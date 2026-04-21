Prof Pape: The 'Ceasefire' Is Working!
Just not the way most people think ceasefires are supposed to work. Pape argues that ceasefires in zero sum wars lead to escalation.
￼Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape
59m￼
The ceasefire isn’t “breaking down”
It’s doing exactly what zero-sum conflicts do: revealing the next phase of war.
What happens in the next 72 hours won’t be random. It will follow a pattern.
Here’s the framework almost no one is using.
Rung 3 → Expansion → 4 Ground Risk
Zero-Sum Conflicts don’t stay contained:
• Red Sea + Gulf disruptions interact
• Proxy attacks spread across regions
• Supply chains fragment
If that still doesn’t work?
The pressure moves toward the one option no one wants: ground operations.
This is the Escalation Trap:
-- Each step is meant to avoid the next.
-- Each failure makes the next more likely.
That’s why zero-sum wars don’t end quickly.
They grind forward—month by month.
I break down exactly what to watch next in my new analysis on substack The Escalation Trap
Live briefing Sunday (4pm CT) for those tracking this in real time
While pasting that in I was listening to Jude Nap and Chas Freeman. Freeman points something out that Pape doesn’t get into. Pape focuses on the increasing likelihood of a ground war in Iran—which would be totally insane. However Freeman, reacting to the piratical behavior of the USN, commented that no nation—for example, not China—will be willing to acquiesce to Trump’s piratical model for the USN, which was rolled out against Venezuela.
Dangerous times ahead if Trump continues down this path.
Thanks for reading Meaning In History! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Never would I be happier to be wrong, but I don't see how Trump walks this back. Apart from his own narcissistic ego, his handlers simply won't let him. Iran delenda est is the absolute bottom line for the Zionists - and to hell with the rest of the world.
I'm not sure if anyone else here is old enough to remember that great Michael Caine film, Billion Dollar Brain, but Trump's latest unhinged tweet reminds me of General Midwinter.