TomA
Europe is in dire straits via a triple whammy. Their governments possess enormous sovereign debt that cannot be rolled over or repaid, and without the exploitation of Ukraine resources (and later Russian), those chickens will come home to roost now. The European climate change policies have decimated their energy infrastructure and industrial base. And the manufactured third world migrant invasion has become a ticking time bomb for civil unrest and societal destruction. Europe is going down hard and their oligarch wealth has to move somewhere; so Trump is exploiting that opportunity. The losers here are the native peoples of Europe who will face an existential threat equivalent to the Black Plague. God help them.

NFO
Apologies if already noted, but, per WH Spox yesterday, the erstwhile "summit" here has been downgraded to a "listening exercise." To be expected, of course, when one plans to show up to the seminar without having done the homework. Won't be surprised if it's further downgraded, when the time comes, to a "subarctic depression."

