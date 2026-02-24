The Anglo-Zionist Empire went into the war on Russia brimming with confidence. As we all know, things went south. Russia proved militarily and—even more importantly—economically resilient. Then, after the US planned attempt to break through the Surovikin line and roll down to the Sea of Azov, failed without breaching the first line of defense, Russia turned to the offensive and began the process of attritting NATO to death. The economic war boomeranged on Europe and America found itself in a losing struggle against China. The Grand Plan to loot Russia for its resources and then turn on China has devolved into Trump’s desperate trade war to prop up the financial oligarchy that runs the Anglo-Zionist Empire. It’s all turning very dangerous, as the Empire grows ever more desperate. Wars are planned, then dropped, then resurrected. Schemes to recolonize the world are floated, and weak regimes are attacked.

I like Sean Foo’s videos because he never loses sight of the geopolitical struggles behind the financial news. I’ll be providing a transcript of his latest—he had to take a break from his vacation because of the heavy load of news—but first I want to summarize Scott Ritter’s conversation with Judge Nap. Scott is a bit uneven at times, but I thought he was brilliant today, providing real insight into the dangerous situation we find ourselves in as Trump contemplates wars.

Judge Nap first asks for Scott’s views on the “Ukrainian” missile attack deep inside Russia--which everyone knows was really a British missile launched from Ukraine and guided with American intel assistance.

Scott’s response was that this is “far more serious” than it might even appear at first glance.

First of all, the facility that was attacked is the premier Russian defense industrial facility. It’s the place where most of Russia’s nuclear missiles are assembled.

But beyond that, this goes back to Russian concerns about the US positioning supposed defensive missile launchers in Poland and Romania. This move was long planned but had been dropped by Obama over Russian objections. Trump reversed course and went ahead with it in 2018. The American claim was that these missile sites were purely defensive and directed against against Iranian missiles, but the launchers were also able to handle offensive (and nuclear capable) Tomahawk cruise missiles. Putin brought this concern up repeatedly, but was given the brush off by America--’Oh, we’ll never load the launchers with Tomahawks.’ One week after Trump unilaterally withdrew from the INF treaty, in 2019, the US launched a Tomahawk from one of those sites. That’s when the Russians drew the line on Ukraine. Now, fully aware of Russian objections, Trump’s regime has colluded in the launch--from Ukraine--of a long range strike missile targeting a highly sensitive Russian facility and using a missile very similar to the Tomahawk. This is, in effect, exactly what the war was all about and it illustrates that Trump basically started the war--he set the tripwire and then yanked at it. And now he seems to be escalating again.

Russia’s strong views are well known. At one point, Biden authorized deep strikes with ATACMS, but backed down when Russia threatened nuclear war. Now we’re back at the same point. The missile is clearly not really being built in Ukraine. Its component parts are being built in various countries of Europe--UK, Denmark, Czechia, Poland, wherever--before final touches in Ukraine. And, as usual, the CIA provides the intel and guidance required for targeting. The question is, how will Russia react? There have been reports that Oreshnik units are on high alert. Advisers to Putin, like Sergey Karaganov, have for some time been publicly stating that Russia needs to strike Europe directly, including with tactical nukes.

The discussion moved on to the question of whether war on Iran is inevitable. Scott isn’t sure. Unlike some commentators who have CIA connections and believe war is inevitable, Scott thinks it might be avoided. He maintains--and he’s ex-Marine, or former Marine, whatever the proper term is--that the US military is telling Trump two things: We’ll be taking casualties, possibly more than a few, and we cannot guarantee the outcome you want--regime change.

Pentagon urges Trump NOT to attack Iran, there will be massive casualties for US and allies - WSJ The Pentagon is raising concerns to U.S. President Donald Trump about the risks of an extended military campaign against Iran. They are warning that proposed war plans could result in U.S. and allied casualties, depleted air defenses, and an overtaxed force. The concerns have largely been voiced by Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, within the Defense Department and during meetings of the National Security Council, according to current and former officials, though other Pentagon leaders have expressed similar worries.

A U.S. strike on Iran faces a toilet crisis aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford with too few working bathrooms for 4,600 sailors, 45 minute lines, and a system that cannot be fixed at sea.

Meanwhile, the US is stripping much of its missile defenses around the world pretty bare, which tells you how concerned they are. It’s a situation that can’t go on indefinitely, from the military’s standpoint. The CIA, on the other hand, which handles clandestine sabotage and insurgent networks in Iran, thinks they can pull it off.

From the political side, Veep Vance and Tulsi are telling Trump: Do this, and you can write off your presidency.

Vice President JD Vance has voiced concern over getting dragged into a prolonged conflict with Iran, and has hoped for a diplomatic resolution - Axios Trump says all polls showing him having a drastic decline in support are fake polls:

By the way, Scott’s view is that if there is a war the military emphasis will be on suppressing Iran’s ballistic missile launches--probably using special ops forces on the ground in Iran--while the USAF tries to hunt down the regime leadership. Yeah, good thing the Iranians won’t be protecting their launch sites, after the same thing was attempted by proxy last time. Scott is of the general view that these Jewish Nationalist fantasies are underestimating the Iranian government’s support.

We’ll transition to Sean Foo by noting that Alastair Crooke repeated that Little Marco’s Munich address was a major disaster for US foreign policy. The negative reactions to Rubio’s frank embrace of a nihilistic neocolonial policy continue to reverberate throughout the world—even as they pass largely unnoticed in America. As you’ll see, Sean Foo is very much aware of this.