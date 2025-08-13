The world hasn’t stopped turning. We learn today that Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will participate at the meeting in Anchorage. This makes sense on a number of levels. One of those levels is that, as readers will already know, Lavrov is comfortable speaking extemporaneously in English. As an authoritative figure on the Russian side he would be a good choice to engage with the English speaking media.

The Special Military Operation also continues without letup. The Russian forces continue to press forward on all fronts, but especially in the major breakthrough near Pokrovsk. While there is a relative scarcity of hard reports with video coming from that area—probably because of Russian OpSec considerations in a rapidly developing offensive—reports are that the Russians are pouring forces through the gap to exploit the breakthrough. The significance of this is that, having found a weakly defended sector, the Russians have broken through the last heavily fortified part of the Ukrainian line and are now, effectively in the Ukrainian rear. This explains reports of Ukrainian forces being stripped from other areas and sent to Pokrovsk. Recall that the Ukrainian front in Donetsk consists of heavily fortified industrial cities that have been under preparation since 2014. Any withdrawal from these positions would involve coming out into open country. Here’s a smart analysis—bear in mind that the Russians have massive uncommitted reserves in both the north and the south:

Officer ￼ The opinion ￼@ThetruthDW Commentary account What is the real purpose of a strike [just] north of Pokrovsk? ￼One of the little-discussed, but quite probable versions is that a strike north of Pokrovsk could be of a distracting nature. In the logic of operational art, such maneuvers are often used to force the enemy to transfer reserves to the “wrong” place.

Pokrovsk is an important enough logistics hub for the entire Donetsk line that a Russian breakthrough here requires the transfer of scarce Ukrainian reserves. The Ukrainians are placed between a rock and a hard place. If they fail to plug the gap with reserves, the Russians will exploit the breakthrough to devastating effect. But if the Ukrainian reserves are transfered—from already stretched positions—the Russians are prepared to initiate new breakthroughs.

At first glance, the direction looks promising and with the proper level of planning, it is possible to achieve a good operational result. It would seem that beyond Pokrovsk, the road opens to Kramatorsk and Pavlograd, and beyond them, a deep exit to the rear of the entire Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the Donbass. The natural reaction of the Ukrainian command is to urgently pull forces there, remove units from other areas and plug the front with everything at hand. But this may be exactly the plan. While Syrsky and his staff “put out the fire” in the north, Russian forces get the opportunity to deliver the main, pre-prepared strike in another place. And it is not at all necessary that it will be Donbass.

This next example is one of the most famous. Deception was a major part of the success of Operation Bagration, which resulted in the destruction of virtually all of Army Group Center.

History knows many such operations. In 1944, on the eve of Operation Bagration, Soviet troops simulated preparations for an offensive in Ukraine, forcing the Germans to concentrate tank divisions there, and delivered a real full-fledged blow in Belarus. A similar technique was used by the Americans in Operation Desert Storm. In order to distract the attention of Iraqi troops, diversionary blows were delivered along the coast of Kuwait. The Iraqis expected a seaborne landing and a ground offensive there. However, the main blow, known as the "left hook", was delivered much further west, in the desert, across the poorly defended border with Saudi Arabia. This allowed the coalition forces to bypass the main Iraqi positions and encircle most of their army. Thus, the "northern" breakthrough beyond Pokrovsk to Dobropolye and further to Kramatorsk may not be an independent operation, but only part of a larger operational combination. His success is beneficial in any case, but even if the advance is minimal, the very fact of drawing in significant Ukrainian forces there could create the very gap that the Russian General Staff is waiting for on another section of the front. ￼ "Military Chronicle" on VK

Pivoting back in the Alaska direction.

The Russians are aware of all the chatter and speculation in the Western media, and are eager to allay any domestic concerns. As we noted previously:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 3h￼ ￼IMPORTANT • Russian Foreign Ministry on the possibility of discussing "territory exchange" with Ukraine at the Russia-US summit: "The territorial structure of Russia is enshrined in the country's constitution."

Putin is not flying to Alaska to provide Trump—the loser in this war so far—with freebies. The four new oblasts that joined the Russian Federation will not be up for discussion. Period. Much less Crimea.

Alarm is increasing hourly in the West, and we have that from an authoritative source for globalist and Anglo-Zionist thinking—The Economist:

Geroman offers an intriguing thought, drawn from the article:

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT 3h￼ "Position of Strength" Trump is preparing an ultimatum for Ukraine and the European Union. He intends to pressure Kyiv and Brussels into peace after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, writes The Economist. The article claims that it will be Donald Trump who decides what constitutes a "fair" agreement for peace in Ukraine. European appeals will be ignored by him, the magazine writes. The ultimatum could put Ukraine and its European allies in a no-win situation: either sign the agreement and agree to the restructuring of European security, or reject it and risk the US cutting intelligence and military support to Ukraine, the article notes.

What’s intriguing here is the reference to “the restructuring of European security.” That has been at the core of Putin’s demands, going back to the two draft treaties of December, 2021, before the start of the SMO. Is Trump, therefore, ready to address Russia’s legitimate security concerns—at least in Europe? Well, this calls to mind that Trump’s initial idea for Trump 1.0 was to accommodate Russia in Europe to get Russia on our side for the big war on China. Is Trump hoping to resurrect that idea? I see two difficulties:

Putin—after going through years of existential warfare in Ukraine, and having seen what MAGA means for geopolitics (more below, but essentially Russia as vassal)—is unlikely to bite. Of course, that doesn’t mean Trump won’t try this out again.

Trump will still face opposition in the Senate. Putin is demanding a binding agreement, and I don’t see how that can be accomplished without a treaty ratified by the Senate.

Now, with regard to MAGA geopolitics—and geopolitics, contrary to what most Americans imagine, is absolutely essential to MAGA—the nakedly predatory nature of MAGA was expounded quite shamelessly by Trump’s treasury secretary, Bessent, speaking with Larry Kudlow. I include the link to the video to document that Arnaud Bertrand’s version is, for the most part, not exaggerated or tendentious. This is very important, because this is Trump’s vision for MAGA post Alaska:

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ This is, without exaggerating, one of the most extraordinary things a US Treasury Secretary ever said. It should be mandatory viewing for all citizens of US "allies", Europeans first and foremost. What Bessent is saying is that the US will now treat US allies' wealth as an American "sovereign wealth fund" (his words), "directing" them, "largely at the [US] president's discretion", how to use their money in order to build American factories and reshore American industries. Even the Fox News host can't believe it, calling it "[an] offshore appropriation", another word for theft. That's exactly what it is: straight up unabashed colonial plunder. That's the pattern we see emerge: unable to extract wealth or win wars against an increasingly strong Global South, the US has turned inward to feast on its own "allies" - who can't resist precisely because they depend on their exploiter for military "protection". They're as defenseless against American wealth extraction as any 19th-century colony was against its colonial "protector." That's exactly what I wrote in my latest article on "Europe's colonial moment". https://x.com/i/status/1955575252324433977 5:20 AM · Aug 13, 2025

Now, Trump’s narrative is that since WW2 America has provided security for free to the rest of the world—America is a victim and has been ripped off by foreign freeloaders. This blatant shakedown of our erstwhile allies is simply legitimate clawback of our wealth.

The actual history is complex, but the narrative of America as a victim, while it appeals to much of Trump’s base, is questionable as a matter of fact. Many of the supposed threats to security were, in fact, imaginary. America used its hegemony to subject much of the world via CIA sponsored coups and military threats, while exporting inflation. So, to say the least, there’s another side to this narratival coin. Americans may not get it, but much of the rest of the world certainly does.

Bessent claims that we have these fabulous “deals” in place with Japan, South Korea, and “to a great extent” Europe. My understanding is that the commitments of these countries to invest fabulous amounts of money ($500 billion from Japan alone) in the US are largely, as one critic put it, “aspirational.” Not enforceable. It’s difficult to see how reducing our vassals to beggar status will MAGA—especially given that the rising economic powers in BRICS are refusing to be part of this shakedown for America. I can easily see our former vassals backing out as their publics rise up in fury against their rulers who sold them out.

There is one point that Arnaud misunderstands to some degree, although it remains very troubling. Kudlow introduces a technical term to describe this shakedown from an American constitutional perspective—he calls these deals—if they go into effect—”an appropriation offshore.” Arnaud takes that to mean “appropriate” as in “steal”. While he’s correct, in the sense that the foreign investments flowing from Trump’s “deals” are, in fact, the product of a shakedown, Kudlow uses the term to mean a source of government funding. And the problem with that, as Kudlow points out, is that by the terms of the deals Trump will be the one who decides how all that money will be spent. Call it an almost unimaginably large slush fund. Central planning at Trump’s discretion, with all the new factories decorated like the Trump White House or Mar-a-Lago—gold spray paint everywhere.

What Kudlow sees but doesn’t enunciate is a massive end run around the Congressional appropriation process. Here’s how it works. Trump shakes down foreign countries under the guise of his authority to conclude trade agreements (“deals”) with foreign governments on behalf of the United States, then spends the money as he sees fit—but without having to go through any Congressional approval process. He does that by calling the money “foreign investments” rather than “revenue” like taxes or tariffs that go into the US Treasury, but it amounts to a monstrous presidential slush fund—a Big Beautiful Slush Fund. But what kind of investment is that, when the investor is acting with a gun (or a nuke) to his head and is required to surrender all discretion or control over how his investment is directed?

If this were allowed to go forward I can see those “investments” being used for all sorts of questionable projects, and a correspondingly enormous increase in de facto presidential power. Much as Trump is attempting to use import taxes (tariffs) on the American people as blunt instruments of foreign policy, but without obtaining Congressional approval for these import taxes as required by the Constitution.

My guess is that the SCOTUS will have something to say about all this, if the “deals” ever go active. Just as they will have something to say about Trump’s abuse of his “emergency” power to tax Americans through tariffs without Congressional approval.

Since Trump claims not to have read the Constitution, I wonder who told him that all this was in that pamphlet?