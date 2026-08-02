As I prepare to publish this post, I just read:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 16m￼ BREAKING: The U.S. has made a last minute peace offer to Iran through Qatar, and Iran is now reviewing it, per initial reports. Iran is highly likely to reject the offer, which means this was another TACO.

I have no idea why this video has the title that it has. However, I believe readers will appreciate the way Philip Pilkington ties together Trump’s current effort to either bluff or bomb his way out of an impossible situation—and the current economic/financial crisis of the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s dollar hegemonic underpinnings. Of course, and this will become clear from PP’s explanations, Trump will be unable to either bluff or bomb his way out of the trap he has sprung on himself. And Iran will not give him a way out.

OIL EXPECTED TO PUMP HARD AS TRUMP PLANS IRAN ATTACKS - w/ Philip Pilkington Mario: I just got a report that Israel has been placed on its highest state of alert, with senior political and security officials holding consultations throughout the weekend amid expectations of possible US military action against Iran. According to Channel 12, an Israeli official said Trump has not yet decided on the scope of any potential strike or whether Israel would participate in the initial phase. The officials said Trump believes negotiations are wasting time and is angry, furious, and frustrated. Israeli officials believe carefully selected attacks on key facilities could have a substantial impact on Iran’s leadership and public sentiment.

That sounds to me like a dead giveaway that Trump’s flirting with one last effort at bombing Iran into surrender was sold to him by Netanyahu. It has all the hallmarks of Jewish Nationalist fantasies about strong-arming reality.

That’s in line with all the reports that I’m sure you’ve seen about the likelihood of escalation and striking Iranian energy infrastructure as well. If [USrael does] decide to have a two-wave campaign and do the unthinkable--targeting energy infrastructure at scale--Iran has already said the obvious. They’ll do the same in the Gulf and Israel. What would that do to markets? PP: Well, the first thing is, the statements that they’re making sound desperate because they are desperate--because Iran is now willing to escalate. The previous two Iran strikes were not undertaken in response to a US or Israeli strike. The Iranians are now willing to actively strike. Now, why does this completely panic especially the Americans? It panics the Americans because the Americans thought they had control over energy markets in some sense, right? We’ve talked before how [the Trump regime is] manipulating energy markets through various means--short dumps, algos, and stuff like that. They’re just about keeping the lights on in terms of physical energy supply with SPR dumps. But that can’t go on forever and probably won’t last until the midterm. The third tool in their toolkit was to pump the brakes on any military intervention. Basically, any time oil looked like it would climb past [a certain point, varying between 70 and 100] the Americans thought, ‘Well, we can pump the brakes on the strikes because Iran takes this quasi principled stance that they won’t attack unless they’ve been attacked.’ I think the Iranians have figured that out. And so they’re now saying, “Look, there’s no point in adhering to some abstract ethical principle when we’re dealing with an adversary that’ll just take advantage of that abstract ethical principle.” And so now Iran is engaging in strikes without waiting for the Americans or the Israelis to strike them first. And I think that’s why we’ll probably see some serious action this weekend. As you’ve said, the Americans need to regain control of the situation--but they won’t regain control of the situation. And the military picture hasn’t changed. The Americans and the Israelis keep making it out that there’s some big red button that they haven’t pushed. And if they push it they’ll win the war. There is a real one. It’s called nuclear war. But apart from that, all the buttons have been pushed already. Mario: There is a button that hasn’t been pushed yet--the energy infrastructure button. PP: I mean in terms of a button to win the war. They could start hitting energy infrastructure. But will it win the war? No, it won’t win the war. It’ll escalate the war and it’ll make the global picture much worse. And America won’t even get away with this because there’s plenty of speculation on Twitter pointing to these old FBI reports from the past 5 years saying that there could be Iranian saboteurs in the US and they could hit plenty of energy infrastructure in the US. There’s nothing stopping them from doing that.

Are the hacking attacks on water supplies an Iranian message—this is just a taste of what our retaliation could look like?

