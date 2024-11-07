Putin is nothing if not a diplomat. Having previously complimented Kama Sutra on her “expressive and contagious laughter”, he has now complimented Trump on his manhood:

Vladimir Putin: He can make a lot of mistakes. But from the outside, I can tell you that his behavior, when there was an attempt on his life, I was impressed. He's a courageous person. It's not just about the hand he raised and his call to fight for their common values and ideas.

Of course, there was a Rush of adrenaline, but a person shows their true color in these emergencies. This is precisely one of those cases. I think he acquitted himself admirably in a valiant fashion as a man.