Mark Wauck
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9mrMq53LWc

COL. Douglas Macgregor : NATO Collapsing.

Judge: The vice president of the United States standing with the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and his good buddy and envoy Steve Witkoff in Israel just two days ago talked about the redevelopment of Gaza and you know how [Vance] referred to Kushner? The investor. No surprise, Colonel.

Mac: No surprise at all. Well, that's the, I don't want to call it a shadow government, but I think Kushner and Witkoff and others constitute the real government. That's the sad part.

Manul
"Kushner: No. No. Absolutely not."

It can't be genocide. It can't be murder. It can't be the wanton destruction. Because if it is, then I have to come to terms with my own conscience - that still, small voice that isn't completely smothered, that tells me that something here is very, very wrong. And if it's wrong, I have to speak out against it. I might lose my powerful friends and my influence.

