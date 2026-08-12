To tie our topics together, we turn first to a brief video by Ian Lustick, co-author with Eli Clifton of the new book, Israel’s Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power. In the video Lustick simply explains the main point of the book:

Israel’s Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power The point of this book is to tell the American people that they have faced and are facing a danger from the Israel Lobby in the United States that doesn’t just compromise American interests abroad, but threatens American freedoms at home. The extremism that has marked Israeli politics, an increasing extremism for the last 20 years, has made it virtually impossible even for The Lobby to defend Israeli policies on their own terms in front of an American audience of any consequence. Put another way, the Lobby has found that it can’t win any actual arguments in public about whether Israeli policies are good or bad. So they only want to prevent arguments from being made. That in turn has resulted in Lobby activities which threaten the freedoms of Americans. What they’re fundamentally trying to do, those people in the Israel Lobby now, is to prevent debate about what is happening in Israel and between Israel and the Palestinians. That way they don’t have to defend Israeli policies because there is no discussion of them substantively. The United States over decades provided Israel with virtually unconditional political and economic support. The power of the Israel Lobby in the United States prevented presidents over and over again from pursuing policies toward Israel and the Palestinians and the Arabs that could have resulted in a reasonable two-state solution. In other words, the entire trajectory of Israeli democracy was powerfully shaped by the unintended consequences of the Israel Lobby’s overweening influence in the United States. That’s why I say that the major problem in the Middle East is an American domestic politics problem.

The great virtue of what Lustick is saying is that he counters those who like to say that our problem is with the Israeli government—as if it’s the Israeli government—the government of a small country thousands of miles away—that somehow controls the American government. No, this is a problem of American domestic politics. The Israel Lobby is an American lobby that controls the US government on behalf of their own perceptions of the goals of Jewish Nationalism. It is Jewish Nationalists right here in America who control our government, and they do it with money.

Yesterday Doug Macgregor made a similar point, including the important point that the same people are behind the war on Russia.

Col Doug Macgregor - Iran War: THE ART OF DEFEAT / We Have No Influence Over Iran I think that Donald Trump should consider writing a new book. I think his last book was The Art of the Deal. He’s an expert now. He should sit down and write a book called The Art of Defeat because that’s what he’s mastered. We are defeated and nothing he does at this point is going to make any difference. The Iranians have made that very clear. That’s why they’ve said they have no intention of negotiating with this administration. They’ll wait until he leaves office presumably in 2029. I think he might go earlier. But having said that, they know that we are not governed per se by Donald Trump or the voice of the American people. These institutions and the people in them have all been purchased by the Zionist Jewish billionaires who are actually in control. And there’s no point in talking to them. You might as well try to talk to Netanyahu. And I think they know that’s a waste of time. Well, Hoffman [former CIA] and Feinberg [current top DoD official] are both Israeli firsters. So, they’re going to find an excuse to do whatever is possible to pour more money into this war against Iran and for that matter into any conflict that is either anti-Russian, anti-Iranian, and for the most part anti-Muslim in anti-Islamic, let’s put it that way, in the in the region. We have no interest in that as a country. There’s no reason why we should be engaged in any of those things. So, let’s get that straight. We’re watching this slow global fracturing and meltdown in the Western financial system. So, everybody will say, well, when’s it really going to break? Nobody really knows, but … people that I trust, ... say it’s coming and it’s coming soon. I would think that President Trump is increasingly aware of that. If he wasn’t, he would never have said what he did in Paris. “I’m not going to end up like Herbert Hoover. I know the global economy could go into a depression. That’s why we must open the strait.” Well, obviously, he gets it. He understands. So, we’re back to the critical question. Why isn’t Trump responding appropriately? Why is he essentially dragging us into a protracted war? Because people like Hoffman and Feinberg and others in the White House and on the Hill, want a protracted conflict. They don’t understand the consequences for us as a country, let alone the rest of the world. They’re only thinking about their interests and Israel’s, and their interests and Israel’s demand a protracted war. But we can’t do it. That’s the bottom line. I wonder how long it’s going to take before President Trump figures that out. Because you and I know there’s a lot of evidence for a lot of unhappy people in the armed forces right now who’ve had to live under miserable conditions at sea for months and months and months. You get at some point revolts, rebellions.

