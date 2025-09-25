But first this:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal Sep 24￼ ￼ ISIS BURNS CITIES AND MASSACRES CHRISTIANS IN SYRIA Since March, more than 1,400 deaths have been documented in Syria as ISIS and allied groups torch towns and target religious minorities. In Sweida, churches were burned, civilians executed, and entire families wiped out, with over 600 Druze also massacred. Survivors say, “We are being slaughtered.” UN investigators confirm mass killings, torture, forced disappearances, and attacks on Christian and Druze communities, while the West remains silent. Source: La Gaceta, UN

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal￼ ￼ TRUMP: LET US DEFEND CHRISTIANITY, THE MOST PERSECUTED RELIGION ON THE PLANET “In honor of this momentous anniversary, I hope that all countries who find inspiration in our example will join us in renewing our commitment, values, and those values, really, that we hold so dear together. Let us defend free speech and free expression. Let us protect religious liberty, including for the most persecuted religion on the planet today: Christianity Let us defend Christianity. And let us safeguard our sovereignty and cherished qualities that have made each of our nations so special, incredible, and extraordinary.” Source: @rapidreponse47

Of course it’s degrading for a POTUS to be glad handing a terrorist whose guys are currently engaged in slaughtering Christians and minority quasi Muslims but, look, Trump is a guy who follows orders. If he can glad hand a genocidal maniac like Netanyahu, what is there he wouldn’t do if ordered to do so? From the Judge this morning:

Tucker: I mean, Bibi’s running--this is a fact; I’m not guessing about this because I talked to people he said it to--is running around the Middle East, his region, and his own country, and telling people point blank, just stating it. ‘I control the United States. I control Donald Trump.’ He’s saying that and, again, I’m not guessing at all. That’s a fact. And I dare them to say that’s not true because it is true and they know it’s true. Mac: The only comment I can make is that I have sources in various places who’ve told me the same thing. I’m not sure that’s really news. I think most everybody in the region knows that Mr. Netanyahu is in a position to deliver on Trump. In other words, whatever he wants, he’s going to get. So that’s not really news. I guess it’s shocking to the American people--and it should be--but they’d better wake up and figure out who’s really running the show. And that’s not Donald Trump.

I assure you, that knowledge is not confined to the Middle East. I assure you, Putin and Xi are fully aware of this dynamic.

Yeah. So the subject story—which I’m getting to—is actually related to all the above.

Now, if you think Secret Service did this on their own, get over that. This sounds like NSA working in conjunction with them, and maybe CIA. And if you think sabotage was the goal, again, get over that. A former top FBI official weighed in on this to the NYT, and he’s right—it’s about espionage. But just to be clear, when he talks about instinct? That’s not instinct. He knows. He just can’t say it point blank.

And, no, you don’t get three guesses. But just to show that I have a sense of humor:

Chris Menahan ￼@infolibnews· 10h￼ Fmr Israeli PM Naftali Bennett attacks Tucker Carlson for spreading claim that “Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent.” Bennett says he asked the Mossad and they told him it wasn’t true. “Israel doesn’t conduct espionage on American soil,” he says. (The hosts offered no pushback) . Just a few years ago, Israel was caught spying on the US with “StingRay” devices planted near the White House and other sensitive locations in DC. Trump oddly did nothing about it and Israel faced “no consequences,” Politico reported at the time.

And here’s a bit more detail

Hannibal999 @Hannibal9972485 Sep 23￼ It’s a Telecom Bypass Scam Using SIM Farms…Grey-routing is when international calls are re-routed through SIM farms like the one in those photos, instead of going through legitimate telecom carrier infrastructure. Someone overseas makes a call to a U.S. number Let’s say someone in Nigeria calls a U.S. bank or friend. Normally, the call would be routed through official international telecom carriers, and each leg of that call would cost money. The person calling (or their carrier) pays international calling fees to reach the U.S. phone network. Scammers hijack the call and reroute it through their SIM farm Instead of going through legit U.S. carrier infrastructure like AT&T or Verizon, the call: Enters a VoIP (internet call) gateway. Is then re-routed to one of the SIM cards in the SIM farm, which is sitting on U.S. soil and connected to a local mobile network (like T-Mobile or Boost). This SIM answers and makes the call look like a local one like it’s just a guy in Houston calling a local pizza shop. The call completes, but the real telecom carriers get screwed The call appears as a local mobile call on U.S. networks, not international traffic. The scammers avoid all the expensive international “termination” fees. The telcos (Verizon, AT&T, etc.) get paid nothing, because it looks like local traffic. Meanwhile, the grey-router charges the VoIP client a discounted rate, pockets the cash, and repeats the process at scale.

Cata Paul @CataPaul2 Sep 23￼ The equipment was found within about 35 miles of the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, among multiple sites. The servers were capable of doing various telecommunications attacks, including: •Disabling cell phone towers •Denial-of-service style flooding of texts (reportedly up to 30 million texts per minute) •Anonymous, encrypted communications between criminal actors, threat actors, and possibly nation-state linked actors. The discovery came during a broader investigation into telecommunication threats targeting senior officials. ￼ What’s Not Yet Known / Still Being Investigated •No confirmed arrests have been made so far. •While the potential for disruption was huge, there’s no publicly confirmed plot that this network would have been used specifically against the UN event. •The full extent of which groups (foreign governments, criminal orgs, etc.) were behind the network is still under investigation.

Expect this story to quietly go away. Trump has a lot to say about all sorts of things—even ball rooms that are under construction—but my advice is not to hold your breath waiting for him to comment on this. UN escalators, yes. This, no.