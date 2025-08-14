It’s a grampa day. In other developments …

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼￼ Ukraine is attacking Belgorod ahead of the upcoming Russia–US talks in Alaska.

A preparation flight is on its way:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼￼ A special flight is heading to Anchorage for the Putin–Trump summit at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base. The meeting starts at 10:30 pm Moscow time (11:30 am Anchorage), beginning with a one-on-one in the presence of interpreters, followed by “5 on 5” talks with delegations. The Russian side includes Lavrov, Ushakov, Belousov, Siluanov, and Dmitriev. The U.S. delegation is set, but will be announced by Washington. The main topic is resolving the Ukrainian crisis, with other issues also on the agenda. A joint press conference will follow. The Kremlin notes the symbolism of holding the talks near the burial site of Soviet pilots in Alaska.

Will Trump’s plan for another Middle East war be one of the “other issues”? Because speculation in that regard remains hot and heavy. This alternative forecast thinks so, but without attribution:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 3h￼ The Russia — USA summit in Anchorage will start on August 15 at approximately 11:30 local time — Putin's aide Ushakov The meeting will begin with a one-on-one conversation between Putin and Trump with interpreters present. Then negotiations will take place with the delegations and will continue over a working breakfast. According to Ushakov, the central topic of the summit will be the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, "including taking into account the discussions that were held in the Kremlin with Whitkoff." ** They will most likely discuss Iran & Israel too

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor 15m￼ Let's not forget an important detail, the Ukraine war against Russia is a Washington Proxy war against Russia. The war has been lost, it's time to make peace!

In spite of this fact, late yesterday Trump again indulged in the usual threats of “very severe consequences”—or something or other—for Russia if Putin doesn’t bend the knee in Anchorage. What’s remarkable about this tasteless behavioral display is that Putin just did Trump a major favor. Everyone knows that Witkoff was sent to Moscow to beg Putin to please, please, please do a face to face with Trump to give Trump an excuse to back away from his disastrous secondary sanctions gambit. So how does Trump repay the favor? With more grandstanding and lies, claiming that the Russian side asked for the meeting, claiming he’s only there to listen to Putin surrender, etc. Yesterday John Mearsheimer, noting all this, said, “Well, the Russians know exactly what they’re dealing with.” Andrei Martyanov says the Russian idiom for this type of behavior is “trying to intimidate the hedgehog with bare ass.”

Will Schryver engages in a bit of back and forth on this. I have to say, I agree with the bottom line. Trump made a deal to get back in the White House. But he still had to win the election. He did that the same way he won in 2016, so the EOs and the investigations are real—as far as they go. But they don’t and won’t go all the way, because the Deep State actors who may be hung out to dry aren’t the controllers. Geopolitics is what this is all about. The domestic MAGA rhetoric and even some of the actions are the price the Bankstas are willing to pay.

Will Schryver @imetatronink ￼ Tough-Talking Trump Trump boldly proclaims that, if Putin does not "stop the war" after their meeting on Friday, "there will be very severe consequences." I assess a 100% probability the war will continue well beyond Friday, until all Russian objectives are achieved. 12:27 PM · Aug 13, 2025 Pamela Sund @SundPamela Trump says one thing, then another; what's his end game? Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ It must always be understood that Trump is "making it up as he goes along". There is no "plan". There is no "end game". There is only the "urgency of NOW". Everything he does is predicated on his perceptions of exigency — which are, for the most part, shaped by others. AlphaPatriot ￼󠁵󠁳󠁴󠁸󠁿@Alpha_Patriot 4 years planning, exploring options, building a strong team & stronger relationships, leading to a blitzkrieg of EOs, investigations, deployments, & negotiations, knocking Dems on their heels & fear in the heart of the Deep State. This is not Improvision. It is calculated, scripted, coordinated, judicious, and powerfully effective. To believe this is the work of a bumbling simpleton is to think that Biden was sharp as a tack. Your TDS is showing and it is harming you. Look inward and do better. Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ Delusional nonsense. The "Deep State" is in greater control of America's destiny now than at any previous moment. Trump is proving to be the most malleable puppet president in US history. That he has managed to surpass Biden in this respect is a marvelous work and a wonder. lon martin @mesabilon￼ We r seeing deep state classified emails and doc's. Is that part of the deep states master plan? Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ Two words: Limited Hangout

PP heralds a new golden age, and he doesn’t mean spray painting the White House.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ This is the chart that future historians will look at to see that the Ukraine war was the final nail in the coffin of the US dollar as the global reserves currency. ￼￼ 5:32 AM · Aug 14, 2025

