Meaning In History

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
16m

Never would I be happier to be wrong, but I don't see how Trump walks this back. Apart from his own narcissistic ego, his handlers simply won't let him. Iran delenda est is the absolute bottom line for the Zionists - and to hell with the rest of the world.

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
7m

I'm not sure if anyone else here is old enough to remember that great Michael Caine film, Billion Dollar Brain, but Trump's latest unhinged tweet reminds me of General Midwinter.

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