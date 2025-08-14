Meaning In History

Barbara Skotte
4h

Is anyone else concerned that 5 top Russian leaders will all be inside an American military base apparently at the same time?

Richard C. Cook
4h

Regardless of the quibbling, the Trump-Putin meeting on US soil is momentous. One small step back from the abyss that Netanyahu-Starmer-Zelensky, et.al. are trying to drag us into. One day without nuclear war is a blessing. Two or more days may become a miracle.

