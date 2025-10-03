Apologies to readers—I was doing the grampa thing today, then got involved in listening to multiple videos involving the usual suspects. Everyone is talking war, believing that it’s imminent. It’s disturbing, to say the least, and a bit frustrating, in that—naturally—specific details are in short supply.

I’ll start with a bit of a big picture thing. Yesterday commenter Richard Roskell recommended to readers French intellectual Emmanuel Todd’s ‘The Defeat of the West.’ I responded with a link to my own previous discussion of some of Todd’s ideas: The Defeat of the West. As if on cue, Arnaud Bertrand published today a discussion of a recent interview with Todd:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ Fascinating geopolitical analysis by Emmanuel Todd, one of the very few great French intellectuals we have left. I added English subtitles for you. He believes - as I do - that, fundamentally the US is accepting what he calls “defeat” against not only Russia but China as well, and that Trump is effectively trying - clumsily - to manage this defeat and to adapt the US to multipolarity. He says that the US’s defeat in Ukraine isn’t like Afghanistan or Iraq but that it represents what he calls “America’s first major strategic defeat of its history.” In the war, he says Russia has become “the shield of all the rest of the world who can’t stand US guardianship of global finance [and] the exploitation of the working populations in the rest of the world by Westerners.” As he puts it, Russia has demonstrated “that they were able to face the whole West,” and with the rise of BRICS financial systems, this represents nothing less than “the end of the American imperium” - a defeat Trump must now manage. With regard to China he says that the US have in fact “given up” trying to contain them because the balance of power now makes it impossible. He points to “Chinese naval production that will soon make the US Navy a dwarf navy”, “US aircraft carriers [that] are irrelevant facing hypersonic missiles” and the fact that China managed to “put the Americans under embargo” for rare earth exports. Arguments that undoubtedly will sound very familiar to my readers because I make the same ones in my articles (like this one: https://arnaudbertrand.substack.com/p/has-america-in-fact-already-withdrawn?r=4r0pw…), which I know Todd reads because, full disclosure, we know each others ￼ In this picture, Todd characterizes (quite rightly) Europeans as “crazy, we are dealing with crazy people” who think they can act as winners and impose conditions despite being the biggest losers of the war. He is particularly virulent against the media and the general intellectual climate in Europe, speaking of a “process of intellectual and moral degeneration” where “all notions of truth, of honor, of reflection” are being lost. He says that the end of the US’s global hegemony doesn’t mean they won’t relinquish control of what they still do control, specifically Europeans ￼ I’ll let you watch the whole video for more, including his excellent analogy between Trump and former French 4th Republic President Henri Queuille: quite out-of-the-box comparison but actually not bad! This is part of a longer video. They actually have an English version of the video here: dubbed with AI if you prefer to watch it in English.

In important respects I believe this is a bit of an oversimplification of the current geopolitical situation—unfortunately. I wish it were as simple as Trump managing the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s decline. That’s a concept, by the way, that Todd—perhaps for personal reasons—doesn’t appear to recognize. I’ll just say that, without in any way taking anything away from Putin’s remarkable achievements, the strategic defeat of the Anglo-Zionists has not been solely a Russian victory.

His remarks regarding China’s rise are well taken. Just today we’ve seen confirmation of China’s increasing dominance. Trump is now whining about China shutting down its purchases of US agricultural products—especially soybeans—and turning to another agricultural giant, Brazil. Trump—who famously stated that his tariffs would force the rest of the world to “kiss my ass”—thinks it’s somehow unfair for China to use its huge purchases of agricultural products as leverage in trade negotiations. Trump thinks turnabout is somehow unfair. So Trump says he’ll raise the issue with the Chinese in two weeks. Two weeks is a long time for farmers who are trying to figure out what to do with all those soybeans that nobody’s buying. Trump’s response? Not to worry! He’ll use tariff proceeds to reimburse the farmers who can’t sell their soybeans. In other words, the tariffs that are taxes on Americans will be used to support farmers. But what about the fact that Trump has just kissed the biggest market for agricultural products—a major source of US export revenue—goodbye? China has no particular reason to save Trump from his own stupidity—they have other suppliers who aren’t such a pain in the ass. Apparently, in the world of NY real estate deals there’s no need to know about agricultural economics.

What’s so troubling about this, and why I went on at a bit of length, is that Trump’s ignorance in this matter is apparent in other matters, too. The names of the countries whose wars he resolved is a small matter compared to his dealings with Russia and Iran. Larry Wilkerson says his sources—and, given his bio, he should have excellent sources—that Trump largely ignores his intel professionals and mostly listens to the likes of Stephen Miller, Laura Loomer, and Keith Kellogg. For those of us who had hoped against hope that Trump’s parroting of Kellogg’s disinformational talking points was part of some devious negotiating ploy, the possibility that Trump actually believes the things Kellogg says is deeply disturbing. That Kellogg still has access to Trump is bad enough and makes Trump a laughing stock among world leaders.

Those considerations arise in the context of increasing military movements on a large scale—naval assets to the vicinity of Venezuela and air assets as well as naval assets to the Middle East. The consensus to the former military guys I listened to today is that, at a certain point, the movement of all those assets on that large a scale has to be a prelude to war—with Iran or Venezuela or both. All this activity is simply far too expensive to be nothing but saber rattling. When you put that together with Wilkerson’s claim of the ascendancy of such advisers as Miller, Loomer, and Kellogg, you absolutely have to take the talk of war very seriously. Trump does appear to seriously over estimate the US military’s force projection capabilities against significant countries which may—in the case of Iran in particular—be able to inflict serious damage on the US.

There are two considerations to particularly keep in mind with regard to Iran—which must be considered the major target that the Anglo-Zionists are pointing Trump at, like an unguided missile. The first is the whole question of how much assistance Iran has been receiving from Russia and China. Reports vary regarding actual military hardware, but we have to assume that Russia, in particular, is working intensively with Iran on the intelligence level. Whatever else the coming attack on Iran will be, it will not be a surprise this time. Any attack will almost certainly be into the teeth of a fully alerted and prepared Iranian air defense system.

The other consideration, of course, is the level of preparedness on the Anglo-Zionist side. Iran conclusively proved that neither the US—and certainly not Israel—have the ability to stop Iran’s missile attacks. With the element of surprise almost certainly lost, it’s difficult to understand the rationale behind a renewed attack on Iran. And that makes another of Wilkerson’s statements especially disturbing. Wilkerson says that a source briefed him on the number of nuclear warheads the Israelis are loading onto their submarines, and Wilkerson said that the number is “disturbing”.

Returning briefly to the role that Russia might play. I continue to cautiously accept the argument that all the Euro and US saber rattling and threats against Russia are intended to freeze Russia facing West. In other words, to raise such levels of concern in Russia about a possible attack from the West that Russia will hold back from getting involved in defending Iran from the renewed Anglo-Zionist onslaught. In that regard, I was struck by some of Putin’s remarks during the Q&A session at the Valdai conference today. Asked about Trump’s claim that Russia is a “paper tiger”, Putin simply grinned and asked in response, ‘If Russia is a paper tiger, what does that make NATO?’ He went on to stress Russia’s supreme confidence, having beaten the West, and Russia’s readiness to respond to any threat instantly. It seems to me that betting on one’s ability to out-bluff Putin would not be a smart play. Which once again raises the issue of, Who has Trump’s ear?

That’s it for now. Tomorrow I’ll offer some other views—some contrasting with, some confirming, what I’ve just written.