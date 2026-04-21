Just not the way most people think ceasefires are supposed to work. Pape argues that ceasefires in zero sum wars lead to escalation.

￼Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape

59m￼

The ceasefire isn’t “breaking down”

It’s doing exactly what zero-sum conflicts do: revealing the next phase of war.

What happens in the next 72 hours won’t be random. It will follow a pattern.

Here’s the framework almost no one is using.

Rung 3 → Expansion → 4 Ground Risk

Zero-Sum Conflicts don’t stay contained:

• Red Sea + Gulf disruptions interact

• Proxy attacks spread across regions

• Supply chains fragment

If that still doesn’t work?

The pressure moves toward the one option no one wants: ground operations.

This is the Escalation Trap:

-- Each step is meant to avoid the next.

-- Each failure makes the next more likely.

That’s why zero-sum wars don’t end quickly.

They grind forward—month by month.

I break down exactly what to watch next in my new analysis on substack The Escalation Trap

Live briefing Sunday (4pm CT) for those tracking this in real time