So, it seems to me that we’re getting locked into a war where the logic of the war pushes everybody to just wreck everything. I don’t think there’s any way to put the genie back in the bottle. I think this war will be fought to exhaustion, and I don’t think it will be the Iranians that get exhausted. I think it’ll be the West. Mario: And what would that mean to the markets if energy infrastructure gets chuck? [Lots of chatter about market manipulation] PP: The point is, at the end of the day, we’re going to be faced with oil shortages--and sooner rather than later. It’s not going to take until the end of the year. I don’t want to put a date on it, but it it’s not the end of the year. Mario: I’ve just got some news. Channel 12 reported earlier that Israel’s been placed on the highest level of alert. And now we’ve got channel 13. The assessment is that the United States and Israel are moving closer towards a possible new military campaign against Iran. ... PP: Well, you know what that means militarily? I’m sure you’ve talked about this with other guests. Iran’s been pursuing a strategy that a friend of mine calls de-basification. Iran is trying to get rid of all the US military bases, right? And it’s pushing them back--basically west. So Jordan was getting hit really hard. The Jordanian bases are now no longer trustworthy because Iran can clearly absolutely smoke them. My understanding is a lot of the very high value military aircraft are currently in Israel right now. The issue with that is, go look on a map and look how big Israel is. Just to tell people how you defend a plane against being hit by a missile that can arrive in 6 minutes. Basically what happens is the missile goes up, you get early warning radar, hopefully if they’re still working, and then the siren goes off, and you try and get all those planes into the air. That’s possible if there’s a lot of planes spread out over a decent amount of runway right, but a lot of those planes are concentrated on five airfields in in Israel. It’s like shooting fish in a barrel. You saw the report that three F-35s were hit. I know CENTCOM denied it, but I don’t think the Iranians just purely make this stuff up. And even if only one F-35 were hit, they’re very valuable pieces of technology. So I think if Israel gets pulled into this war, the Americans are just greenlighting Iran to strike those air bases, something that they’ve been reluctant to do so far.

Actually, Iran has already said they’ll attack any bases anywhere that serve as launch sites for attacks on Iran.

Mario: I don’t really get it. It seems kind of suicidal. It’s almost like the Americans want to put their planes at risk. PP: I think the Americans are really putting very high value military assets at risk now, and we’re starting to see that with these reports of F-35s and so on. I think we’re going to see a lot more of that next week. These aren’t replaceable in the short term. Mario: According to the New York Times, Iran used the ceasefire period to coordinate with the Houthis, and Iran-backed militias in Iraq on plans to expand the war and increase pressure on the US. PP: There’s going to be a regional war. It’s inevitable. There’s no putting the genie out of back in the bottle. We’re going into a regional war in the Middle East. Probably the biggest war that the Middle East has seen in a long time. So the Americans are engaged in a bailout of Japan and people aren’t really focused on that because the Middle East is on fire, but of course the Japanese thing is happening partly due to the war. It’s all linked, but the Japanese thing is very, very important because it’s going to be the first part of the US dollar global system to unwind. The US dollar global system has been under enormous pressure since 2022, since the United States Treasury seized the Russian foreign currency reserves. Basically this made people start to question whether holding dollars in reserve was a very good idea. And the reason that the gold price went up so much was because central banks were buying gold instead of buying the US treasury bonds that they used to buy. Some of us have been saying for a while now that that was pretty much the first nail in the coffin of American dollar hegemony in the world. At the beginning, I think people were saying, that’s kind of crazy. Now I think it’s becoming a consensus, but nobody really knows what it’s going to look like. And I think we’re starting to get a sense of that in Japan, because it actually says a lot about the American economic position. Bessent isn’t focused on bailing out Japan because he’s a really nice guy. He’s focused on bailing out Japan because Japan is the largest foreign holder of US Treasury bonds in the world. Japan holds $1.1 trillion, so it’s America’s biggest creditor. And if your creditor starts going broke, you’re kind of in trouble, right? Because if your creditor starts going broke, they start to call in their debts, right? And the way that works in foreign exchange markets is that the yen is in free fall. The yen’s been in free fall since 2022 and it’s because of energy. I’ll get into that in a minute. But the yen’s under enormous pressure and the Japanese only have two ways of resolving that. The first one is to raise interest rates significantly. If Japan were willing to raise interest rates like that, it might stabilize the yen to a certain extent. It would basically eliminate the carry trade. That’s one option, but the problem is Japan is the most indebted country in the world. It has public debt of 250% of GDP and it has private debt of 160% of GDP. The private debt is mostly corporate but some household debt too, so the Japanese economy can’t really function at even the sort of interest rates that we’re seeing in the United States right now. So that option’s off the table. The other option to prop up the yen is to start selling their foreign currency reserves and buying yen in the foreign exchange markets, but their main foreign currency reserve is holdings of United States treasuries. So what Scott Bessent is actually doing is bailing out the US. I know that sounds weird, and it is weird. It makes no sense really in a certain way. But he’s trying to stabilize the situation in Japan because Japan is ultimately the biggest lender to the United States. And the United States’ whole economic model rests on borrowing from the rest of the world. It runs a massive trade deficit. Its living standards are artificially propped up by the status of the US dollar. And so I really think that the Japanese thing is going to be the first shoe to drop. There are two interesting things that show me that Bessent is very nervous about what’s going on and how they’re managing it. First of all, the note that went around the internet for people who didn’t see this. Mario: Some news outlet snapped a shot of photos of Bessent’s notes, which said, bail out Japan. PP: Okay, that is an op, that’s staged, right? And the game there is to try and get the markets to do the heavy lifting for you. It’s like a form of forward guidance that central banks do. You leak that you’re going to do the bailout and then the markets try and front run that leak to make money. What you’re hoping to do there is to magic the perception into existence and hope that the markets do the bailout for you. So that means that they’re very averse to actually using dollars to buy yen, which would be the proper bailout because they know that they’re propping up their own internal dollar system. The second indication that they’re very nervous about it is the extent to which they’ve sold foreign exchange to buy Japanese yen. It’s been euros. The New York Federal Reserve sold euros, not dollars. Obviously central banks hold other currencies in reserve. They hold a basket of currencies. So, rather than selling the dollar, which the main Fed can basically print, they’re selling down their limited euro reserves. And that tells me that they’re scared. Logically, they should just print a few dollars and sell them into the market. The only reason you don’t do that and you start selling euros or you start trying to do these front run op things that Bessent is trying, is because you’re very nervous about printing those dollars and putting them into the market. You’re nervous about the status of the dollar, and that’s what’s going on here. I think Japan’s going to be the first shoe to drop. I think it’s going to be the first of the chain of the US dollar borrowing system that exists globally and has basically existed since 1945. The second shoe to drop will probably be Britain, which is the second largest creditor of the United States. I think this is the beginning of the unwinding of the US dollar hegemony system. Now, just one thing on why it’s related to the war. As I said, this all started in Japan after the Ukraine war, 2022, and that’s when oil prices went up. Japan doesn’t have any domestic energy [oil]. So anytime you see a big oil shock Japan’s trade deficit swings open, because it imports everything and that destroys the value of the yen. It also creates pretty significant inflation and what markets are front running here for Japan is basically that they’re factoring in that the next energy crisis is going to be significantly worse for Japan than 2022. The yen in 2022 fell, I think since then it’s down 40% or something--a crazy decline. You’re talking about maybe double that in the next 5 years. And Japan just can’t take it. Living standards will be crushed. So I think this is the beginning of the unraveling of the US dollar system. And the trigger of it is going to be high energy prices, high inflation in various countries, high interest rates, or an attempt to not raise interest rates too much but be forced to do it. And I think it’s going to tear the system apart. One of the problems for that is that US living standards completely rely on US dollar hegemony to a very significant extent. So if this happens, living standards in the United States are going to fall--a lot. Mario: Why is the Japanese central bank not selling US treasuries?

