The Anglo-Zionists, in their hubris, unleashed chaos on the Western world. Now, Trump stirs the pot, as restructuring looms. The Euro space remains in denial.

Having learned that striking a defiant pose won’t cut it, Denmark considers … a deal:

Megatron @Megatron_ron ￼NEW: ￼￼ Denmark is ready to turn Greenland into a new US military base Danish authorities contacted Trump's team, expressing readiness to strengthen the US military presence in Greenland so that Trump does not lay claim to the island - Axios reports￼ 7:43 AM · Jan 11, 2025

Too late? Because Greenland, too, is ready to talk with Trump, and they are ready to deal to end the status quo:

Greenland 'Ready To Talk' With Trump As 'Status Quo No Longer An Option' Greenland Prime Minister, Múte Egede, said on Friday that he has not spoken with Donald Trump regarding the President-elect's recent interest in buying the Danish-controlled territory, but that he's 'ready to talk,' as the 'status quo is no longer an option.' Speaking next to Danish PM Mette Frederiksen at a joint press conference, Egede emphasized the need for investment in resource development as well as diversified industries in order to reduce dependence on Danish subsidies. That said, Egede also said that "Greenland is for the Greenlanders. We don’t want to be Danes. We don’t want to be Americans. We obviously want to be Greenlanders." Frederiksen, meanwhile, says she has asked to speak with Trump. "We have suggested a conversation [with Trump] and I expect it will take place," she told reporters Thursday night after meeting with other senior Danish officials about the situation - adding that she doesn't expect any dialogue until after Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

The Danes have a big problem—at least 3/4 of Greenlanders have for many years wanted to sever ties with Denmark. It’s just that they know they can’t go it alone. Now they think they can get a better deal, which wouldn’t be difficult compared to what the Danish status quo has been.

The importance of this transcends Greenland itself, which does occupy a strategic global location and is said to have vast natural resource reserves. Pulling off a deal of this sort would get the Trump MAGA 2.0 off to an excellent start and would blunt Anglo-Zionist carping about cutting Ukraine loose.

Speaking of cutting other countries loose—or not—the EU is flexing its muscles. True, it failed to overthrow the anti-EU government in Georgia, but they did pull off a coup—overturning an election—in Romania. They say they can do it in Germany, too. Some day the German people will just say, No.

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ NEW: ￼￼￼ Thierry Breton, former European Commissioner, admitted that the EU staged a coup in Romania and annulled the elections He claimed that the EU has tools to counter a possible AfD election victory: "We did it in Romania, and we will do it again if necessary in Germany." 0:05 / 0:19￼ 6:51 AM · Jan 11, 2025

I can’t speak for Germans, but if I were German I’d be, well, offended.

The French are throwing their weight around in the Mediterranean and North Africa, their former colonial domains—despite being shown the door throughout most of the region. Throwing their weight around, or maybe just protesting way too much. Respect us—or else!

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ French 2024 PM Gabriel Attal is threatening Algeria, calling France a "superpower", and promising consequences to whoever defy them. France has been multiplying hostile statements and actions against Algeria in the past year, relations keep deteriorating Quote￼ Gabriel Attal @GabrielAttal La France est une grande puissance et quiconque la défie, lui manque de respect, doit en assumer les conséquences. La France doit avoir le courage de dénoncer et de mettre un terme à l'accord franco-algérien de 1968, devenu une filière d'immigration à part entière. Et face aux provocations du régime algérien qui ne délivre pas les laissez-passer consulaires de leurs ressortissants expulsés, nous devons réduire drastiquement le nombre de visas accordés. L’heure de la fermeté a sonné. 3:35 PM · Jan 10, 2025

Turkey, to name one country, takes a very different view of France’s status:

Turkey Outraged At Possible French Presence On Syrian Border Via Middle East Eye Turkey has strongly rejected a proposal to deploy French troops along the Syrian border to establish a secure zone aimed at easing tensions with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a group Ankara considers a terrorist organization. "Some small European countries participating in military operations in Syria under the US umbrella are attempting to further their own interests by speaking out on certain issues, but this brings no real benefit to themselves or the region," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday during a live press conference in Istanbul. "We do not engage with countries that try to hide behind America's power while advancing their own agendas."

