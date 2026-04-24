Yesterday I listened to Professor Robert Pape present his view on the long term outlook for Trump’s war on Iran. Basically, Pape uses his trademark concept of the “escalation trap” to argue that, now that Trump is well and truly trapped, Iran is in no hurry to bring the war to an end, to do a deal. Iran didn’t ask for the war, but now the war suits Iran’s long term interests: security and power. Pape believes that Iran understands the escalation trap. As I’ve been arguing, that trap leaves Trump with two choices: Accept defeat and pull out, or escalate a losing conflict. Trump is trying to avoid making either choice, but Iran is offering him no help—Iran is not about to bail Trump out. And there is no “third way” without Iranian assistance. The latest attempt at a third way is Operation Economic Fury. That’s not going to work, because the imminent global economic and humanitarian crisis that Trump has brought about will come far sooner than Iran crying uncle. And Trump is faced with an election that could doom his presidency—if he makes it that far.

One thing you’ll notice is that Pape, like me, doesn’t view Trump as irrational or delusional. Unlike me, Pape forswears psychologizing—and he makes a good argument for his approach. However, his generally sound principle—ignore Trump’s rhetoric and focus on his actions—does also leave room for psychologizing. Admittedly, understanding Trump’s character flaws, while it does explain how he walked into the escalation trap, doesn’t get us very far in predicting the course of the conflict. Pape’s counter to me would simply be to agree that Trump may well be a narcissist but, having—in true narcissist fashion—gambled on instant ego gratification and landing himself in a trap, Trump is fully able to understand his screwup. See what you think.

A final word of introduction. Pape makes a strong argument that Iran has strong motives for stringing this conflict out, even if Trump attempts to TACO. On the other hand, Iran’s allies do also have strong motives to end the war—as long as the Anglo-Zionist Empire has suffered sufficient damage. It’s a delicate balance that’s called for, from the standpoint of Russia and China. They should know better than to let the Anglo-Zionists off the hook, even as they desire to avoid undue global catastrophe.

Trump is ‘behaving like a wimp’ & is begging for a way out | Prof. Robert Pape Q: I want to start with last night. Obviously, Donald Trump posted on his truth social account as he often likes to in the evenings. And he said that he was going to be extending the ceasefire despite earlier saying that that wouldn’t go past Wednesday. We’re recording this on Wednesday today. I guess my first question is, is it even an effective ceasefire? Are we in, obviously, what you describe as the escalation trap? Because just today, three ships were fired on and two seized by Iran in the strait. Donald Trump has no control over the situation whatsoever. He can control it to the extent that he can do more bombing, he can do more escalation, but he can’t deescalate the problem here. He’s desperate to get out of the escalation trap, but it’s a trap, and it’s exactly what I said we were in the first stages of the trap. I’ve modeled the bombing of Iran for over 20 years. I have taught for the US Air Force. I have this deep background in blockades, economic sanctions. I have spent decades understanding military force and politics. I just want to help your your listeners know where I’m coming from. I have been saying from the beginning that we have the illusion of control. And you keep seeing Donald Trump trying to seize control. He’s trying to. This is why he is saying what appear to be these outlandish things, that Iran has done X or Y, has agreed to X or Y. What he’s doing is, he’s projecting an image of control. Now, folks like you and me and a lot of your listeners here are following this closely. To us it makes no sense. But we need to understand that 60% of the American public, the people who are the “disengaged,” who voted for Trump more than any other president ever in their lifetimes, they aren’t following politics and aren’t following the news this closely. So when President Trump says these things, people like us are scratching their heads and asking: ‘Isn’t this counterproductive? Doesn’t it make him look stupid, etc., etc.’ They’re just not understanding Donald Trump. And I’m not saying this with any anger or hostility either way. He is the most effective president we have ever had, and that is because he can connect with audiences no other president could connect with in our lifetimes. Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, the first George Bush, they couldn’t connect with the “disengaged.” What Trump is doing is connecting with this audience called the “disengaged.”

Here comes Pape’s argument about psychologizing:

Now, I don’t know how much that will help him because they are disengaged. So I’m not trying to tell you this will magically fix his problems, but I am just trying to explain for your listeners what appears to be this ongoing paradox. People keep wanting to put Trump on the [psychiatrist’s] couch. Is he this unbelievable psychopath or has he lost touch with reality? Okay, we can all do that. But how many of us have spent the last hour with Donald Trump? I don’t think that many. So what you’re really seeing is a pattern here of consistently connecting with the “disengaged.”

