Meaning In History

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Abiding Dude's avatar
Abiding Dude
2h

The market manipulations on oil, gold and silver have been massive and despicable...

But that corruption is nearing an end...

Small wonder Central Banks are loading up... at least the smart ones not controlled by the zionists...

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Alex's avatar
Alex
1h

I've heard rumours from a few sides that Japan is going to go the "third option" - BOJ isn't going to dump treasuries en masse, partially due to political pressure, but they're going to start repatriation.

Japan, since they've been in a free-money deflation-stagnation for 30 years, has invested massively abroad, and the idea is that they'll start bringing those funds home.

On zero rates, if you had cash in Yen, you didn't really have a good option domestically, so you'd buy US real estate, equities and bonds. The carry trade is just the leverage on that arbitrage. If Japan starts putting some regulatory pressure on, say, insurances, and opens up some incentives, they can start redirecting these outflows.

Then the government can wash their hands - BOJ didn't panic-sell - but they still support the Yen, because assets previously held in USD are sold, and Yen assets bought. Two can play that game, and (this is pure speculation) the recent remilitarisation plans might have something to do with that as well.

Lastly, remember that bonds rates are inverse to value. So the 10y, 30y etc aren't just going up in rate, holders lose value by holding, so that's another self-reinforcing momentum.

Here's another fun correlation. A lot of retirement funds sit on the S&P and bonds. So even if bonds drop, equity gains compensate overall. But what if the stock market chokes? Say, from a stupid war in the middle east? Oh, and we've got the highest margin debt in history at around 4% GDP last I checked...

Suddenly, people see graph go down. And maybe they'll realise that Morgan Stanley's CIO recommended months ago to sell 50% (!!) of all your bonds and buy gold instead.

Wheee.

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