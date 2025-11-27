Putin and other Russian officials have begun speaking about Trump’s exit plan from the war on Russia. None of this will be news to readers here. I’ve gleaned summaries from Russians With Attitude. They’re not in any particular order—just older tweets to newer.

Russians With Attitude @RWApodcast 4h￼ Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko says that “Russia doesn’t see a place for the European Union at the negotiating table regarding Ukraine”. Putin says that “an American negotiating team is expected in Moscow in the first half of next week”. 7:41 AM · Nov 27, 2025

This is an important point, right at the start. It’s not new. Putin, at the time of his two draft treaties—December, 2021—made two things clear. First, he demanded a new security architecture for Europe. Second, he clearly stated that all decisions on that new security architecture would be between Russia and the US—vassal states would have no seat at the table. So, in other words, Grushko is implicitly reaffirming that Russia is still after a new security architecture for Europe, which is none of Europe’s business. Brutal? Yes, but the White House has already been quoted saying the same thing in just as brutal a fashion.

Putin: “If Ukrainian forces leave the territory they are occupying, we are ready to cease hostilities. If they don’t, we will achieve this militarily.” IOW: The Russian government has not budged from the formula first stated in June 2024: the Ukrainians will get a ceasefire before peace negotiations ONLY if they retreat from the parts of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporozhye oblasts they are currently holding.

Next we see the Russian position on the “peace plan”—they regard it as simply a collection of talking points that are strictly informal. IOW, Russia has agreed to nothing going into talks next week. This reflects exactly what Ushakov and Dmitriev discussed in their leaked phone call.

Statements by Vladimir Putin regarding the proposed Ukraine peace plans: — There was no "draft peace treaty," only a set of questions they suggested discussing — Overall, we agree that this could serve as a basis for future arrangements — Every word of the peace plan on Ukraine needs to be sat down and discussed seriously — At present, some points of the plan sound ridiculous — Russia is ready to formally confirm that it has no intention of attacking Europe — Russian and Ukrainian intelligence services have always maintained contact; the Abu Dhabi venue is actively used for POW matters — The appearance of a U.S. representative at the Abu Dhabi talks was unexpected — U.S. representatives will come to Russia next week — Russia will cease hostilities only when the Ukrainian Armed Forces leave the occupied territories — or when we achieve our goals militarily

The Banderite cabal in Kiev is illegitimate and cannot speak for Ukrainians. Putin: "Signing documents with the current Ukrainian leadership is pointless; they made a strategic mistake by being afraid to hold presidential elections." Putin: "Russia wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine, but legally this is impossible at the moment." More Putin: — Pokrovsk and Mirnograd are fully encircled, 70% of Pokrovsk is under Russian control — The AFU are losing their most combat-capable units around Pokrovsk — Army Group "East" has broken through the adversary's defenses and is advancing rapidly in northern Zaporozhye oblast — The collapse of the front for Ukraine is inevitable if the situation in Kupyansk repeats itself on other sectors — Some Russian commanders say that some of the Ukrainian soldiers encircled on the banks of the Oskol River look like hobos

Putin: Some want to keep stealing money along with the Ukrainian elites and fighting until the last Ukrainian. Basically, we are okay with that.

It appears that the Russians are adopting a hard, maximalist position, which should come as no surprise. At the time of the two draft treaties—and even before—Putin had made it clear that Russia viewed itself as being pushed into an existential struggle. The Anglo-Zionists forged ahead, making no bones about their plans for regime change in Russia and for the systematic looting of Russia. The Russians would be fools to give any ground, especially with Trump being pushed to the wall by his disastrous trade war. Trump is desperate to get out of this war ASAP. The Russians have drawn a line. The only way that will happen is if Trump jettisons his “peace plan” and substitutes Russia’s plan for it. Yes, the Russians have reasons to want this war to be over, but there will be no short cuts. Putin owes Trump nothing. He owes the Russian nation everything.