My understanding from Sean Foo is that Japan has been given permission by Bessent to do limited and gradual—but still large—sales of US treasuries. Foo has cited stats showing significant declines in Japanese holdings of treasuries. But even those sales have done nothing to stop the yen’s free fall.

PP: They’ve been told by the US Treasury not to do it. This is why I’m saying Bessent isn’t doing this out of goodness. The US has some pressure points on the Japanese, mainly military and defense, right? So the US can say, ‘Don’t dare sell those treasuries because you know, we provide all your defense and all that kind of thing.’ But that can only go so far. at a certain point. The Americans can’t keep bailing Japan out. This is kicking the can down the road. This isn’t going to solve Japan’s problem. Mario: The Japanese can get out of this. This is a problem less to Japan and more to the US, because Japan just has a lot of money sitting in those treasuries anyway. PP: That’s why I’m saying this isn’t what it appears to be. This is the beginning of the unwinding of the US dollar system. 10-year interest rates are now at their highest level in 25 years. If the Japanese started flooding the market with the bonds that they hold, US Treasury yields are going to go through the roof. And so what Bessent is doing to prevent that is he’s bailing out the Japanese, but what he’s really bailing out is the US via the Japanese using euros and market signaling. Now those are the actions of a desperate government. Those are not the actions of a government that has a plan. And as I said, the US dollar hegemony system has been on the ropes since 2022. We could we could do a whole show on it. I know a lot about it, but it’s interesting in a lot of ways, but some of it’s quite technical, but dollar hegemony has been on the ropes since 2022. And I’ve always thought that this crisis in the Middle East will be the one to kick it over the edge. And now we’re starting to see that. And this is before the energy prices have been allowed to go up to where they should be. So, Japan currently isn’t paying the full whack on energy. That’ll be in three months or something like that. The yen is going to absolutely collapse. Here’s the two options on the table with the Japanese and the US working together. The Japanese can sell their enormous $1.1 trillion US treasuries and prop up the end that way. That leads to a rise in the value in the interest rates in the US and a decline in the value of the dollar, because treasuries are effectively just dollar assets, right? The other option on the table is for Bessent to continue to bail Japan out. They don’t have infinite euros sitting at the New York Fed. So, those will run out pretty quick. Bessent’s market signaling will not work past a certain point. So, Bessent will have to start printing dollars and selling them into foreign exchange markets to prop up the yen. That’ll drive up interest rates, too. And that’ll drive down the value of the dollar. It’s all the same thing. That’s why Bessent’s trying to avoid the printing the dollar scenario by selling these euros and by engaging market signaling. But this crisis isn’t going to get better. It’s going to get worse.

Basically, the US will try to inflate its debt away.