Propping Up The Empire
The Anglo-Zionist Empire went into the war on Russia brimming with confidence. As we all know, things went south. Russia proved militarily and—even more importantly—economically resilient. Then, after the US planned attempt to break through the Surovikin line and roll down to the Sea of Azov, failed without breaching the first line of defense, Russia turned to the offensive and began the process of attritting NATO to death. The economic war boomeranged on Europe and America found itself in a losing struggle against China. The Grand Plan to loot Russia for its resources and then turn on China has devolved into Trump’s desperate trade war to prop up the financial oligarchy that runs the Anglo-Zionist Empire. It’s all turning very dangerous, as the Empire grows ever more desperate. Wars are planned, then dropped, then resurrected. Schemes to recolonize the world are floated, and weak regimes are attacked.
I like Sean Foo’s videos because he never loses sight of the geopolitical struggles behind the financial news. I’ll be providing a transcript of his latest—he had to take a break from his vacation because of the heavy load of news—but first I want to summarize Scott Ritter’s conversation with Judge Nap. Scott is a bit uneven at times, but I thought he was brilliant today, providing real insight into the dangerous situation we find ourselves in as Trump contemplates wars.
Judge Nap first asks for Scott’s views on the “Ukrainian” missile attack deep inside Russia--which everyone knows was really a British missile launched from Ukraine and guided with American intel assistance.
Scott’s response was that this is “far more serious” than it might even appear at first glance.
First of all, the facility that was attacked is the premier Russian defense industrial facility. It’s the place where most of Russia’s nuclear missiles are assembled.
But beyond that, this goes back to Russian concerns about the US positioning supposed defensive missile launchers in Poland and Romania. This move was long planned but had been dropped by Obama over Russian objections. Trump reversed course and went ahead with it in 2018. The American claim was that these missile sites were purely defensive and directed against against Iranian missiles, but the launchers were also able to handle offensive (and nuclear capable) Tomahawk cruise missiles. Putin brought this concern up repeatedly, but was given the brush off by America--’Oh, we’ll never load the launchers with Tomahawks.’ One week after Trump unilaterally withdrew from the INF treaty, in 2019, the US launched a Tomahawk from one of those sites. That’s when the Russians drew the line on Ukraine. Now, fully aware of Russian objections, Trump’s regime has colluded in the launch--from Ukraine--of a long range strike missile targeting a highly sensitive Russian facility and using a missile very similar to the Tomahawk. This is, in effect, exactly what the war was all about and it illustrates that Trump basically started the war--he set the tripwire and then yanked at it. And now he seems to be escalating again.
Russia’s strong views are well known. At one point, Biden authorized deep strikes with ATACMS, but backed down when Russia threatened nuclear war. Now we’re back at the same point. The missile is clearly not really being built in Ukraine. Its component parts are being built in various countries of Europe--UK, Denmark, Czechia, Poland, wherever--before final touches in Ukraine. And, as usual, the CIA provides the intel and guidance required for targeting. The question is, how will Russia react? There have been reports that Oreshnik units are on high alert. Advisers to Putin, like Sergey Karaganov, have for some time been publicly stating that Russia needs to strike Europe directly, including with tactical nukes.
The discussion moved on to the question of whether war on Iran is inevitable. Scott isn’t sure. Unlike some commentators who have CIA connections and believe war is inevitable, Scott thinks it might be avoided. He maintains--and he’s ex-Marine, or former Marine, whatever the proper term is--that the US military is telling Trump two things: We’ll be taking casualties, possibly more than a few, and we cannot guarantee the outcome you want--regime change.
BREAKING:
￼￼ Pentagon urges Trump NOT to attack Iran, there will be massive casualties for US and allies - WSJ
The Pentagon is raising concerns to U.S. President Donald Trump about the risks of an extended military campaign against Iran.
They are warning that proposed war plans could result in U.S. and allied casualties, depleted air defenses, and an overtaxed force.
The concerns have largely been voiced by Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, within the Defense Department and during meetings of the National Security Council, according to current and former officials, though other Pentagon leaders have expressed similar worries.
Too many people shitposting about USS Gerald R. Ford today.
A U.S. strike on Iran faces a toilet crisis aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford with too few working bathrooms for 4,600 sailors, 45 minute lines, and a system that cannot be fixed at sea.
Meanwhile, the US is stripping much of its missile defenses around the world pretty bare, which tells you how concerned they are. It’s a situation that can’t go on indefinitely, from the military’s standpoint. The CIA, on the other hand, which handles clandestine sabotage and insurgent networks in Iran, thinks they can pull it off.
From the political side, Veep Vance and Tulsi are telling Trump: Do this, and you can write off your presidency.
BREAKING: ￼￼ Vice President JD Vance has voiced concern over getting dragged into a prolonged conflict with Iran, and has hoped for a diplomatic resolution - Axios
Trump says all polls showing him having a drastic decline in support are fake polls:
By the way, Scott’s view is that if there is a war the military emphasis will be on suppressing Iran’s ballistic missile launches--probably using special ops forces on the ground in Iran--while the USAF tries to hunt down the regime leadership. Yeah, good thing the Iranians won’t be protecting their launch sites, after the same thing was attempted by proxy last time. Scott is of the general view that these Jewish Nationalist fantasies are underestimating the Iranian government’s support.
