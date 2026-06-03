Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
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Thomas Massie ￼@RepThomasMassie

Jun 2￼

***It’s all talk.***

Just withhold foreign aid to Israel for a month and they’ll stop bombing their neighbors - instant peace, the Strait of Hormuz can be opened, and gas drops $2 a gallon. Israel has been, and continues to be, the biggest welfare recipient from American tax payers.

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