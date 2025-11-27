Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

M. K. Bhadrakumar @BhadraPunchline￼

Washington realises that Russia is decisively clinching the war—even by the end of the year—and a realistic assessment is overdue. Second, as the recent corruption scam in Kyiv exposed and given the toxic power rivalry within Zelenskyy’s regime, there's...

Warwick Powell | 鲍韶山 @baoshaoshan

4h￼

****The corruption has always been known. Its timing is just a fig leaf of convenience.****

The battlefield losses are real; the strategic defeat is getting too obvious to hide (and hide from). The fig leaf is just too small.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
PJ Buys's avatar
PJ Buys
4h

I don’t understand why it’s the US and Russia going to the negotiating table?

I thought that the war was strictly between Ukraine and Russia?

That’s what I’ve been told the last 5 years ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture