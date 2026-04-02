Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4d

Just listened to Mac saying that Trump was simply reading the talking points that Netanyahu gave him--through the cabal that surrounds Trump. Judge played a clip, and that's exactly what it sounded like. That's where we are.

Reply
Share
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4d

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal

4h￼

￼￼ The President of the United States woke up this morning and posted a 150-word personal attack on Bruce Springsteen.

Called him a dried up prune. Insulted his plastic surgeon. Told his supporters to boycott concerts that "suck."

Somewhere a CENTCOM briefing is waiting. Somewhere four astronauts are floating toward the Moon. Somewhere oil traders are checking $108 on their screens.

And Trump had the nerves.

Reply
Share
1 reply
96 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture