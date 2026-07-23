Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
1h

Not "imperial presidency". Something else may be imperialistic:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal

10h￼

￼￼ “The most disastrous decision any American president has made in my lifetime… nothing comes close.”

That’s how Tucker described Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran.

Then he went even further: “I feel sorry for Trump… He’s controlled by another country.”

One of the harshest public rebukes Tucker has ever delivered against the president.

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Mark Wauck
1h

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape

1h￼

Trump threatening attack to deter more Houthi strikes on tankers in Red Sea — now shutting down ANOTHER 5% world oil

US bombed Houthis May 2025 and failed

More failure — and world economic crisis— coming

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