Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
14h

Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) @AryJeayBackup

56m￼

Iran’s FM will NOT meet with Kushner & Witkoff, that says Iran’s MFA to Reuters.

Araghchi's trip will be short and aims to review Iran's proposals for negotiations with the US; proposals that Pakistan, as a mediator, will convey to Washington.

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Bob
13h

Pape avoids an obvious (to me) conclusion: Israel wants Iran nuked, preferably by the US but they're prepared to go it alone.

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