We’ll transition to Sean Foo by noting that Alastair Crooke repeated that Little Marco’s Munich address was a major disaster for US foreign policy. The negative reactions to Rubio’s frank embrace of a nihilistic neocolonial policy continue to reverberate throughout the world—even as they pass largely unnoticed in America. As you’ll see, Sean Foo is very much aware of this.
US Economic Empire CRASHING As Washington Loses Control Over The Bond Market
So, let’s talk about the Treasury market today and how 2026 just might be the year of reckoning. The US is trying to pursue two objectives that are at odds with each other. Trump is trying to bring or force industries to set up shop in the United States. He wants a weaker dollar because he believes it will help US companies export more to the world, but he is also trying to maintain global hegemony throughout the US dollar system. And if the US loses control of countries using the reserve currency, they will lose the power to sanction everyone. Just recall what Marco Rubio said two years ago.
Rubio: Brazil in our hemisphere, largest country in the Western Hemisphere, south of us, cut a trade deal with China. They’re going to--from now on--do trade in their own currencies, get right around the dollar. They’re creating a a secondary economy in the world, totally independent of the United States. We won’t have to talk about sanctions in 5 years because there’ll be so many countries transacting in currencies other than the dollar that we won’t have the ability to sanction them.
However, to ensure that the world continues to hold the dollar as an asset, you need it to be strong. You can’t afford to let the value collapse. Holders of US stocks and bonds won’t see the point of holding them. What’s the point? It’s pointless. If you buy a 10-year Treasury at a 4% yield, you get destroyed by inflation, which is way higher than the official number of 2.5%. Secondly, a further dollar collapse hurts all investors here. If you’re a foreigner, if the dollar crashes by 4%, even your nominal returns are zero. As an American, imports will now cost more. The cost of living crisis gets worse. It’s a double whammy.
Fund managers are betting against the dollar. They believe it’s going to crash even further. The dollar is down by 1.3% this year and crashed 9% in 2025. And according to Bank of America, professional money is leaving the dollar. Exposures have been cut to a 10-year low. Wall Street can sense the reserve currency breaking and it’s imperative we see the signs ahead. Everyone is too used to the narrative of US markets being exceptional. But all that was dependent on the old world order which Trump is actively trying to break down and reshape. The old days of globalization where countries would recycle their money back into US bonds? Those days are more or less over. Rubio has made it crystal clear that the US is now going inwards and trying to drag Europe into a grand splitting of the world:
Rubio: And finally, we can no longer place the so-called global order above the vital interests of our people and our nations. We do not need to abandon the system of international cooperation we authored. And we don’t need to dismantle the global institutions of the old order that together we built. But these must be reformed. These must be rebuilt.
Now, during his speech we saw many people in the audience giving him a standing ovation--which is terrifying, is disturbing. His appeal to nostalgia for empire building does have some takers here. But therein lies the problem. Even if Europe joins the US it would still be a global split--essentially, the US and the EU versus BRICS. It’s still going to cost a lot of money, with the US spending the most. You’ll be stuck trying to rejig supply chains for the West that will cost hundreds of billions or even trillions over the next decade. Europe is broke. So the US will still have to bear the majority of the cost here. Bessent will have to ramp up borrowing to new insane levels, and that could result in higher for longer bond yields and a weaker dollar down the road.
Investors are already starting to react to this. In the first 40 days of the year, investors are allocating their money away from the US. American equities drew in only 25 billion in investments, but international markets grabbed over 100 billion away from the US.
We aren’t counting the money entering emerging markets. If we count the investments going into Chinese stocks, the difference will be even more shocking. Global money is really preempting a weaker dollar going forward. The US will need to choose between maintaining the current financial order or debasing the currency to rebuild the western order. You simply can’t have both here.
Now, I’m in the camp that believes the US will sacrifice the currency to maintain the empire--or whatever is left of it. Whether that’s possible is a whole different discussion, but they’re going to try. It does point to a major reallocation of assets. The US government is going to revalue their debt, and central banks around the world aren’t buying that BS. In the past, central banks followed the trend of selling treasuries when the dollar rose in strength and that made sense. In the past, a rising dollar would cause a currency crisis and many countries would sell the bonds to save the collapsing currency. They would then buy back the treasuries when the dollar fell because they knew the dollar would strengthen--thanks to demand for the greenback, it would just rebound, because trade was still globalized and the US economy was still pumping out dollars to the world.
But in 2025, central banks were dumping US bonds despite a weaker dollar. They weren’t buyers. They were net sellers. The trend has reversed and this does not bode well for US assets at all.
If the dollar continues to fall, we could see a massive unwinding of US Treasury demand, which ironically causes yields to spike even higher throughout the economy. And once again, we must refer to Rubio’s Munich speech. He has confirmed the plan to divide the world and revive the colonial order united under the United States.
