal we’ve received mainly concerns the Middle East, and in particular finding ways to address the urgent problems facing the Palestinian people, as well as the extremely serious humanitarian situation in Gaza.

And it gets worse. He then refers to “relevant UN decisions.” Anglo-Zionists reject such decisions root and branch and the whole point of Trumpworld is to sidestep the UN. And then he refers, once again, to “the Palestinian people.”