These statements come at an interesting time and in an interesting context.

Turkey, from the start, has put itself forward as the new master of the Syrian space—insisting at the same time that Syrian territorial integrity must be respected. To that end, Turkey appears to be pulling the strings of the jihadist regime in Damascus, but that’s a long way from exercising real control throughout the country.

The Anglo-Zionists are defiantly supporting their Kurdish proxies in the northeast of Syria—including most of the valuable resources—in the face of Turkish threats. The Israelis are also occupying strategic areas in southern Syria and, very importantly, have seized five dams in that region—fresh water is as precious as oil in the Middle East. Israel is also vocally calling for exactly what Turkey opposes for Syria—a splintering of the Syrian region into multiple enclaves along ethnic, religious, and sectarian lines. This is in line with long held Israeli policy of destroying any strong regional governments, and Israel wants the US on board with that policy, too.

Clearly a confrontation is building, and Turkey will need some partners. Iran pulled its presence out of Syria after Assad’s ouster, but Turkey has now openly expressed willingness to consider Iranian cooperation. Which probably translates into support for Hezbollah in Lebanon. The US has been able to install a new Lebanese president, Joseph Aoun (not to be confused with Michel Aoun), who claims to favor a strong Lebanese government that can end the Israeli occupation in the south. That implicitly suggests a desire, if not the ability, to get Hezbollah under the control of the Lebanese government—much easier said than done, but the Anglo-Zionists will probably welcome a new Lebanese civil war. Chaos is what Israel seeks in the region, and sectarian Muslim civil wars fit that recipe exactly. Turkey has other ideas for Lebanon and is seeking to extend its influence—continued Iranian support for Hezbollah probably fits well with Turkish intentions. For the time being.

Meanwhile, Russia retains control over its Syrian bases while Turkey attempts to woo Russia to continue in place. Turkey needs a more powerful partner than Iran, and Russia fills that bill perfectly. Russia appears to be playing it coy for the time being, appearing to watch from the sidelines, while undoubtedly engaging quietly behind the scenes. The Syrian bases are very much in Russia’s strategic interest, but not so much that Turkey can afford to make demands.

Meanwhile, Trump is getting ready to advance his agenda which will need to sort out a new foreign policy as quickly as may be. That won’t be easy. Russia is looking for a major restructuring of the US - Russia relationship. Significantly, Russian commentators welcomed Trump’s Greenland initiative, seeing in it a return to “spheres of influence”. Trump has also openly recognized Russia’s legitimate interests in Ukraine—legitimate interests a little bit west of Ukraine, in the Black Sea, in the Baltic, etc., none of that is a conceptual stretch.

In other words, Russia will be pushing to define spheres of influence that could stretch into areas that will alarm the Anglo-Zionists. Trump’s words have undoubtedly alarmed them already. Russia is about to sign a defense pact with Iran and multiple Middle Eastern/West Asian countries are aligning with BRICS (including Turkey). Trump will probably find that doing a Ukraine deal will prove quite difficult, because the Russians will likely want to bring in all sorts of seemingly unrelated issues, but which are in fact very much related to their central concern—a new strategic architecture regarding NATO. NATO, having gone intercontinental after the Cold War under Anglo-Zionist leadership, is now confronting Russian interests globally. Any deal with Russia will probably involve the US backing off to one degree or another.

Which brings us back to Greenland. Trump needs a fairly quick geopolitical settlement so that he can also devote more energy to domestic parts of MAGA, which is what his base is looking for. The Greenland initiative could cover for all sorts of concessions to Russian interests, as well as a reshaping of policy elsewhere—such as in the Middle East. This will inevitably bring major pushback from the Anglo-Zionist contingent of the Deep State, financed by the Israel Lobby, which fears that Trump could also restructure relations with that “deep, dark son of bitch” that Jeffrey Sachs referred to recently (and to which Trump linked). After all, Trump wanted the US out of Syria before and now speaks of a deal with Iran. He’s not any sort of dummy, and he actually has good Middle Eastern connections to advise him. It’s all connected.

Interesting times.