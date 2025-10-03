This morning, as promised, we continue to consider the alarming state of geopolitics, especially with regard to the likelihood of a renewed Anglo-Zionist onslaught against Iran. I hope I was clear last night. A repeat of the 12 Day War makes no sense. There will be no surprise this time if such an attack is repeated, which takes away a major advantage from the Anglo-Zionist combine. Further, it is now clear that Iran’s own advanced missiles cannot be stopped—the likely result of a repeat would be Israel’s destruction. So what’s going on? Larry Wilkerson has warned that Israel is loading “disturbing” numbers of nuclear warheads onto its submarines—is that intended as a warning, or … what?

Further, what is Trump playing at with all the crazy talk, the flip flops, etc.? Is this an attempt to “freeze” Russia in place, sideline Russia from assisting Iran? Publicly, Putin is as cool as a cucumber. The Russians regularly repeat that they are confident in their strategy, and they have only accelerated their war efforts while warning that they are prepared for all eventualities. This analyst believes Trump and the Euros are playing a dangerous game—Russian roulette:

Tuomas Malinen @mtmalinen 23h￼ I spent most of last evening and parts of the night piecing together the strategy of the Kremlin. I was essentially pushed into this by the insightful notions of @cirnosad and @pati_marins64 (tnx!). Kremlin exerts strategic patience (to the extreme). However, the plays conducted by @POTUS and the European Coalition for War against Russia are essentially Russian roulette. @JDVance @SecRubio @SEPeaceMissions @EmmanuelMacron Elina Valtonen The Kremlin exerts strategic patience. However, the game President Trump and European leaders are playing is essentially Russian roulette. The two simulated nuclear bombing runs targeting Stockholm, the Oreshnik, and the Russian flotilla, which included a nuclear submarine, passing closely by the Florida coast, are likely warnings, shows of force, as well as indications of the Kremlin’s strategic intentions. They are meant to say, ‘Don’t, but if you do, there will be consequences.’

If anyone can document Putin ever bluffing, I’d be interested to hear of that.

Now, first I’ll include a post by Patricia Marins. She’s full of information—although I often disagree with her speculation and predictions, especially on political matters. Here she essentially underlines the point that a repeat of the 12 Day War makes no real sense. She does this by reflecting on the Iranian missile program:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 Sep 30￼ Iran doesn’t waste time, and Israel is aware of this. During the 12-day conflict, I pointed out that Iran would have over 20,000 missiles with the range to target Israel. This arsenal has been built over 20 years and includes more than 15 different models of ballistic and cruise missiles. Then someone says, “But I read that Iran only has 2,000 to 3,000 missiles.” Look, that information comes from the same guys who told us about Russian missiles in 2022—what a surprise! There’s no way a military industry like Iran’s would take 20 years to produce only 2,000-3,000 missiles. We are talking about a defense industry entirely focused on missiles, three times larger than North Korea’s, and one of the biggest missile industries in the world. So, where are these missiles? I estimate that most of them are cruise missiles, with around 5,000 to 8,000 ballistic missiles. However, these missiles need to be reconditioned every 5-8 years. This is likely what Iran has been ramping up at this moment. Large arsenals often do not perform these reconditioning cycles, especially when the industry is announcing new missile models. Reconditioning involves replacing the fuel and, often, the explosive payload. For cruise missiles, this process is a bit simpler but also costly. As a result, the fuel that would be used for new models is instead spent reconditioning older missiles. In a vast arsenal, this impacts costs and the logistics of chemical supplies. Iran cannot prioritize reconditioning cruise missiles because their ability to cross the Gulf states and reach Israel without being targeted has become limited. Iran is focusing on ballistic missiles, and Israel and the United States are aware of this. In addition to this process, there’s another underway: the expansion of rotational silos, which are vital for maintaining Iran’s retaliatory capacity. All of this takes time, but Iran is carrying out work at various facilities quickly, monitored by Western satellites. The war could happen at any moment, but no one knows exactly when.

