This morning with Judge Nap Professor Marandi sketched out Iran’s twofold negotiating—or non-negotiating—tactics. Call it weaponizing silence. It won’t come to readers as a major revelation, but Marandi lays it out quite clearly and also maintains that most of what Iran does is tied into an overall strategy that revolves, ultimately, around Hormuz—Iran’s real nuke.

Prof. Mohammad Marandi : FROM TEHRAN: How Iran Trapped Trump The Iranians are using two tools right now--or three. One is refraining from communicating because they know that Trump, that the United States, needs a deal as soon as possible, because the energy crisis is growing and--according to energy experts, according to oil experts, according to economists that are following the situation closely--the month of June is going to be very critical, and especially since the strategic reserves in the United States and other countries are being rapidly depleted and June could be a turning point. So the Iranians know that time is not on Trump’s side and that Trump needs a deal. So by refraining from sending messages, they’re putting one sort of pressure on Trump. On the other hand, the Iranians said that they’re going to strike the Israeli regime. Trump knows that if there is another war that means that any negotiations will be stopped at least for weeks, and I think that there’s a strong sense of urgency--even though Trump doesn’t want to say it but I think in among the people around him there’s a great sense of urgency--to get a deal done. So the Iranians are using both the threat of missiles against the Israeli regime as well as the threat of discontinuing negotiations for an agreement to put pressure on Trump to end the genocidal attacks in Gaza and Lebanon.

This is the trap that Trump has placed himself in. Or, maybe, that he was required to enter by his handlers.

On that second possibility, Aaron Maté maintains (again, to Judge Nap) that Trump’s phone call with Netanyahu, which has received so much publicity, was strictly “performative”. This plays into the trap that Trump finds himself in. Here’s Maté:

If it weren’t performative, Trump could do something about it rather than giving us another story about how frustrated he is with Netanyahu. … This is the moment of truth. It goes back to how we started the interview. Will Trump be willing to actually tell Israel to knock it off? Does he want to keep blowing up the global economy, Republicans future political chances for the sake of greater Israel? That’s ultimately what it comes down to and that’s what so much of conflict in the world has been based on.

In a world in which Trump was acting for American interests, Trump would simply tell Israel to stop its genocides, and Israel would be required to comply with Trump’s directive. Period. Trump would distance America from Jewish Nationalist war crimes, would refrain from blowing up the global economy, would refrain from destroying GOP political chances. That Trump doesn’t do any of the above—that he instead is flirting with a global economic meltdown, that he continues to sabotage any reasonable deal with Iran to keep the war going—is a clear sign that he’s acting under constraint, that he is not a free actor, and that the pressure has not yet reached the point that he will begin to act in America’s interest. What the nature of that constraint is, is open to a modest degree of debate. It could be a personal constraint—greed based on his financial ties to the Anglo-Zionist establishment, or it could be blackmail related to Epstein. Or it could be both.

We see the same dynamic at play Trump’s naming of Bill Pulte as the acting DNI replacing Tulsi Gabbard. Pulte is manifestly unqualified for the job, but Trump appointed him despite the enabling statute’s requirement of intel related qualifications for the post—again suggesting that Trump’s handlers named Pulte:

Trump appoints ally Bill Pulte as acting US intelligence director Pulte lacks a national security background

He serves as Federal Housing Finance Agency director

Pulte used mortgage regulator role to target opponents

He deleted more than 25,000 social media posts

Pulte can serve for 210 days without Senate confirmation

The WSJ hits on what was certainly the deciding factor:

Why the President Tapped ‘Little Trump’ as His Intelligence Chief 15 hours ago ... Bill Pulte made the case that he would advocate for the ... Pulte has made clear in public and in private that he supports the war in Iran.

All of these events, taken together, are beyond coincidence. There is a common denominator.