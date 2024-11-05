No wonder the economy is in great shape:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk

Did you know: when a hospital in America charges an insurance company an insane, overinflated bill and the insurance company charges an end user this is counted in GDP - and it’s counted twice!? GDP is then divided by workforce to produce something called ‘productivity’.

Quote

Joey Politano @JosephPolitano

Just insane that America had the best productivity growth of comparable major nations in the years pre-COVID, then went "hold my beer" post-COVID and had ~double the productivity growth of the next-closest country