Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
6h

Putin on nuclear deployments:

“Tactical nuclear weapons are many times more powerful than what the Americans dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We don’t deploy them anywhere, well, in Belarus, yes. But aside from Belarus, no.

The Americans have them all over the world: across Europe, in Turkey — everywhere. But we have more. That is true.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
6h

https://x.com/DD_Geopolitics/status/1973938102004797798/photo/1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture