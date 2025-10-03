Meaning In History

Texas Khaan
5h

Miller, Loomer & Kellogg sounds like a badly named consultant firm, that issues faulty advice while raking in huge fees, at taxpayers expense.

aDoozy
5h

Today I heard commentary that France has pulled a Russian tanker--the Boracay--out of international waters, and is holding it in a French port. Also, Estonia is threatening to take over internatonal waters near its coast, in order to block the passage of Russian commerce ships that depart from St. Petersburg.

Conclusion is that the EU/NATO nations want to distract Russia from coming to the aid of Iran, if/when Israel and the US attack Iran.

West (Anglo-Zionists) vs. BRICS