The next analyst argues that the only rational scenario—if you can call this rational—is a nuclear attack on Iran. This, of course, would invite a Russian response (and possibly a response from other countries) and would put Russia on a hair trigger alert—Russia would not be able to risk any degree of ambiguity in the face of Anglo-Zionist insanity. Again, is there some sort of nuclear bluff going on? That’s crazy. Marins implicitly addresses this:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64 Sep 30￼ Some points about Iran: 1 - The air defenses are partially functioning and were tested twice in the last month. However, some components are still missing for all systems to be fully repaired. 2 - Missile cities – Iran has at least one to two hundred underground missile cities; so far, only about two dozen have been identified. All Iranian provinces have missile bases, with an estimated 600-1,000 silos. 3 - The Iranian government is going through a tough time, still recovering from the last conflict and facing water and energy shortages. The country is not in a condition to engage in another war. It’s possible that Israel/US use this moment to try to overthrow the government. 4 - Both the Chinese and the Russians have been reticent in providing air defense and aviation support within the time frame Iran requested, but negotiations are ongoing. The Russians have sent some MiG-29s, which do not influence the overall scenario. [Andrei Martyanov agrees with that part.] 5 - The Iranian navy can act in a future attack. During the 12 days of conflict, the Iranian navy avoided escalating the war, but Iran has submarines capable of attacking ports in Israel. A new round of conflict between the two countries is likely to involve more forces than the first. I see chances of attacks on Iran, but once again, I say that Israel is not in a condition to pull off such a feat. The damage from those 12 days approached $50 billion. The US has low stockpiles of missile defense systems and would also need more time.

Which brings us to …

I’d like to argue against this, but it makes all too much sense. His initial argument seems very strong to me.

James Jos. Kroeger @JamesKroeger5 What does Israel hope to achieve by attacking Iran again? I can think of only two ‘rational’ possibilities... (1) Successfully draw the US into an all-out war with Iran to effect regime change in Tehran (2) Use its own weapons to force regime change Any other ‘limited’ objective you can come up with is nonsensical because it would be extremely costly and possibly even fatal to Israel due to Iran’s retaliation capabilities. All limited objectives require too much risk for not enough reward ---------------------- With respect to (1), we all have fresh memories of Israel’s two failed attempts to do precisely that during the 12-day War... Plan A failed (Israel’s 13 June IRGC decapitation strikes) to either collapse Iran’s government or ignite a war that would eventually bring the US in “with guns blazing” to win it for Israel Plan B also failed (the B-2 bomber strikes) to start a runaway escalation of hostilities between the US and Iran that would end in a full-blown war between them There are plenty of reasons to question the judgment of Iran’s ruling coalition re: certain of their ‘guesses’, but they did guess correctly when they noticed they can thwart Netanyahu’s plan by doing everything in their power to avoid killing Americans The protocol followed: if America attacks Iran, Iran attacks Israel in response, but in ways that will avoid killing Americans. Payoff: a full-blown US-Iran war has been avoided, even after the spectacle of the B-2 attack Why didn’t Trump do as Netanyahu wished? The rather obvious answer is that Generals in the Pentagon were able to convince him that if the US were to commit to all-out war with Iran, the US would either 1) lose, or 2) use nukes, which would also be a loss for America ----------------------- How can Netanyahu possibly think he can succeed at something he failed at twice before? How is he going to be able to persuade Trump to “risk everything” this time? What is off the table for Netanyahu is any more of those attempts to provoke Iran into killing lots of Americans. The Iranians simply won’t fall for it That leaves it up to MOSSAD to do the killing of Americans in a staged false flag incident that will be blamed on Iran We’ve already been informed of Iranian “sleeper cells” across America who’ve been supposedly waiting for their instructions to start killing large numbers of Americans (they are actually MOSSAD cells mostly comprised of Iranian Zionists [atheists & Zionist Jews & MEK nutcases] who want to see the Islamic State overthrown) Unfortunately, it will probably be a very large attack on innocent Americans involving hundreds if not thousands of deaths (or maybe...they’ll just assassinate Trump and Vance for real because it will be easier to convince Congress that Iran did it) -------------------------- The other ‘rational’ possibility (2) is that Israel intends to effect regime change in Iran by using its own weapons-nukes-to do all the damage, while relying on Trump & Zionist MSM & Congress & CIA to protect Israel from consequences by claiming Israel had a right to defend itself Given what happened in June, when Israel used every weapon it had except nukes to effect regime change and failed, what could they possibly hope to achieve by attacking Iran again without using their nukes? ￼ If Israel plans to do anything other than nuke Iran’s missile cities and leadership, they’re going to face a hell of a retaliation from Iran That’s why the attack now being planned will not be just a decapitation strike, but also an attack on IRGC’s underground missile cities. And Israel has the weapons to do it: nukes ------------------------ Those are the two possible scenarios I think are most likely to unfold in the coming days/weeks/months, one of them (1) an Israeli false flag attack on Americans; the other (2) Israel uses its nukes on Iran Yet another ‘limited’ engagement seems extremely unlikely And yes, it’s entirely possible that Israel will do both, attack Americans and use their nukes, but neither option necessarily requires the other It may be that Netanyahu actually prefers (2) because he not only wants to regime change Iran, but he also wants to set an example, to terrorize Egypt and Turkey into accepting Israel’s suzerainty over their lands We face some very scary times ahead... 9:22 AM · Oct 1, 2025

Yes this is very scary, and just as scary is the lack of much public debate.