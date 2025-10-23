So, last Sunday Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff appeared on 60 Minutes to be interviewed by Lesley Stahl. Knuckleheads like these guys can’t resist the opportunity to expose themselves in public, because they have no clue about themselves. They think people will be like, ‘You guys are so great!’ You have to click on the link to the 1:27 video:

Genghis Khan @GenghisMFKhan￼ Oops. “A master plan Jared’s been working on for 2 years” Watch Jared Kushner’s face when this goofball blurts out the fact they were planning on rebuilding Gaza into prime beachfront property BEFORE the October 7th attacks. Secrets out.￼ 7:05 PM · Oct 22, 2025

Already they got a master plan that Jared’s been working on—for more than two years. The master plan, of course, is to remove the Palestinians from Gaza by hook or by crook—by genocide, ethnic cleansing, whatever it takes. What do you wanna bet that this master plan was already a glimmer in their eyes when the “Abraham Accords” was first proposed? Because that was simply a plan to freeze the Palestinians out of the entire Middle East. How far back do you think this master plan goes? Back to 2015?

To get the full import of this you have to recall that the Kushner tribe are close friends of Netanyahu—Netanyahu stayed at their place years ago, when Jared was just a little fella still only dreaming of making billions in international real estate deals. What emerges is a picture of the Kushners and the Trumps conniving to use US military might to cleanse Gaza and cash in—like you never seen before! They just needed Netanyahu to get the ball rolling, in a manner of speaking. He, of course, was only too willing to do what needed to be done, and probably to get a cut of the action.

You think I’m going to far? Prove me wrong—but first rewatch that video. Was this—the whole Trump MAGA shtick—the biggest con ever?

Stahl did ask about the genocide. Another golden moment:

Stahl: Before the hostages actually come out, you decide to go to Gaza. Kushner: Mhm. Stahl: And what did you see? Kushner: It looked almost like a nuclear bomb had been set off in that area, and then you see these people moving back. And I asked the IDF, “Where are they going?” Like, I’m looking around. These are all ruins. And they said, “Well, they’re going back to the areas where their destroyed home was, onto their plot, and they’re going to pitch a tent.” And it’s very sad because you think to yourself, they really have nowhere else to go. Stahl: Would you say now having been there that it was genocide? Kushner: No. No. Absolutely not. Witkoff: No.

What’re you talkin’ about? Looks like it was freakin’ nuked, but who would ever suspect genocide? Anyway, business is business.

What a country we’ve become.