Rubio: Many came to believe that the West’s age of dominance had come to an end and that our future was destined to be a faint and feeble echo of our past. But together, our predecessors recognized that decline was a choice and it was a choice they refused to make. This is what we did together once before and this is what President Trump and the United States want to do again now together with you.
Rubio said that the US has no interest in being a polite and orderly caretaker of the West’s managed decline, and there’s a dual meaning behind this. The first is that the US wants to force Europe to spend more money, especially on defense and NATO. The second meaning is that the US wants to reverse the decline. Now, barring an outright military conflict with the global majority, this would mean an economic race. Spending is going to go bonkers in the years ahead. The US would want to outspend the global south. And this is horrible news for the dollar, thanks to the deficit exploding. The more money gets borrowed and the more it gets spent, the bigger the supply of active dollars sloshing around. The deficit this year would hit $1.9 trillion. And this annual borrowing will balloon to $3.1 trillion by 2036. The tariff income is only a blip in the greater scheme of things. What’s scary is where the majority of deficit spending will be channeled. Over 2/3 of this spending will be heading to service the interest payments or the national debt. I mean, seriously, that’s like paying the bare minimum on your credit card debt. You aren’t paying down the capital. The overall debt is still growing and a mere act of borrowing more money will keep the cost of loans high.
To rebuild the empire, Trump will have to keep interest costs as low as possible. There isn’t much choice left. And if he doesn’t, interest payments alone will balloon the deficit even higher. By 2050, this number could easily hit $5 trillion a year, maybe even $10 trillion if things get exponential enough. And this could mean a new Fed treasury accord between the incoming Fed chair Kevin Warsh and Scott Bessent. Now Drunkenmiller, who worked with both people, is telling everyone the playbook. Warsh is not as hawkish as it seems. When the time comes he will likely play ball with Trump. He will cut the Fed funds rate down to lower borrowing costs on T bills. And this allows Scott Bessent to freely shift bond issuance all the way to the short end of the curve. In other words, he can start borrowing massive amounts of money without destroying the bond market in a hurry, and it’s going to come. Warsh can even take it a step further by buying up the T bills Bessent is selling. It will just be more out in the open now. Bessent needs a trillion. Warsh could print a trillion.
But of course, there will be a massive blowback effect to all this. This QE will cause further debasement of the dollar. The value will plummet and the purchasing power of the currency will dissolve. And for everyone here, the biggest question is asset allocation. What should I buy? If the US as a whole starts printing money, does that mean US stocks will fly to the moon? Guys, that’s not a guarantee. Not today. The US is inflating the money supply, but international stocks are the big winners here. In the past 12 months, the S&P has gained slightly over 11%. But remember, the dollar has fallen by 10%. On the other hand, global stocks have flown up by nearly 30%. That’s almost three times the return versus American equities. This wasn’t the case for the last few decades. US stock returns destroyed international returns for many years, but investors are now voting with their wallets. They’re walking away because the US is out on the currency debasement mission.
It’s true that the US isn’t the only country inflating. Europe will be spending a lot of money. China is also running up big deficits. But you don’t see their currencies collapsing. It’s all a relative game here. The US is simply inflating more. Plus, Trump’s trade war on the world has thrown a spanner into future growth. The outlook for US corporate growth just isn’t there. Company earnings depend on the future, and it’s looking very bleak. US exports will be facing big headwinds for years unless the tariffs magically disappear. It’s not rocket science. Asian stocks are rising much faster than the US or Europe for a reason. In just over a year, they have grown by nearly 40% and that’s incredible. Countries like Korea and China are ramping up industry. Plus, they don’t have any big punitive tariffs on every country on planet Earth, so their earnings can easily grow down the road.
But things are vastly different for US stocks. The word overpriced is an underestimation of US markets. There’s still a lot of money sloshing around in equities hoping for a miracle here. The S&P is still priced for perfection. It is sitting at a rich P ratio of nearly 23 times. This means it will take you 23 years to recoup your money based on what the company earns. But the historical average for the US is 17 times. We are nearly two standard deviations higher. That’s near the dotcom era levels of overvaluation. Just the dollar collapsing could send prices crashing back to the average.
There are just too many black swans circling the dollar here. China dumping more treasuries could remind global central banks to dump even more bonds and that will also rattle US stock prices as well. But the falling dollar also doesn’t bode well for investors globally. We know central banks are replacing their dollar holdings with gold, but so are people on the ground. Retail demand for precious metals in the BRICS has been flying to the moon. In January, Indian demand for gold and silver set a new record for demand. India imported over 12 billion dollars in gold and two billion in silver. And the same situation is happening in China, but in greater amounts. Every time an investor buys gold or silver, it’s money being denied to US markets. Less money flowing into treasuries and less money flowing into stocks. And that’s why legacy media, hate gold and silver. As demand goes higher, it just breaks down the entire system.
So hang on tight. Rubio has already revealed the US playbook. It’s empire building 101 once again, and the dollar will be collateral damage.