The bottom line is that it’s in the interests of the Jewish Nationalist agenda to control the foreign policy of the world’s Superpower. Most people imagine that Jewish Nationalists only care about Israel and Israel’s neighborhood—West Asia. Not true. Jewish Nationalists are interested in everything that can maintain their proxy—the United States—as a Superpower. So they’re interested in their Jewish war of revenge against Russia. They’re interested in seemingly insignificant countries like Honduras:

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 8h￼ What’s going on in Colombia is a continuation of “Operation Condor 2.0.” Below is our episode on Honduras and the drug trafficking president pardoned by Trump after a request from a “group of rabbis.”

And Columbia:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ Brad Parscale and Israel are also helping to create chaos in Latin America. We covered this yesterday with Larry Johnson.

They’re very interested in a country many (most?) readers have never heard of: Puntland. Puntland is the tip of the horn of the Horn of Africa. Until March of 2024 Puntland was part of Somalia, but then it refused to recognize the Somali government. Unlike Somaliland to its west, Puntland has so far not sought international recognition as an independent state:

Until March of 2024 Puntland was part of Somalia, but then it refused to recognize the Somali government. Unlike Somaliland, to its west, Puntland has so far not sought international recognition as an independent state. Somaliland’s efforts in that regard have been signally unsuccessful—it is only recognized by the rogue state of Israel. Not exactly a surprise.

The point of Puntland is that, as of August, the US is expanding it’s base at Bosaso, without a by your leave from the Somali government. Responsible Statecraft has two recent articles on this development. In the first of them, they note that this action appears not to be aimed at Somalia:

US military marching into Puntland as Red Sea tensions escalate Though the agreement itself is vague, it signals a potential new direction in the Trump administration’s Horn of Africa policy. Experts say the driving force is the expansion of the Iran war into the Red Sea, not a reaction to events inside Somalia itself. But the move also risks deepening a rift between Mogadishu and the federal states it has long struggled to hold together. American engagement with these states is not entirely new. Cameron Hudson, an analyst who previously served as director for African affairs at the National Security Council, told RS that the U.S. has used Puntland as a staging ground for operations inside Somalia for years, largely via an Emirati-run base in the port city of Bosaso. “The United States probably now sees a longer term need to have a kind of wholly owned, wholly operated U.S. base in the region,” Hudson said, a move that likely indicates either an increase in military strikes within Somalia or part of a larger effort to combat growing threats in the wider region.

So, in other words, this development, long advocated by Neocons, is a repositioning of US resources in the long term war on Iran and Yemen. It also risks involvement in other regional wars in this very violent and turbulent area. That’s what the second article gets into:

How the Egypt-Ethiopia feud could upend Trump’s plans in Africa The US has no plan for dealing with the complex rivalries that threaten its strategy in the region

What’s going on here—and it is complicated—is that the Neocons are trying to gain control over the west coast of the Red Sea, especially around the Bab el Mandab strait. But in doing this, by courting relatively small breakaway parts of countries, the Neocons are putting the US at odds with major countries that are also involved in the disputes—countries like Egypt (pop. 107 million) and Ethiopia (pop. 140 million). Again, the bottom line is that the Trump regime may be repositioning out of the Persian Gulf, but it is absolutely not giving up military operations in the region. It’s a question of finding more secure bases. Djibouti is probably considered uncomfortably close to Yemen, so Puntland it is. Neocons remain firmly in control of US foreign policy.

And that brings us to polling, because normal Americans are unhappy with Trump’s Jewish Nationalist inspired focus on foreign policy. In fact, (h/t Ray SoCa) Robert Barnes has demonstrated via polling data that Americans have never been enthusiastic about foreign adventuring.

Israel Now A Political Pariah In America History of American Public Opinion of Israel

Yesterday Danny Davis did an interview with a close associate of Barnes, pollster Rich Baris. I’ve done an edited transcript of excerpts from that interview, which bear on the political impact of Trump’s betrayal of the Americans who voted for him. As you’ll see, it’s all very much tied together with Jewish Nationalist control over American politics and, especially, foreign policy. One thing that really fascinated me was Baris’ contention that Trump was blackmailed by “the Senate” (i.e., Senate leadership?) into the war on Iran. If true, I have to believe that that means the Senate was given its marching orders—including, no vote on war—by their Jewish Nationalist controllers. Think about that.