Obviously, the polling shows that Trump’s connecting with the “disengaged” isn’t working very well.

Ignore the victory rhetoric and follow the behavior. A super macro indicator is, since the beginning since the first bomb fell has fallen US troops have been flowing into the region--different ways, different places, none have come out. So in eight weeks, we don’t have a single case where we have over a week fewer forces in the region than we had the week before. So we can all talk about how this is all going to end and so forth and so on. But this is all just wishful thinking. It’s not tracking the actual indicators that are mattering. What we’re getting is more and more escalation. We have pauses--that’s what I mean by it not being “linear”--but what you are seeing is a consistent pattern of escalation, and I lay out these stages. I just posted this long post where I said, “Okay, the ceasefire is gonna end. Here are the next three stages.” And Stage One was “demonstrative use of force,” such as seizing ships in the straight of Hormuz. And what happens? We wake up today and what did Iran do? What are they signaling? They’re in control--that’s what they’re signaling. The next stage we obviously haven’t got to yet would be boots on the ground. So let’s go back to the days before the bombing. So just so people know, in Stage One, we would do bombing, hit target, kill leader. Stage Two, Iran would lash back, horizontal escalation, take Hormuz. Stage Three, ground power dilemma. So Stage Three was always going to be a dilemma. You can track where we are with it, but you can’t like a crystal ball say, “Well, it’s going to happen on May 1st,” or “it’s going to happen.” That’s what people want. But this is not the way you do risk assessment. You do it the way I’m doing it, which is you have a ground power dilemma. And what you see is that, before the bombs fell, JD Vance said, “Never going to think about ground forces.” Well, then once this thing started to go belly up, all of a sudden we heard Marines moving. Well, now what you finally have gotten are some actual briefings with President Trump. And you see this in some of the reporting in the last week or so, where he’s saying, “Oh my god, really? That many people are going to die when they take Kharg? Really? Really, really?” “Well, yeah. Really. Really, really.” So, he’s now trying to find all these other ways to exert escalation. And that’s where the blockade came from.That’s where the idea of the electric power [bomb the power plants] came from. That’s where this implicit nuclear threat came from--to end civilization. That’s all coming from him actually seeing numbers put in front of him on how many Americans are going to die. Now he’s seeing--put in front of him for real--that Iran is not playing the game. Iran is not playing the game of helping bail him out with a face saving gesture, the way people are saying “just give Trump a face saving gesture. Let him declare victory so our economy can go home.” No, Trump. No, Iran is not playing that game, because Iran is perfectly happy to sink the American economy--which is $40 trillion in debt--and it’s very happy to have us go through a massive recession. They are really, really tired of, for years, every time Israel and the United States wake up one day and decide to kill some leaders and drop some bombs, they’ve been doing that. Just before I came on here they were showing some images on TV. Iran was having a big parade today with missiles, like they do in North Korea. “These are are directed toward your cities, America. Okay, this is what you have to look forward to. You want to keep messing with us, get ready for some harm.” That’s what they’re signaling. They’re demonstrating, “Trump, you can say all you want and you can threaten us, bluster us. They don’t care. What they care about is being in control. And I do think they actually have a preference for hurting America’s economy. Q: I’m going to contradict myself slightly from what I said earlier about not being able to trust what comes out of either camp, because I spoke to a contributor yesterday and we were talking about a post that Trump had made a couple of days ago, essentially talking about these negotiations and how he was going to get a deal, and it was going to be so much better than the JCPOA. But there was no mention of enriched uranium, there was no mention of regime change. And then when he made that post last night saying he was extending the ceasefire. it was, like, so un-Trump. There was no grandstanding. Just to parse this a little bit, because people think that when Trump posts, he’s always talking to the same audience, right? Because it goes out to everybody. And a good way to think about this, because I do national surveys of the US: Think of the public as 60-30-10 60. 60% are the “disengaged.” They’re the ones who maybe they’re following this once every five minutes, every few days. And so when Trump says, I’m gonna get the big beautiful bill” and all that, that works for that group: 60% of the public’s not small change. Then you have 30% that are following it probably on a daily basis, maybe a half hour a day, and for them it still works pretty well, what Trump is doing. Then you have the 10%, and that 10% also includes the Iranian leadership. That’s what that extending-the-ceasefire post was about. He was talking not to the 60 or the 30 or even the 10% in America--he’s targeting directly those Iranian leaders. And then what did the Iranian leaders do when they got his post? They seized those tankers. They didn’t even bother responding to his post. They just did it. The Iranians see that post and they think, “We’re not’ giving you what you want. We’re not turning up to these talks in Islamabad, and you’re still going to extend the ceasefire.” I mean, they must be delighted looking at that. I think they’re reading Trump correctly and I think they’re also probably understanding the public. So what you’re seeing is that the Iranians are reading us better than we’re reading Iran. And partly that’s because we keep having this myth that yes, we bomb their leadership, therefore they must be fractured. Well, if the Iranian leadership is fractured, it’s between those who want to play hard ball and those who want to play more hard ball. We literally killed the most dovish leaders in Iran. And this is something else I spoke to another contributor about. The US doesn’t seem really at all prepared. But what you’re seeing is the Iranians are actually using the negotiations here to hurt us. So, first of all, they want Vance. They’re picking the most dovish person in the Trump administration. They realized early on that he never thought that this operation was a good idea. It wouldn’t be very hard. Read the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal. What most people probably don’t really know is that the best Intel is what’s in the open source. That’s the big secret in Intel--the actual Intel that 90% matters. This is why the ceasefire broke down so quickly. ... They’re not misunderstanding each other where they just need to sit side by side, look at the same piece of paper, and now we get clarity like you might in a real estate deal. No, this is not about that. The issue of the nuclear enrichment material and also the strait of Hormuz are zero sum. Either Iran controls the strait or it does not. Either Iran has this enriched material for nuclear weapons or it does not. Before we had the one problem, now we have two. When you have these zero sum issues they’re ultimately about power. Somebody’s going to have to give up. And that’s what you’re seeing. And when you give up, you’re giving up power. So the rest of the world may say, well, my gas prices are going up. What these states are talking about is power, and power dominates in world politics. These zero sum issues are what is holding everything up, and they are probably going to hold things up for a long time. The rest of the world is going to cry and yell and scream because their costs are going through the roof.

