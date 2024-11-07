Putin is nothing if not a diplomat. Having previously complimented Kama Sutra on her “expressive and contagious laughter”, he has now complimented Trump on his manhood:
Vladimir Putin: He can make a lot of mistakes. But from the outside, I can tell you that his behavior, when there was an attempt on his life, I was impressed. He's a courageous person. It's not just about the hand he raised and his call to fight for their common values and ideas.
Of course, there was a Rush of adrenaline, but a person shows their true color in these emergencies. This is precisely one of those cases. I think he acquitted himself admirably in a valiant fashion as a man.
For Trump’s part:
“I think we’ll speak,” the US president-elect has told NBC News
Seems good rather than bad.
A peaceful world would be very nice, in deed.
"Putin is nothing if not a diplomat."
He's a pretty good psychologist as well. He understands how vain Trump is and has chosen flattery as his opening move. If all goes well, perhaps they can get together for some bear wrestling later on.