Yesterday we learned that the first Hormuz toll funds we’re deposited in Iran’s central bank.

Stage One over the next few months is going to be Iran’s going to start imposing these tolls. It’s going to start exerting this leverage again. And that means that unless you dance to Iran’s tune--here that means moving away from the United States maybe even having to kick some of the military bases out of Bahrain, for example--what’s going to happen is the economy of Bahrain, as an example, is going to go down 20 or 30%. Not 2%, not 1%. And it’s not a small thing for a country to lose 30% of its GDP. That’s a pretty big hit. We haven’t had that since the 1930s. And even then, it wasn’t that bad. So, this is that bad for these countries. So, that control of the strait of Hormuz is going to be true power, true money, lots of money going into the coffers of Iran. Then the stage beyond that is Iran is going to use that growing influence to try to topple the governments of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, maybe assassinate those leaders, because after all they participated in the assassination of their leaders. So Iran wants payback. That’s why the UAE and Saudi Arabia are so adamant: “You can’t leave us, President Trump. You can’t possibly imagine you’re going to leave and just go off to Cuba,” because they’re in the Iranian gun sites for real, and they’re just right across the Gulf. And anybody who thinks that Iran has no cards to play has not been paying attention for eight weeks. There’s a lot of cards here that Iran has yet to play. So this is basically going to mean Iran will be more and more on the winning track, gaining more and more power. America will be on the losing track--and then the economy here will be basically the chessboard where if you play nice with Iran you’re like India you get more benefits, if you don’t and you’re like UAE and Saudi Arabia you get pain. And this is where Iran is slowly emerging as the fourth center of world power once this is all over. We’re at a fork of the road. [Admit defeat and TACO or escalate.] Trump’s trying to go a third way. It’s just not happening. I’m not saying you wouldn’t like to have a third way. I’m saying it’s unavailable. And this is being demonstrated literally day by day by day, because Trump is begging Iran to go another way. Literally, he’s begging them to do it. He might even give them the tolls if they would just talk nice to President Trump. They’re not doing it because they’re not going to bail out Trump. Some people have asked me, “Well, won’t they eventually cut a deal?” They might--after the midterms, once Trump’s presidency has been completely, thoroughly wrecked, irrecoverably wrecked. Now you’re in a different situation if you’re Iran. Now you’ve demonstrated this enormous power. You’ve wrecked a presidency in the United States. Now you’re in a different position and you might start cutting a deal.

A few days ago I wrote a post in which I questioned the feasability of a TACO—just walk away and claim victory.